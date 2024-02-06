FYI 4-9-23

Riverside Regional Library events

Toddler story time will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 10 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Mrs. Melissa will have story and craft time.

Book club will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the Perryville branch. The book to be discussed is "Almost Missed You" by Jessica Strawser.

Spanish class will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Scott City branch. Learn conversational Spanish in a pleasant, low-stress setting.

Toddler story time will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Scott City branch. Enjoy books and activities perfect for toddlers and their caregivers.

Adult game day will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at the Scott City branch. Enjoy some friendly competition.

Herb gardening program will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Altenburg, Missouri, branch. Join in for this hands-on program and learn how to grow herbs with Donna Aufdenberg of the University of Missouri Extension.

Toddler Hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Enjoy books and activities perfect for toddlers and their caregivers.

Teen activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Perryville branch. There will be fun activities, crafts and snacks.

Crafts will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Benton, Missouri, branch.

Friends of the Library will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., Friday, April 14 at the Scott City branch. Attendees will discuss and make plans for activities which support the library and its service to the community.

Crafting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15 at the Scott City branch. Crafters will get ready for spring with a caterpillar craft.

Chamber of Commerce will meet

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce will meet at 8 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, at the Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill, Missouri. Eva Dunn, library director, will allow chamber members to look at the library's new archiving system which includes records and historical photos as well as some of the first minutes of the Marble Hill Women's Club which helped start the library. Dooughtuts and coffee will be available.

Musical to be held

"The SpongeBob Musical" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, April 12 through 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Bedell Performance Hall. SpongeBob Squarepants and Bikini Bottom face total annihilation in this hit musical. Together with Sandy and Patrick, they battle to beat back the erupting chaos and win the day. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to semo.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FY23Sponge&linkID=twsemo&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=, email tickets@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2265.

Volunteer month to be celebrated

April is National Volunteer Month and United Way of Southeast Missouri has several events planned for those who are looking for the right opportunity to get involved and support the community. Get on the bus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 21 for a Live United Tour visiting several of the United Way's not-for-profit partners or learn what it takes to be a board member for a local not-for-profit at the Become a Board Member Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Join the United Way at one of these events and learn where you can plug in. For more information and to register, go to unitedwayofsemo.org/volunteer-month?

Comedy play to be held

The River City Players will perform the comedy, "Battle of the Bedroom," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 13 through 15 and at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Port Cape Girardeau. Thursday will be an evening dessert buffet. Friday and Saturday will be a dinner and dessert buffet. Sunday will be a dessert buffet. This comedy was written by David Pemberton and is directed by Justin Aden. Call Port Cape for reservations, (573) 334-0954.