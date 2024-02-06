FYI 4-24-22

Spring festival to be held

A Spring festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 and 24 in Brazeau, Missouri. The Brazeau Historical Society will serve ham and beans on Saturday and stew on Sunday. Baked goods and drinks will be available. On Saturday, there will be craft fair/garage sale booths with all sorts of treasures. There will be live music from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hemman Winery.

Live music at winery

The Jerry Ford Combo will play from 2 to 6 p.m. April 24 at River Ridge Winery.

Jason Heeter to perform

Jason Heeter will be at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on April 24.

Heartland Pops to be held

Heartland Pops Band and Chorus will present "An afternoon of fun music" at 3 p.m. on April 24 at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School. Barbara Fairchild and her husband, Roy Morris, will be the special guests. Also featured will be Southern Harmony, Sound Attraction and the Scott City Honor Choir. Tickets can be purchased by call director Jerry Ganiel at (573) 579-6127.

Sundays at Three planned

Gaudete Brass will perform at 3 p.m. on April 24 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. Gaudete is a brass quintet from Chicago that believes strongly in the expressive and communicative power of chamber music. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Gaslight sing to be held

The Apple Creek Memorial Association will present the 21st annual "Gaslight Sing" at 7 pm. on April 24 at the Apple Creek Presbyterian Church just east of Pocahontas. This gathering includes a performance by Whitewater Bluegrass Band.

Southeast Symphony to perform

The Southeast Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Bedell Performance Hall. The symphony will close out the 21st season with two symphonic masterpieces: Rachmanioff's Piano Concerto No.2 with virtuoso pianist Evan Wong and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5. The Southeast Missouri Symphony will join forces with the Southern Illinois Symphony in this popular collaboration of two great regional orchestras. For more information and tickets, go to rivercampus.org.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Let's talk graphic novels; Film adaptations will be held from to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Join Ryan as he shares movies and graphic novels that inspired him. Join via Facebook Live for this virtual event.

Classification vs. Baraminology -- SEMO Bible Science Fellowship monthly meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The speaker will be Mark Bradshaw from Mid-Kansas Bible Science Fellowship --Classification vs. Baraminology. The science of classification has a number of significant problems that challenge its usefulness. Authorities can't even agree on how many kingdoms of living things there should be or how to define a species. The main problem is that this system is purely arbitrary. The new science of classification called baraminology, is the answer to these centuries-old problems. This new system is based upon the Biblical definition of "created kinds" and is not arbitrary. It seeks to reveal the true relationships of living organisms that are descended from a common ancestor.

Conservation Nature Center events

Wildflower walk at Trail of Tears will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Catch a ride at the nature center or meet at Trail of Tears State Park visitor center. Spring wildflowers are starting to bloom. Talk a walk and not only look at their beauty but learn their names and all about them. This program was developed for adults but children may accompany adults and learn the wildflowers too. Please wear appropriate clothing for the weather and shoes suitable for hiking.

Creature feature: Missouri's tarantula will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday virtually.

Conservation teens; Big Creek Kayak will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30. Spring is here and it's the perfect time to hit the water. You will take a trip to Big Creek, near Sam A. Baker State Park and enjoy an all-day kayak adventure. As you float, you'll keep a lookout for cool critters, wildflowers and rock formations. Lunch will be a picnic on the creek bank. Make sure to bring a water bottle, lunch and snacks, sunscreen and wear sturdy shoes that can get wet. Transportation from the nature center, kayaks and other needed equipment will be provided.

Babes in the Woods: Need a nest will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on April 30. Our feathered friends are busy building nests. From sturdy sticks to sticky spider webs, different birds use different materials to complete their construction masterpieces. You will get a close look at different bird nests, make your own nest and explore outside to find some nests.

Play to be held

"The Romantic Movement" will be performed at the Rust Flexible Theatre at the River Campus. Show times are 7:30 p.m. April 27 through 30 and 2 p.m. on May 1. Winner of the First Annual Landford Wilson New American Play Festival, Dobbins Conservatory presents the world premiere of Emily Bohanon's charming comedy. Set in the summer of 1967, high school students gather with college-aged resident assistants in rural Florida to study classical music during the heart of the Vietnam War and the summer of love. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Mobile food pantries to be held

SEMO Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry for residents of Scott County at 9 a.m. Thursday at Chaffee VFW Post 3127. Bollinger County's mobile food pantry will be at 10 a.m. April 30 at Marble Hill United Methodist Church. Residents of Scott County can receive free food at 10 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church of Sikeston. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Riverside Regional Library events

Virtual poetry reading planned: Help Mrs. Desert celebrate National Poetry Month and Great Poetry Reading Day with a virtual poetry reading from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Watch on Riverside Regional Library's Face page or the library Youtube channel.

Spring cleaning bingo will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Oran, Missouri, branch. If able, please bring a cleaning supply item as a prize.

Bingo will be played from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Scott City branch and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Perryville branch.

Hamblin lecture to be held

The Robert W. Hamblin Lecture: "The Goodness of the Night: Editing Shakespeare's Othello" will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Ballroom A at Southeast Missouri State University. This talk will look at versions of Othello and how textual editing plays a role in the production of racial stereotypes. The speaker will be Patricia Akhimie, associate professor of English at Rutgers University-Newark, New Jersey, where she teaches Shakespeare, Renaissance drama and early modern women's travel writing. She is the author of several publications including, Shakespeare and the Cultivation of Difference: Race and Conduct in the Early Modern World. Her research has been supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Folger Shakespeare Library, the Ford Foundation and the John Carter Brown Library. The speaker will join virtually and provide live question and answer at the end.