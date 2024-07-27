All sections
March 4, 2023
FYI 3-5-23
Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold a chili and chicken noodle soup dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Dine and carryout available. Dine menu is chili and chicken noodle soup, homemade pie or cake and drink. Carryouts are sold by the quart...

Chili/chicken noodle dinner planned

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold a chili and chicken noodle soup dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Dine and carryout available. Dine menu is chili and chicken noodle soup, homemade pie or cake and drink. Carryouts are sold by the quart.

Sausage supper to be held

New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold a drive-through only sausage supper from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Menu includes grilled sausage, sauerkraut, hash brown casserole, green beans, applesauce, bread and dessert.

Praise night planned

Cape Bible Chapel will hold a special night of praise and worship from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Come sing songs and hymns together and give glory to God. A short reception with some sweet treats will follow in the church lobby. All are welcome.

Blood drive to be held

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 in the activity center at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Support group open house planned

The Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group will hold an open house from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Discover what the group is all about. There will be food and drink and a chance to enter the raffle for a St. Louis Cardinals gift basket. If you know of anyone that had has a brain injury or stroke, please let them know about the group. For more information, email tristategroup64@gmail.com or call (573) 275-7552.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Little Acords: Spring babies will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. Spring is the perfect time to see some cute new critters. There are lots of new babies hiding in nature. Let's learn who's new an what we should do it we find wild babies.

Songwriters night/ open mic to be held

The first of a monthly series, songwriters' night and open mic will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., the first Tuesday of every month at Jackson Civic Center. Bruce Zimmerman will be the host. Bring your own beverages.

Inter-faith workshop is planned

A four-week inter-faith workshop, Compassion: The Gold Rule in action workshop, will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 through 28 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The Golden Rule is central to many world faith traditions. It promotes understanding, caring and compassion for others. Using modern research and quotes from the scriptures of various faith traditions, we will learn how to increase the compassion we feel toward family, friends and the world around us.

Brahms First Symphony to be performed

The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra will perform Brahms' First Symphony at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. It is a profound and powerful composition that has inspired generations of audiences since its premiere in 1876. Also on the program will be the winner(s) of the collegiate Concerto and Aria Competition. For more information, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/ or call (573) 651-2265.

Optimist chili day to be held

The Cape Girardeau Nood Optimist Club will hold its annual chili day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Arena Building. The meal includes chili, drink, hot dog and dessert. Attendees will be entertained by live music featuring Back in Black. Eat in, take-out orders from inside the Arena Building or use the drive-through pickup on the south side of the Arena Building, All proceeds benefit youth activities in the Cape Girardeau area.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Book club will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. "The Plot" by Jean Hanff Korelitz will be discussed.
  • Toddler story hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. Join Mrs. Tiffany for a fun toddler hour. Come enjoy books and activities perfect to get toddlers and their caregivers.
  • Teen activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 9 at the Perryville branch. Enjoy fun activities, crafts and snacks.
  • Craft hour will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Oran branch. Enjoy some great crafts.
  • Dr. Seuss family fun night will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 10. Celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday with a fun-filled family event. Activities include crafts, bingo, games and more.
  • Family movie day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11 at the Oran branch.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Feeding frenzy (in person) will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep the nature center's education animals happy and healthy. Bring your family as nature center staff members introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.
  • Nature Center Game Night will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Come join the board game for nature lovers. This monthly program will begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-theme board game and how it relates to Missouri's mission to have world class fish, forests and wildlife. After the introduction, the games will begin. There will be games available for all experience levels, though on average these games have a higher complexity level than family board game players may be used to, these games are most appropriate for people 12 years old and older. You are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Map and compass treasure hunt to be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Don't wait to catch a leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day. Come find your treasure at the nature center. You will learn the necessary skills to properly use a map and compass as you hunt for treasure outdoors. Please dress for the weather as a portion of the program will take place outdoors.

Open house to be held

Cape Rock Private Wealth at 514 South Hope Street in Jackson will hold an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9. It is a newly established financial advising firm.

Old Town Cape annual dinner planned

Old Town Cape will hold its annual dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Century Casino Event Center. It will be a night of fun, live music and delicious food to recognize the great people and organizations who made 2022 a year for the books for downtown Cape Girardeau. The theme is "Volunteers are Our Heroes." The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and program and awards at 7 p.m.

Recital to be held

Songs from an Unmade Bed will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. It is a recital featuring a theatrical song cycle that explores the romantic life of a gay man living in New York City.

Poultry, small animal swap meet planned

Fruitland Poultry, Small Animal Swap wil be held from 5 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at SEMO Livestock Sales in Fruitland. Held rain or shine, event is held outside with sellers selling out of their vehicles. Buyers must provide a cage to take home their animals.

Health and Wellness expo to be held

A Health and Wellness Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Osage Centre. there will be more than 100 vendors, healthy cooking demonstrations, group fitness classes, wellness screenings, prizes and more. For more information about the expo, go to cityofcapegirardeau.org/healthexpo or follow it on Facebook.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

