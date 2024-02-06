FYI 3-8-20

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will have gently-used books and other items for sale. It will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Southeast Missouri Golden Z Club in conjunction with the Zonta Club of Cape Area invite you to Each for Equal. It will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Wehking Alumni Center.
International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, while making a call to action for accelerating gender balance.
During this event, students will network with a diverse group of leading women in the community to discuss issues of gender equality and ask questions regarding pressing issues in the workplace.
To register for the event contact sroumany1s@semo.edu.
TFhe Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Osage Centre.
5 dos and don'ts of health will be the theme and guest speaker will be Dr. Greg Pursley. He will go over the most important does and don'ts of health that are often overlooked and forgotten.
Pre-registration is required. To register, go to www.cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.
The Cape Parks and Recreation Department will hold a S.T.A.R. St. Patty's game night 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. Persons of all ages who are in special education classes, workshops or who have leisure needs not met by traditional recreation programs are eligible. This includes those varying degrees of developmental delays, mental and physical disabilities, learning disabilities, behavior disorders, emotional difficulties and hearing or visual impairments. The S.T.A.R. Program is free for participants. Sponsored by Southeast Health.
1st Class Travel will hold a presentation about a trip to Greece and its islands 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Notre Dame Regional High School.
The trip, shceduled for June 3 thourh 9, 2021, will include Athens, three-night cruise, Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes and Crete. You will get detailed information about the trip itinerary, accomodations, inclusions and costs.
To RSVP for the travel show or for more information, contact 1st Class Travel at (573) 651-0088 or email shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.
Fruitland Poultry Sale and Swap Meet will be held 6 to 10 a.m. every second through October at SEMO Livestock Sales (formerly Fruitland Livestock Barn). All kinds of poultry, small animals, cages, plants and produce will be available for sale or to be swapped.
St. Joseph School in Scott City will hold a music trivia night at 6 p.m. on March 14.
Call or text to reserve your table (573) 270-7024 or call St. Joseph School at (573) 264-2600. Must be 18 or over.
You may bring your own food and drink.
Friends of the Library at Altenburg will hold a spring fling 6 p.m. to midnight March 14 at Say Grace With Kim in Altenburg, Missouri.
There will be a dinner, silent auction and other fun.
Proceeds will benefit the Children's Non-Fiction Collection.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and shown at the door. To purchase tickets, call (573) 768-5357.
Oak Ridge School kindergarten and early childhood screening and enrollment will be held March 18 in the multi-purpose building.
Children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2020 to attend kindergarten in the fall.
Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling the school at (573) 266-3232.
Children eligible for kindergarten must present at the time of enrollment: immunization record, official birth certificate, proof of residency and parents' driver's license. A parent must attend with their child to fill out necessary paperwork.
All immunizations must be up to date before children are permitted to attend classes. If children receive immunizations after the enrollment date, their updated record must be presented on the first day of school.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.