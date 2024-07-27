FYI 3-5-23

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold a chili and chicken noodle soup dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Dine and carryout available. Dine menu is chili and chicken noodle soup, homemade pie or cake and drink. Carryouts are sold by the quart.
New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold a drive-through only sausage supper from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Menu includes grilled sausage, sauerkraut, hash brown casserole, green beans, applesauce, bread and dessert.
Cape Bible Chapel will hold a special night of praise and worship from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Come sing songs and hymns together and give glory to God. A short reception with some sweet treats will follow in the church lobby. All are welcome.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 in the activity center at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
The Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group will hold an open house from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Discover what the group is all about. There will be food and drink and a chance to enter the raffle for a St. Louis Cardinals gift basket. If you know of anyone that had has a brain injury or stroke, please let them know about the group. For more information, email tristategroup64@gmail.com or call (573) 275-7552.
The first of a monthly series, songwriters' night and open mic will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., the first Tuesday of every month at Jackson Civic Center. Bruce Zimmerman will be the host. Bring your own beverages.
A four-week inter-faith workshop, Compassion: The Gold Rule in action workshop, will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 through 28 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The Golden Rule is central to many world faith traditions. It promotes understanding, caring and compassion for others. Using modern research and quotes from the scriptures of various faith traditions, we will learn how to increase the compassion we feel toward family, friends and the world around us.
The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra will perform Brahms' First Symphony at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. It is a profound and powerful composition that has inspired generations of audiences since its premiere in 1876. Also on the program will be the winner(s) of the collegiate Concerto and Aria Competition. For more information, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/ or call (573) 651-2265.
The Cape Girardeau Nood Optimist Club will hold its annual chili day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Arena Building. The meal includes chili, drink, hot dog and dessert. Attendees will be entertained by live music featuring Back in Black. Eat in, take-out orders from inside the Arena Building or use the drive-through pickup on the south side of the Arena Building, All proceeds benefit youth activities in the Cape Girardeau area.
Cape Rock Private Wealth at 514 South Hope Street in Jackson will hold an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9. It is a newly established financial advising firm.
Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Century Casino Event Center. It will be a night of fun, live music and delicious food to recognize the great people and organizations who made 2022 a year for the books for downtown Cape Girardeau. The theme is "Volunteers are Our Heroes." The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and program and awards at 7 p.m.
Songs from an Unmade Bed will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. It is a recital featuring a theatrical song cycle that explores the romantic life of a gay man living in New York City.
Fruitland Poultry, Small Animal Swap wil be held from 5 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at SEMO Livestock Sales in Fruitland. Held rain or shine, event is held outside with sellers selling out of their vehicles. Buyers must provide a cage to take home their animals.
A Health and Wellness Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Osage Centre. there will be more than 100 vendors, healthy cooking demonstrations, group fitness classes, wellness screenings, prizes and more. For more information about the expo, go to cityofcapegirardeau.org/healthexpo or follow it on Facebook.
