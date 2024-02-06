FYI 3-3-19

Cape Girardeau Public Library at 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau is hosting "A Day in the Life of Larry," a photo series featuring Larry Tyler, father, husband and a person with ALS. These photos, taken by photographer Sarah Howell of Sarah E Studios, captures a typical day for those living with ALS.
Photos are provided by the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter.
The exhibit is up now through March 22 during the library's regular operating hours. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The Historic Preservation Experiential Learning Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation by a $10,000 gift from Debra A. Reid of Dearborn, Michigan.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a Southeast undergraduate student majoring in historic preservation or a graduate student majoring in public history with an emphasis in historic preservation. Recipients need to have completed or be currently enrolled in experiential learning opportunities including, but not limited to, internships, applied projects or field school. Recipients must have a minimum 3.25 grade point average in their major courses. The Department of History and Anthropology Scholarship Committee in collaboration with the Historic Preservation Program coordinator will select the recipient.
Reid is curator of Agriculture and the Environment at The Henry Ford Museum. She was a 1982 graduate of Southeast with a Bachelor of Science in historic preservation, and accepted her diploma as a proud member of the program's first graduating class. She earned a Master of Arts from the Cooperstown Graduate Program in history museum studies in 1987, a Master of Arts in history from Baylor University in 1996 and a doctorate in history from Texas A&M University in 2000.
She is a professor emeritus from Eastern Illinois University's Department of History, where she taught from 1999 through 2016. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana's College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences where she teaches "History of Agriculture in Illinois."
Reid's books include the award-winning "Reaping a Greater Harvest: African Americans and the Agricultural Extension Service in Jim Crow Texas" (2007) and "Interpreting Agriculture at Museums and Historic Sites" (2017). She co-edited "Beyond Forty-Acres and a Mule: African American Landowners since Reconstruction" (2012), and co-authored "Interpreting the Environment at Museums and Historic Sites," forthcoming from Rowman & Littlefield.
The Williams Lovett Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation by a $10,000 gift from Deborah (Williams) Rice of St. Louis.
The scholarship honors Terri Lovett, a former student of Rice, and Rice's parents Stephen and Madeira Williams.
Those eligible for the renewable scholarship will be descendants of Terri Lovett as well as high school graduates of the St. Louis City Public Schools, including any comprehensive high school, Magnet school or charter school in the St. Louis city limits with preference given to African American students. Second preference will go to students with a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) major. Recipients must have a minimum 2.0 grade point average. The University Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.
After graduating from college, Rice served with the AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) as a volunteer, and her experiences inspired her to pursue a teaching career. Rice earned her master's degree while pursuing a secondary education teaching certification. She has also earned certifications in secondary physics education and in teaching the gifted and talented.
Rice has taught 4th to 12th graders in mathematics, science and physics, and she has presented workshops at the local, state and national levels. She is an officer with the St. Louis Area Physics Teachers (SLAPT) and is an executive board member of the American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT).
The Naomi Atkinson-Newman Endowed Scholarship for Women has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation by a $10,000 gift from Atkinson-Newman of Cape Girardeau.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a Southeast student who is a descendant of Atkinson-Newman. Second preference will go to a full-time female student who has completed at least 30 credit hours and demonstrates a passion for service. Applicants must submit a 500-word personal essay describing their interest and experiences in volunteerism and community service and their future plans. At least one personal letter of reference from a non-family member is also required with the application. Recipients must submit a new essay each year.
Applicants must have a minimum 2.75 grade point average. The Power of Women Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.
Atkinson-Newman was born in Arkansas. Her family moved to Missouri in 1948, and she attended school in Vanduser, Missouri, before attending and graduating from Southeast.
She worked at Oran Hat Factory, then in R.B. Potashnick's payroll office for 39 years. She is currently the co-owner of Glendale Assisted Living and Maple Crest Manor in Cape Girardeau. Additionally, she was a caregiver for her parents and volunteered at the Lutheran Home while her husband was a resident.
The James and Pat Allen Hospitality Management Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation by a $17,450 gift from friends of James and Pat Allen.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a Southeast student majoring in hospitality management with an overall minimum 2.5 grade point average. The Department of Management Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.
The Allens are avid travelers and culinary enthusiasts who were instrumental in bringing fine dining to Cape Girardeau with their Celebrations Restaurant & Bar. Now retired restaurateurs and devoted community members, they mentored many in the local hospitality industry. The knowledge, graciousness and passion they passed along to those they inspired is reflected throughout the restaurant community of southeast Missouri.
The Allison Jeanette (Wolz) Bruner Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, by a $10,000 gift from Bruner's parents, Jay and Kathleen Wolz, and her grandmother, Lu Ruzicka, all Southeast graduates from Cape Girardeau.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a graduate student attending Southeast Missouri State University and enrolled in the University's Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program. Recipients must be in good academic standing with an overall minimum 3.0 grade point average. Preference will be given to students from the Southeast Missouri Service Region from Ste. Genevieve County and south, and financial need will be considered. The Department of Psychology and Counseling Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.
Bruner earned a Bachelor of Arts in musical theater in 2015 and a Master of Arts in applied behavior analysis in 2018, both from Southeast. She is a member of the Behavior Intervention Services team at Southeast's Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment where she is a behavior analyst, providing clinic-based behavior intervention services for individuals with autism and their families. She and her husband, Brandon, a 2018 Southeast graduate, live in Jackson.
The Dr. Katie Elizabeth (Wolz) Bradford Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, by a $10,000 gift from Bradford's parents, Jay and Kathleen Wolz, and her grandmother, Lu Ruzicka, all Southeast graduates from Cape Girardeau.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to an undergraduate student attending Southeast Missouri State University majoring in biology and preparing for medical or dental school. Recipients must be in good academic standing with an overall minimum 3.0 grade point average. Preference will be given to students from the Southeast Missouri Service Region from Ste. Genevieve County and south, and their financial need will be taken into consideration. The Department of Biology Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.
Bradford graduated from Southeast in 2008 with Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in biology, chemistry and mathematics/physics. She completed her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) at Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2012. Following her graduation from dental school, she completed a general practice residency at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio; a dental anesthesia fellowship at Indiana University; and a dental anesthesia residency at New York University Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, where she served as chief resident. Bradford currently lives in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with her husband, Ryan, and their son, Edmond James, "EJ." She is associated with Nashville Office-Based Anesthesia, which provides anesthesia services at dental offices throughout middle Tennessee.