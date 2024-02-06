FYI 3-8-20

Cape library to hold book sale

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will have gently-used books and other items for sale. It will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Women are celebrated with global day

The Southeast Missouri Golden Z Club in conjunction with the Zonta Club of Cape Area invite you to Each for Equal. It will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Wehking Alumni Center.

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, while making a call to action for accelerating gender balance.

During this event, students will network with a diverse group of leading women in the community to discuss issues of gender equality and ask questions regarding pressing issues in the workplace.

To register for the event contact sroumany1s@semo.edu.

Health and wellness seminar to be held

TFhe Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Osage Centre.

5 dos and don'ts of health will be the theme and guest speaker will be Dr. Greg Pursley. He will go over the most important does and don'ts of health that are often overlooked and forgotten.

Pre-registration is required. To register, go to www.cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.

S.T.A.R. St. Patty's game night to be held

The Cape Parks and Recreation Department will hold a S.T.A.R. St. Patty's game night 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.

S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. Persons of all ages who are in special education classes, workshops or who have leisure needs not met by traditional recreation programs are eligible. This includes those varying degrees of developmental delays, mental and physical disabilities, learning disabilities, behavior disorders, emotional difficulties and hearing or visual impairments. The S.T.A.R. Program is free for participants. Sponsored by Southeast Health.

Greece travel presentation planned

1st Class Travel will hold a presentation about a trip to Greece and its islands 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Notre Dame Regional High School.

The trip, shceduled for June 3 thourh 9, 2021, will include Athens, three-night cruise, Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes and Crete. You will get detailed information about the trip itinerary, accomodations, inclusions and costs.