FYI 4-9-23

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce will meet at 8 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, at the Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill, Missouri. Eva Dunn, library director, will allow chamber members to look at the library's new archiving system which includes records and historical photos as well as some of the first minutes of the Marble Hill Women's Club which helped start the library. Dooughtuts and coffee will be available.
"The SpongeBob Musical" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, April 12 through 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Bedell Performance Hall. SpongeBob Squarepants and Bikini Bottom face total annihilation in this hit musical. Together with Sandy and Patrick, they battle to beat back the erupting chaos and win the day. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to semo.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FY23Sponge&linkID=twsemo&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=, email tickets@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2265.
April is National Volunteer Month and United Way of Southeast Missouri has several events planned for those who are looking for the right opportunity to get involved and support the community. Get on the bus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 21 for a Live United Tour visiting several of the United Way's not-for-profit partners or learn what it takes to be a board member for a local not-for-profit at the Become a Board Member Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Join the United Way at one of these events and learn where you can plug in. For more information and to register, go to unitedwayofsemo.org/volunteer-month?
The River City Players will perform the comedy, "Battle of the Bedroom," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 13 through 15 and at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Port Cape Girardeau. Thursday will be an evening dessert buffet. Friday and Saturday will be a dinner and dessert buffet. Sunday will be a dessert buffet. This comedy was written by David Pemberton and is directed by Justin Aden. Call Port Cape for reservations, (573) 334-0954.
The Vein & Esthetic Center and Dr. Thomas Critchlow will offer a free vein screening Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. One in six people suffer from venous disease. Screening is private and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (573) 651-1882. The Vein & Esthetic Center is located at 3065 William Street, Suite 105 in Cape Girardeau.
Local volunteers will participate in American Battlefields Park Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Fort D in Cape Girardeau. Park day is devoted to restoring and maintaining our nation's battlefields and historic sites. This will be a clean-up day. The stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves.
An open-air market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays from April 15 through October in the extra lot beside First Street Market at 206 First Street in Marble Hill, Missouri. The market is open to crafters, bakers, produce sellers, cottage-made goods, antiques, junkers and more. If you have questions, email firststreetmarketmhmo@gmail.com or call (573) 208-5426.
The 17th annual Mother Earth Wholistic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. t o 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The fair features more than 30 vendors offering artistic, natural and healthy products and services for reasonable fees. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
The Spring into Gardening with Wine wine trail event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery near Friedheim and Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Purchase a ticket and enjoy garden-themed food, in a 4-bite portion, paired perfectly with wine. A souvenir wine glass will be given to you at your first winery. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon with live music at each winery. You will receive a gardening gift. For more information, go to mississippiriverhillswinetrail.com/.
