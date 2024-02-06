Books, diapers needed

Heart for Africa is collecting new or gently used children's school books for its Project Canaan, as well as diapers and wipes for its El Roi baby home. The items may be dropped off at Realty Executives in Cape Girardeau and Jackson and Roy's Tire in Jackson. The deadline for the contributions is July 20. The items will be shipped to Swaziland in Africa. Heart for Africa has 193 children living at Project Canaan.

Jehovah's Witnesses to gather

Jehovah's Witnesses from Missouri and Illinois will attend three weekend annual conventions. The first three-day event will begin July 20, while the second will run July 27-29. Both will be held at the St. Charles Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway in St. Charles, Missouri. A third convention -- presented in French -- is set for Aug. 3-5 at 953 Laredo Ave., in St. Louis. The three-day program will consist of presentations including talks, audio dramas, interviews and short videos. For detailed information and a program go to jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions/.