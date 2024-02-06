All sections
FeaturesApril 8, 2023

FYI 4-9-23

n Toddler story time will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 10 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Mrs. Melissa will have story and craft time. n Book club will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the Perryville branch. The book to be discussed is "Almost Missed You" by Jessica Strawser...

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Toddler story time will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 10 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Mrs. Melissa will have story and craft time.
  • Book club will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the Perryville branch. The book to be discussed is "Almost Missed You" by Jessica Strawser.
  • Spanish class will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Scott City branch. Learn conversational Spanish in a pleasant, low-stress setting.
  • Toddler story time will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Scott City branch. Enjoy books and activities perfect for toddlers and their caregivers.
  • Adult game day will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 12 at the Scott City branch. Enjoy some friendly competition.
  • Herb gardening program will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Altenburg, Missouri, branch. Join in for this hands-on program and learn how to grow herbs with Donna Aufdenberg of the University of Missouri Extension.
  • Toddler Hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Enjoy books and activities perfect for toddlers and their caregivers.
  • Teen activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Perryville branch. There will be fun activities, crafts and snacks.
  • Crafts will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the Benton, Missouri, branch.
  • Friends of the Library will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., Friday, April 14 at the Scott City branch. Attendees will discuss and make plans for activities which support the library and its service to the community.
  • Crafting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15 at the Scott City branch. Crafters will get ready for spring with a caterpillar craft.

Chamber of Commerce will meet

The Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce will meet at 8 a.m., Tuesday, April 11, at the Bollinger County Library in Marble Hill, Missouri. Eva Dunn, library director, will allow chamber members to look at the library's new archiving system which includes records and historical photos as well as some of the first minutes of the Marble Hill Women's Club which helped start the library. Dooughtuts and coffee will be available.

Musical to be held

"The SpongeBob Musical" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, April 12 through 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Bedell Performance Hall. SpongeBob Squarepants and Bikini Bottom face total annihilation in this hit musical. Together with Sandy and Patrick, they battle to beat back the erupting chaos and win the day. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to semo.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FY23Sponge&linkID=twsemo&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=, email tickets@semo.edu or call (573) 651-2265.

Volunteer month to be celebrated

April is National Volunteer Month and United Way of Southeast Missouri has several events planned for those who are looking for the right opportunity to get involved and support the community. Get on the bus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 21 for a Live United Tour visiting several of the United Way's not-for-profit partners or learn what it takes to be a board member for a local not-for-profit at the Become a Board Member Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Join the United Way at one of these events and learn where you can plug in. For more information and to register, go to unitedwayofsemo.org/volunteer-month?

Comedy play to be held

The River City Players will perform the comedy, "Battle of the Bedroom," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 13 through 15 and at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at Port Cape Girardeau. Thursday will be an evening dessert buffet. Friday and Saturday will be a dinner and dessert buffet. Sunday will be a dessert buffet. This comedy was written by David Pemberton and is directed by Justin Aden. Call Port Cape for reservations, (573) 334-0954.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Nature Center at night will be held from 630 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. This monthly program will begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-themed board game and how it relates to Missouri's mission to have world-class fish, forests and wildlife. After the introduction, the games will begin. There will be games for all experience levels though on average these games have a higher complexity level than family board game players may be used to and these games are most appropriate for those 12 years old and older. You are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages with you.
  • Froggy Friday will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Come learn about the frogs of Missouri during this big frog event. Join in on froggy hikes as you visit the ponds on nature center property to look and listen for live frogs in action. Learn about these amazing amphibians during presentations at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. See live frogs and other amphibians on display at the nature center, make a froggy craft or play a fogging game.
  • Archery basics will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided. Adult supervision is required for those between the ages of 9 years old to 17 years old. This program will take place entirely outdoors so please dress for the weather. In the event of high winds or rain, the program will be canceled.

Free vein screening to be held

The Vein & Esthetic Center and Dr. Thomas Critchlow will offer a free vein screening Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15. One in six people suffer from venous disease. Screening is private and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (573) 651-1882. The Vein & Esthetic Center is located at 3065 William Street, Suite 105 in Cape Girardeau.

American Battlefields Park Day planned

Local volunteers will participate in American Battlefields Park Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Fort D in Cape Girardeau. Park day is devoted to restoring and maintaining our nation's battlefields and historic sites. This will be a clean-up day. The stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves.

Open air market to open

An open-air market will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays from April 15 through October in the extra lot beside First Street Market at 206 First Street in Marble Hill, Missouri. The market is open to crafters, bakers, produce sellers, cottage-made goods, antiques, junkers and more. If you have questions, email firststreetmarketmhmo@gmail.com or call (573) 208-5426.

Wholistic fair planned

The 17th annual Mother Earth Wholistic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. t o 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The fair features more than 30 vendors offering artistic, natural and healthy products and services for reasonable fees. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

Wine trail event to be held

The Spring into Gardening with Wine wine trail event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery near Friedheim and Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Purchase a ticket and enjoy garden-themed food, in a 4-bite portion, paired perfectly with wine. A souvenir wine glass will be given to you at your first winery. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon with live music at each winery. You will receive a gardening gift. For more information, go to mississippiriverhillswinetrail.com/.

Community
