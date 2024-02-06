FYI 2-6-22

Fearless edger signing party to be held

Do you have the courage to rappel 12 stories down Towers South at Southeast Missouri State University on May 22 to raise funds for your community? Register to go over the edge for United Way of Southeast Missouri at this signing party. You, your friends and family can sign up to participate in the United Way's biggest fundraiser. Staff members will be available to assist with the online registration process and to answer any questions you ma have. RSVP online at eventbrite.com/e/fearless-edger-signing-party-tickets-227838530177.

Night to Shine 'Shine thru parade' to be held

Night to Shine 2022 will be an in-person Shine-Thru Parade following by a virtual celebration with Tim Tebo and guests from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Organizers are disappointed that attendees won't be able to celebrate fully in person but are excited and committed to creating an unforgettable shine thru and virtual experience for every honored guest.

If you know someone 14 years old and older with special needs, encourage them to register as a Night to Shine guest at stpauljackson.com/ntsguest. Honored guests will receive a special take-home gift bagh that will include a crown/tiara, corsage/boutanniere and other goodies. This take-home gift bag will be available for pickup at a fun in-person "shine thru" in the St. Paul parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Guests will experience a red-carpet experience, chat with buddies, storybook characters, super heroes, sing and dance with karaoke and more. Guests will also receive a link to view the virtual celebration from the comfort of their home.

For more information go to fb.me/e/14bxnsvWj or call (573) 243-2336.

Valentine's Day dinner and dance planned

A Valentine's Day dinner and dance will be held 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Scott City. Happy hour begins at 6 p.m. with the meal served at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, call Mike at (573) 450-2303, Dave at (573) 579-3620 or Sally at (573) 887-1375.

Euchre Tournament to be held

St. Augustine Home and School will hold the annual euchre tournament in the school gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. Chili and hot dogs will be provided and outside food and drink will be permitted. A spirit raffle and 50/50 raffle will be available. Contact Sara Ressel with questions at (573) 587-1591.