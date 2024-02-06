FYI 4-24-22

A Spring festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 and 24 in Brazeau, Missouri. The Brazeau Historical Society will serve ham and beans on Saturday and stew on Sunday. Baked goods and drinks will be available. On Saturday, there will be craft fair/garage sale booths with all sorts of treasures. There will be live music from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hemman Winery.
The Jerry Ford Combo will play from 2 to 6 p.m. April 24 at River Ridge Winery.
Jason Heeter will be at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on April 24.
Heartland Pops Band and Chorus will present "An afternoon of fun music" at 3 p.m. on April 24 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School. Barbara Fairchild and her husband, Roy Morris, will be the special guests. Also featured will be Southern Harmony, Sound Attraction and the Scott City Honor Choir. Tickets can be purchased by call director Jerry Ganiel at (573) 579-6127.
Gaudete Brass will perform at 3 p.m. on April 24 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. Gaudete is a brass quintet from Chicago that believes strongly in the expressive and communicative power of chamber music. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
The Apple Creek Memorial Association will present the 21st annual "Gaslight Sing" at 7 pm. on April 24 at the Apple Creek Presbyterian Church just east of Pocahontas. This gathering includes a performance by Whitewater Bluegrass Band.
The Southeast Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Bedell Performance Hall. The symphony will close out the 21st season with two symphonic masterpieces: Rachmanioff's Piano Concerto No.2 with virtuoso pianist Evan Wong and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5. The Southeast Missouri Symphony will join forces with the Southern Illinois Symphony in this popular collaboration of two great regional orchestras. For more information and tickets, go to rivercampus.org.
"The Romantic Movement" will be performed at the Rust Flexible Theatre at the River Campus. Show times are 7:30 p.m. April 27 through 30 and 2 p.m. on May 1. Winner of the First Annual Landford Wilson New American Play Festival, Dobbins Conservatory presents the world premiere of Emily Bohanon's charming comedy. Set in the summer of 1967, high school students gather with college-aged resident assistants in rural Florida to study classical music during the heart of the Vietnam War and the summer of love. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
SEMO Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry for residents of Scott County at 9 a.m. Thursday at Chaffee VFW Post 3127. Bollinger County's mobile food pantry will be at 10 a.m. April 30 at Marble Hill United Methodist Church. Residents of Scott County can receive free food at 10 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church of Sikeston. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
The Robert W. Hamblin Lecture: "The Goodness of the Night: Editing Shakespeare's Othello" will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Ballroom A at Southeast Missouri State University. This talk will look at versions of Othello and how textual editing plays a role in the production of racial stereotypes. The speaker will be Patricia Akhimie, associate professor of English at Rutgers University-Newark, New Jersey, where she teaches Shakespeare, Renaissance drama and early modern women's travel writing. She is the author of several publications including, Shakespeare and the Cultivation of Difference: Race and Conduct in the Early Modern World. Her research has been supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Folger Shakespeare Library, the Ford Foundation and the John Carter Brown Library. The speaker will join virtually and provide live question and answer at the end.
"Draw the Circle Wide" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bedell Performance Hall. This concert will feature diverse composers' choral repertoire performed by the University Choir, Chamber Choir and Choral Union. For more information and tickets, go to rivercampus.org.
The Knights of Columbus in Advance, Missouri, will hold an automotive swap meet and yard sale 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 30. For more information, contact Leo Sticht at (573) 576-1166.
A sisters-in-Christ gathering will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cape Bible Chapel. The guest speaker will be Sydna Masse. Bring sisters with you to hear Masse's powerful testimony. Bottles of water will be provided and door prizes will be given away. No registration is required. For more information, contact Tonya Ward at (573) 579-7632.
The Deuce Denninger Band will play from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. The public is invited to attend.
A four-person golf scramble will be held April 30 at Bent Creek Golf Course. The shotgun start will be at 8 a.m. Proceeds support St. Paul Lutheran School's Parent-Teacher League. To register or volunteer, contact Chris Bledsoe at (573) 450-9987.
The Oran Optimist Club and Oran Life 360 will hold the Oran Spring Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30 at Tilles Memorial Park in Oran, Missouri. It will feature free food, bounce houses and other attractions as well as paid food and events. There will be a corn hole tournament and a free classic car park-in (cruise-in). Vendors and crafters will be there.
Prodigy Leadership Academy will hold PLAyfest -- A celebration of play from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 30. The community is invited to explore the campus of Prodigy Leadership Academy. Play games, play outside, play music, play pretend. Local arts and craft vendors, food trucks, live music, guided children's activities, pond fishing, pony rides from Free Reign Riding Academy, animal education with Lazy L Safari, a 50/50 raffle, geocaching are among the day's activities.
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will hold a Princess Tea on April 30 at the Osage Centre. There will be two sessions, 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Children will visit with their favorite fairytale princesses and princes in a royal setting. The event raises funds to benefit SoutheastHEALTH Children's Services and OB/NICU. For more information or tickets, visit SEHealth.org/princesstea.
Gemini will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on April at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery near Friedheim.
St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to noon on May 1. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.
Well Hungarians will play from 8 p.m. to midnight at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the post.
A Spring dinner will be held 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 1 at St. Anthony Parish Hall in Glennon, Missouri. The menu includes kettle beef, dumplings, dressing and all the trimmings, plus dessert and a drink.
"Opera Scenes" will be perform at 3 p.m. on May 1 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. A collection of scenes from opera and operetta classics will be performed by the Opera Workshop. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.