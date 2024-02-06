All sections
featuresFebruary 25, 2023
FYI 2-26-23
A breakfast buffet will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake. A Black History Month extravaganza program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com...

Breakfast to be held

A breakfast buffet will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.

Celebrate National Black History Month

A Black History Month extravaganza program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com.

Concert to be held

Sidewalk Prophets, a contemporary Christian band from Nashville, Tennessee, is bringing their "Songs and Stories" tour to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The group has been together for 13 years and has released five albums. They have had six songs reach the top five on the Billboard Christian singles charts. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sidewalkprophets.com.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Creature feature: Missouri's skunks will be held virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Missouri is home to two species of skunks and they are both equipped to defend themselves in an incredibly stinky way. You will discuss the lives of both the spotted and striped skunks of Missouri and find out how they are beneficial.
  • Meet the morels will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 1 and in person from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3. Spring is in the air and that means morels. The end of March sees the first flush of this famous forage. Are you ready to make the most of the season? Learn all about how to identify morels safely, where to find them and laws and rules involving harvesting wild fungi.
  • Little Acorns: Spring babies will be held from 9 to 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 7. Spring is the perfect time to see some cute new critters. There are lots of new babies hiding in nature. Learn who's new and what you should do if you find wild babies.
  • Archery basics will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided. Adult supervision is required for ages 9 through 17. The program will take place entirely outdoors so please dress for the weather. In the event of high winds or rain, the program will be canceled.
Riverside Regional Library events

  • Bring your Teddy toddler time will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. International Polar Bear Day will be celebrated with a special toddler hour. Bring your Teddy bear along for great bear stories and a fun craft.
  • Spring cleaning bingo will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. You'll get ready for spring cleaning with a great game or two of bingo. Bring a "cleaning" item, if able, as a prize.
  • Riverside virtual book club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. "The woman they could not silence" by Kate Moore will be discussed. To receive a Zoom invitation, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

River Campus events

  • The Southeast Wind Symphony and University concert band will perform "Khan!" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Go on a musical journey featuring heroes and villains. Hear from Khan, Darth Vader and more.
  • "The Winterguard Play" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, March 1 through 4 and 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5 at Rust Flexible Theatre in Cape Girardeau. Winter-guard is not color-guard. Forget football. Forget pom-poms. In the lead-up to the national championships, a high school winter-guard team attempts to choreograph a winning routine about global warming. This is a play about catching flags, catching each other and realizing the grown-ups aren't going to save you. For more information, go to rivercampus.org.
  • The Poet Sings will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2 at Bedell Performance Hall. The Southeast University and Chamber choirs offer a program full of thought-provoking exciting and poignant poetry through song. For more information, go to rivercampus.org.
  • The Black Eyed Susan folk music trio will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Shuck Music Recital Hall. This folk music trio navigates a wide range of folk, jazz, pop and acapella songs with a three-part harmony while accompanied by guitar, piano, bass, ukulele and percussion.

Lenten fish fry to be held

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold Lenten fish fries from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 through March 31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Scott City. The menu includes fish, chicken, shrimp, homemade slaw, baked beans, fries, macaroni and cheese and hush puppies. Dine in or carry out.

Play Cape Saturday planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold Play Cape Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 at the Osage Centre. This event gives families a chance to sign up for Parks and Rec classes, leagues and events, along with other camps and activities offered by local community groups. There will be free games, activities and door prizes available for the kids. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.

SEMO Iris Society to meet

The SEMO Iris Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Bob Skaggs, grower and hybridizer, will be the guest speaker and will share a presentation on successful iris growing called"Iris Culture 101." This is an excellent opportunity for beginners to learn about the popular and hardy iris. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Community
