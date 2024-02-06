FYI 2-9-20

Introduction to Baby-Led Weaning

The Introduction to Baby-Led Weaning course will be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Discovery Playhouse. You will learn the basics behind the Baby-Led Weaning philosophy. It will help you decide if it is right for your family. The purpose of Baby-Led Weaning is to assess when infants are developmentally ready (usually around six months), and then encourage self-feeding of whole, nutritious foods -- skipping the purees and traditional "baby food" or using only when necessary. the second class will be held 8;30 to 9:30 a.m. March 14.

The ultimate goal is to foster healthy eating habits from square one and allow babies to eat and enjoy whole foods. This course is open to everyone: expecting parents, new parents, grandparents, godparents, aunts/uncles, caregivers, child-care providers or medical professionals who want learn how to complement an infant's current diet of breastmilk or formula to include real, whole, nutritious and delicious food (when developmentally ready).

This course combines concepts of the Baby Led Weaning method with sound nutrition information from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and encourages self-feeding of the infant and patience and support from the family. Taught by a registered dietitian and BLW mother, this class provides families with the resources to successfully support self-feeding whenever baby is developmentally ready.

Educational materials supplied; just bring note-taking materials.

Education provided in a relaxed atmosphere where you: Feel comfortable asking questions, can share experiences with other new parents, discover a variety of tools to help you get started and leave with confidence to begin BLW.

For more information call (573) 545-5755 or go to www.facebook.com/events/596314550714426/

Who can attend this workshop? Registration includes up to two adults - must be primary caregivers of child. Highly recommend that both parents/caregivers attend, if possible.

Baby's first food workshop to be held

Baby's First Foods Workshop will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau. It will help you begin the journey of teaching your child to eat and enjoy whole foods. Designed for parents and babies 24 weeks or older who are looking to complement their infant's current diet of breast milk or formula to include real, whole, nutritious and delicious food (when developmentally ready).

This workshop combines concepts of the Baby Led Weaning method with sound nutrition information from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and encourages self-feeding from square one. Taught by a registered dietitian, this small-group, hands-on class provides babies with the opportunity to eat "real food" for the first time in a safe and friendly environment!

All materials supplied. Just come with a well-rested, clean and recently bottle- or breast-fed baby!

Register her at www.eventbrite.com/e/babys-first-food-workshop-registration-42949061800?...

For more information, contact Square One Wellness, LLC https://www.facebook.com/squareonewellnessllc/

Breakfast and bake sale planned

St. Joseph Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, will hold a breakfast and bake sale 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, homemade coffee cake, fruit and beverages. There will also be a country store, Museum & Shrine. Sponsored by the church's men's club,

Fish supper to be held

A fish supper will held 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church of New Wells. Carryouts will be available. There will also be a country store. Proceeds will go to Chapel of Hope on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

St. Paul Lutheran to hold concert

A brass and organ spectacular will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

The concert will feature St. Paul's brass quintet who play regularly for special worship services throughout the year. Performers include: Sarah Luehrs, Brooke DeArman, Caitlin McCready, Ken DeArman, Charles Kelley and Matt Palisch. This concert is being presented in memory of Tom Kiehne, a long-time St. Paul member and trombonist. The program will include early music of Giovanni Gabrieli, music from the musical "West Side Story," and many genres in between. A free-will offering will be received in support of music at St. Paul.

Free gospel sing to be held

A gospel singing will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Assembly of God in Olive Branch, Illinois, with artist and songwriter, Danny Norman.