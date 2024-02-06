FYI 2-26-23

Breakfast to be held

A breakfast buffet will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.

Celebrate National Black History Month

A Black History Month extravaganza program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com.

Concert to be held

Sidewalk Prophets, a contemporary Christian band from Nashville, Tennessee, is bringing their "Songs and Stories" tour to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The group has been together for 13 years and has released five albums. They have had six songs reach the top five on the Billboard Christian singles charts. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sidewalkprophets.com.

Conservation Nature Center events