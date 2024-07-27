FYI 3-5-23

Chili/chicken noodle dinner planned

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold a chili and chicken noodle soup dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Dine and carryout available. Dine menu is chili and chicken noodle soup, homemade pie or cake and drink. Carryouts are sold by the quart.

Sausage supper to be held

New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold a drive-through only sausage supper from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Menu includes grilled sausage, sauerkraut, hash brown casserole, green beans, applesauce, bread and dessert.

Praise night planned

Cape Bible Chapel will hold a special night of praise and worship from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Come sing songs and hymns together and give glory to God. A short reception with some sweet treats will follow in the church lobby. All are welcome.

Blood drive to be held

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 in the activity center at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Support group open house planned

The Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group will hold an open house from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Discover what the group is all about. There will be food and drink and a chance to enter the raffle for a St. Louis Cardinals gift basket. If you know of anyone that had has a brain injury or stroke, please let them know about the group. For more information, email tristategroup64@gmail.com or call (573) 275-7552.

Conservation Nature Center events

Little Acords: Spring babies will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. Spring is the perfect time to see some cute new critters. There are lots of new babies hiding in nature. Let's learn who's new an what we should do it we find wild babies.

Songwriters night/ open mic to be held

The first of a monthly series, songwriters' night and open mic will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., the first Tuesday of every month at Jackson Civic Center. Bruce Zimmerman will be the host. Bring your own beverages.

Inter-faith workshop is planned

A four-week inter-faith workshop, Compassion: The Gold Rule in action workshop, will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 through 28 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The Golden Rule is central to many world faith traditions. It promotes understanding, caring and compassion for others. Using modern research and quotes from the scriptures of various faith traditions, we will learn how to increase the compassion we feel toward family, friends and the world around us.