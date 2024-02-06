All sections
FeaturesApril 2, 2022

FYI 4-3-22

"Odyssey" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Shuck Music recital Hall at the River Campus. Dr. Nicholas A. Kenney, associate professor of horn at Southeast, is joined by 2016 Southeast alumnus Dr. Jordan Redd and Southern Illinois native, Dr. Madeline Rogers, for a recital featuring the music of Dr. ...

Concert to be performed

"Odyssey" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Shuck Music recital Hall at the River Campus. Dr. Nicholas A. Kenney, associate professor of horn at Southeast, is joined by 2016 Southeast alumnus Dr. Jordan Redd and Southern Illinois native, Dr. Madeline Rogers, for a recital featuring the music of Dr. Paul Basler and Dr. James Naigus. The musical selections will showcase both physical and metaphorical excursions via soundscapes. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Crochet group: Join Riverside Regional Library employees for some uninterrupted work on your latest crochet project or get some help if you're struggling with a pattern.
  • Coffee and conversation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch and see what's happening at your branch library.
  • Adult coloring will be held 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the branch in Jackson. Stop by the library and relax with adult coloring activities.
  • Family Movie Day will be 10 a.m. to noon on April 9 at branch in Oran, Missouri. Take a break from the weekend and see a great family movie.
  • Baby animals will be at the branch in Scott City from 10 a.m. to noon on April 9.

For more information on these events, visit riversideregionallibrary.org.

Conversation with Dirk Benedict

The Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University will hold See Me Series: Conversation with Dirk Benedict from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Theatre. Benedict will discuss his first onscreen role in Maya Angelou's first film, "Georgia, Georgia." Benedict's appearance celebrates the 50th anniversary of the film's 1972 release in which Angelou used the framework of a romantic encounter to tell a much more complex story involving gender, race and celebrity. Benedict will share his experience of making the movie that launched him as an actor, working with Angelou and his reflections on a stage, film and television career.

Jackson Reads event to be held

The Jackson Reads Community event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday across from the old tennis courts in Jackson City Park. Jackson Reads was created by the Jackson R-II School District librarians to bring members of all ages in the community to celebrate National Library Week and the love of reading. Activities included during the event include reading with family and friends; book swap -- bring one, take one; local authors; storytellers; food trucks and etc. Bring your family and friends, a book, blankets/lawn chairs. Gather with your school and community.

Notre Dame to hold spring musical

Notre Dame Regional High School will present "Once Upon a Mattress" at 7 p.m. on April 7 through 10 at the high school's king hall. The musical includes fun songs and exciting dance. This spring musical will be Miss Cynthia R. King's final production as she is set to retire from the high school after 50 years. Alumni are encouraged to attend "Alumni Night' on April 9. To purchase tickets, go to notredamehighschool.org/musical.

Virtual bedtime stories planned

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold virtual bedtime stories at 7 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. To join this virtual event, go to facebook.com/capelibrarylive.

Spring Into Dance to be held

Spring Into Dance will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 7 through 9 and 2 p.m. on April 10 at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. It will feature an original dance work by nationally recognized choreography Emily Schoen. She was chosen as one of Dance Magazine's "Top 25 to Watch" and is founder and artistic director of Schoen Movement Company. The concert will also showcase a collaboration with the Southeast Percussion Ensemble as well as a variety of original works by faculty and select student choreographers. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

World War II Weekend planned

The 326th Airborne Society is back at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9. Visitors will see Static displays, demonstrations, mock battles and more. The replica World War II barracks will be open. For more information, go to nssml.org/events/.

Mobile food pantry to be held

Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County at 2 p.m. on April 9 at Bethlehem General Baptist Church. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residents. Available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Randles General Baptist Church.

Poultry, small animal swap meet planned

A poultry/small animal swap will be held at sunrise, about 5:30 a.m. and last until about 10 a.m. April 9 at SEMO Livestock Sales. For more information, call (573) 768-0570.

Church to hold rummage sale

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold a rummage sale from 6 a.m. to noon on April 9. Proceeds will go to local missions. Donations can be dropped off at the church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 or call Alice Crites at (573) 803-9637 for pick up and more information.

Milk mustache dash to be held

A Milk Mustache Dash 5K and 1 mile fun run will be held at 8 a.m. on April 9 at Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson. All proceeds will benefit the Jackson R2 Power Pack program providing meals or students need. Virtual racing is also available. For more information, go to raceentry.com/races/milk-mustache-dash-5k/2022/register.

American Battlefields park day planned

Local volunteers will participate in American Battlefields Park Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 9 at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau. Park Day is devoted to restoring and maintaining our nation's battlefields and historic sties. The stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.

Conservation Center Nature Center events

  • Outdoor Cooking: Duck, Duck Goose will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 9. Waterfowl make a fabulous addition to the dinner table. There will be a brief waterfowl identification class and then you will hit the kitchen/grill. After discussing tips on prep, you will try two duck recipes and one good recipe. Everyone will be to taste all of the dishes.
  • Archery basics will be held 1 to 2 p.m. on April 9. Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided. Adult supervision is required for ages 9 years old to 17 years old. This program will take place entirely outdoors so please dress for the weather. In the event of high winds or rain, the program will be canceled.
  • Spring Scavenger hunt will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on April. Celebrate the Spring season by heading out on a scavenger hunt It will be fun for the whole family as you search for signs of spring. There will be easy, moderate and difficult hunts available. Just drop by, select the scavenger hunt page of your choice and return completed pages for a small prize.

For more information on these events, go to mdcmo.gov/southeastevents.

