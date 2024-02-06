FYI 3-3-19

Day in the Life of ALS photo display

Cape Girardeau Public Library at 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau is hosting "A Day in the Life of Larry," a photo series featuring Larry Tyler, father, husband and a person with ALS. These photos, taken by photographer Sarah Howell of Sarah E Studios, captures a typical day for those living with ALS.

Photos are provided by the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter.

The exhibit is up now through March 22 during the library's regular operating hours. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Endowed scholarships established at Southeast

The Historic Preservation Experiential Learning Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation by a $10,000 gift from Debra A. Reid of Dearborn, Michigan.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a Southeast undergraduate student majoring in historic preservation or a graduate student majoring in public history with an emphasis in historic preservation. Recipients need to have completed or be currently enrolled in experiential learning opportunities including, but not limited to, internships, applied projects or field school. Recipients must have a minimum 3.25 grade point average in their major courses. The Department of History and Anthropology Scholarship Committee in collaboration with the Historic Preservation Program coordinator will select the recipient.

Reid is curator of Agriculture and the Environment at The Henry Ford Museum. She was a 1982 graduate of Southeast with a Bachelor of Science in historic preservation, and accepted her diploma as a proud member of the program's first graduating class. She earned a Master of Arts from the Cooperstown Graduate Program in history museum studies in 1987, a Master of Arts in history from Baylor University in 1996 and a doctorate in history from Texas A&M University in 2000.

She is a professor emeritus from Eastern Illinois University's Department of History, where she taught from 1999 through 2016. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana's College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences where she teaches "History of Agriculture in Illinois."

Reid's books include the award-winning "Reaping a Greater Harvest: African Americans and the Agricultural Extension Service in Jim Crow Texas" (2007) and "Interpreting Agriculture at Museums and Historic Sites" (2017). She co-edited "Beyond Forty-Acres and a Mule: African American Landowners since Reconstruction" (2012), and co-authored "Interpreting the Environment at Museums and Historic Sites," forthcoming from Rowman & Littlefield.

The Williams Lovett Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation by a $10,000 gift from Deborah (Williams) Rice of St. Louis.

The scholarship honors Terri Lovett, a former student of Rice, and Rice's parents Stephen and Madeira Williams.

Those eligible for the renewable scholarship will be descendants of Terri Lovett as well as high school graduates of the St. Louis City Public Schools, including any comprehensive high school, Magnet school or charter school in the St. Louis city limits with preference given to African American students. Second preference will go to students with a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) major. Recipients must have a minimum 2.0 grade point average. The University Scholarship Committee will select the recipient.

After graduating from college, Rice served with the AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) as a volunteer, and her experiences inspired her to pursue a teaching career. Rice earned her master's degree while pursuing a secondary education teaching certification. She has also earned certifications in secondary physics education and in teaching the gifted and talented.