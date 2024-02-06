FYI 4-3-22

Concert to be performed

"Odyssey" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Shuck Music recital Hall at the River Campus. Dr. Nicholas A. Kenney, associate professor of horn at Southeast, is joined by 2016 Southeast alumnus Dr. Jordan Redd and Southern Illinois native, Dr. Madeline Rogers, for a recital featuring the music of Dr. Paul Basler and Dr. James Naigus. The musical selections will showcase both physical and metaphorical excursions via soundscapes. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Riverside Regional Library events

Crochet group: Join Riverside Regional Library employees for some uninterrupted work on your latest crochet project or get some help if you're struggling with a pattern.

Coffee and conversation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch and see what's happening at your branch library.

Adult coloring will be held 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the branch in Jackson. Stop by the library and relax with adult coloring activities.

Family Movie Day will be 10 a.m. to noon on April 9 at branch in Oran, Missouri. Take a break from the weekend and see a great family movie.

Baby animals will be at the branch in Scott City from 10 a.m. to noon on April 9.

For more information on these events, visit riversideregionallibrary.org.

Conversation with Dirk Benedict

The Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University will hold See Me Series: Conversation with Dirk Benedict from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Theatre. Benedict will discuss his first onscreen role in Maya Angelou's first film, "Georgia, Georgia." Benedict's appearance celebrates the 50th anniversary of the film's 1972 release in which Angelou used the framework of a romantic encounter to tell a much more complex story involving gender, race and celebrity. Benedict will share his experience of making the movie that launched him as an actor, working with Angelou and his reflections on a stage, film and television career.

Jackson Reads event to be held

The Jackson Reads Community event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday across from the old tennis courts in Jackson City Park. Jackson Reads was created by the Jackson R-II School District librarians to bring members of all ages in the community to celebrate National Library Week and the love of reading. Activities included during the event include reading with family and friends; book swap -- bring one, take one; local authors; storytellers; food trucks and etc. Bring your family and friends, a book, blankets/lawn chairs. Gather with your school and community.

Notre Dame to hold spring musical

Notre Dame Regional High School will present "Once Upon a Mattress" at 7 p.m. on April 7 through 10 at the high school's king hall. The musical includes fun songs and exciting dance. This spring musical will be Miss Cynthia R. King's final production as she is set to retire from the high school after 50 years. Alumni are encouraged to attend "Alumni Night' on April 9. To purchase tickets, go to notredamehighschool.org/musical.

Virtual bedtime stories planned

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold virtual bedtime stories at 7 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. To join this virtual event, go to facebook.com/capelibrarylive.

Spring Into Dance to be held

Spring Into Dance will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 7 through 9 and 2 p.m. on April 10 at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. It will feature an original dance work by nationally recognized choreography Emily Schoen. She was chosen as one of Dance Magazine's "Top 25 to Watch" and is founder and artistic director of Schoen Movement Company. The concert will also showcase a collaboration with the Southeast Percussion Ensemble as well as a variety of original works by faculty and select student choreographers. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.