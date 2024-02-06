T-shirts sales to benefit veterans

One hundred percent of the proceeds of the sale t-shirts by Banterra Bank will be donated to This Able Veteran, which offers aid to veterans suffering from psychological and physical injuries as a result of their military service. According to a news release, the t-shirts will be sold at all 38 Banterra branch locations from May 1 throuigh June 30 at a cost of $15. This will be be the fourth year Banterra will sell This Able Veteran shirts. More than $35,000 has bee raised through the partnership of Banterra and This Able Veteran since 2015. For more information, call (866) 226-8377, or go to banterra.com.

Jackson roadside policy

Prior to the start of its annual mowing program this spring, city officials are reminding residents and businesses of the roadside mowing policy adopted by the Board of Aldermen in March 2014. Under the current policy, landowners are responsible for mowing the area between the edge of the street and the property line, more commonly known as "right-of-way." Property owners are expected to keep the area along the roadway adjacent to their property mowed and maintained in accordance with the City Code. While this responsibility falls upon the property owner in nearly all locations, mowing operations will continue to be performed by city crews along some rights-of-way for safety and maintenance purposes on defined routes, as prioritized by the city. In these rare cases, the roadside will be mowed to reduce the height of the vegetation to ensure sight lines are maintained at intersections and driveways and to enhance other safety features, including reducing cover for animals. Further mowing may be done in and around bridge structures and storm water drainage ditches so they can be visually inspected by city personnel.

For more information, please contact the Street Department at (573) 243-8280, the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, or visit us online at jacksonmo.org or Facebook.com/JacksonMO.