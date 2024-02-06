FYI 4-18-21

Weight management seminar to be held

Join SoutheastHEALTH for this free, informative seminar to discuss strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management at 2 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. Nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification will be discussed and you will receive details about the options HealthPoint Fitness offers to assist with this challenging effort. You will learn how the fitness center's individualized approach evaluates your current fitness level, personal goals and medical issues before recommending any weight loss or fitness program. The program includes Starting Point Weight Loss Program, nutritional coaching, personal training and more. Class size is limited. Register online at SEhealth.org/Events or by calling (573) 986-4440.

Friends of the Park Day planned

Help clean up and beautify Cape Girardeau from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 24 at Capaha Park. Friends of the Parks Day and The Great Cape Clean Up requires many volunteers to plant flower beds, mulch playgrounds, paint playground equipment, and much more in various parks around Cape Girardeau. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the clean up starts at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be provided lunch and a free T-shirt (sizes not guaranteed and supplies are limited). Contact (573) 339-6340 with questions or to register.

Fort D to hold spring muster

Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau will hold spring muster from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24 and 25.

The soldiers and civilians will be preparing for summer campaigns. New recruits and the public are welcome. The newly renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors. For the safety of everyone, social distancing and face coverings will be required inside the building.

Golf tournament to be held

The 28th annual Southern Open 4-Person Scramble will be held at 1 p.m. April 24 at Jaycee Municipal Golf Course.

This tournament is open to men and women off all ages. This is a $500 first-place cash payout tournament. Other cash prizes determined by number of teams. Cart is included with entry fee. For more information and to register online, visit cityofcape.org/golf by April 22. Entry fee is $280 per team. Sponsored by Southern Convenience Stores.

For more information, go to cityofcape.org/golf or call (573) 334-2031.