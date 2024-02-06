All sections
featuresFebruary 5, 2022
FYI 2-6-22
PC Medical Centers will hold a class on how to prevent invasive surgeries at noon Tuesday at Pork Cape in Cape Girardeau. Do you know someone that suffers from chronic joint pain? Attend a lunch and learn with Dr. Pursley on how to avoid risky surgery, such as hip or knee replacements, with less invasive options available exclusively at PC Medial Centers.

Learn how to prevent invasive surgeries

PC Medical Centers will hold a class on how to prevent invasive surgeries at noon Tuesday at Pork Cape in Cape Girardeau.

Do you know someone that suffers from chronic joint pain? Attend a lunch and learn with Dr. Pursley on how to avoid risky surgery, such as hip or knee replacements, with less invasive options available exclusively at PC Medial Centers.

Concert to be held

An Evening of Bach for oboe will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shuck music Recital Hall at the River Campus.

Jenna Sehmann, oboe, and Matt Yount, piano, present an evening of works written or inspired by the Bach family. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

  • Little Acorns: Nature's storytime: Maple Sugaring will be held virtually 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Two stories about how changing weather causes sap to flow in maple trees will be read. This seet sap will be used to make syrup. This program is for children up to six years old.
  • Diggin' Deep: Roses are red, what aobut natives? will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. February is hearth month; celebrating romance and heart health. Missouri doesn't have many truly red flowers but there are some, plus lots of shades of pink and purple. You will look at a few of these and discuss habitat, cultivation and environmental value.
  • Feeding frenzy (virtual) will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and discover what is takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Watch from the comfort of your own classroom or home as MDC personnel introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.
Fearless edger signing party to be held

Do you have the courage to rappel 12 stories down Towers South at Southeast Missouri State University on May 22 to raise funds for your community? Register to go over the edge for United Way of Southeast Missouri at this signing party. You, your friends and family can sign up to participate in the United Way's biggest fundraiser. Staff members will be available to assist with the online registration process and to answer any questions you ma have. RSVP online at eventbrite.com/e/fearless-edger-signing-party-tickets-227838530177.

Night to Shine 'Shine thru parade' to be held

Night to Shine 2022 will be an in-person Shine-Thru Parade following by a virtual celebration with Tim Tebo and guests from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Organizers are disappointed that attendees won't be able to celebrate fully in person but are excited and committed to creating an unforgettable shine thru and virtual experience for every honored guest.

If you know someone 14 years old and older with special needs, encourage them to register as a Night to Shine guest at stpauljackson.com/ntsguest. Honored guests will receive a special take-home gift bagh that will include a crown/tiara, corsage/boutanniere and other goodies. This take-home gift bag will be available for pickup at a fun in-person "shine thru" in the St. Paul parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guests will experience a red-carpet experience, chat with buddies, storybook characters, super heroes, sing and dance with karaoke and more. Guests will also receive a link to view the virtual celebration from the comfort of their home.

For more information go to fb.me/e/14bxnsvWj or call (573) 243-2336.

Valentine's Day dinner and dance planned

A Valentine's Day dinner and dance will be held 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Scott City. Happy hour begins at 6 p.m. with the meal served at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, call Mike at (573) 450-2303, Dave at (573) 579-3620 or Sally at (573) 887-1375.

Euchre Tournament to be held

St. Augustine Home and School will hold the annual euchre tournament in the school gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. Chili and hot dogs will be provided and outside food and drink will be permitted. A spirit raffle and 50/50 raffle will be available. Contact Sara Ressel with questions at (573) 587-1591.

Community




