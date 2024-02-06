FYI 2-26-23

A breakfast buffet will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German-fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.
A Black History Month extravaganza program will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact Debra Mitchell-Braxton at (573) 275-6814 or mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com.
Sidewalk Prophets, a contemporary Christian band from Nashville, Tennessee, is bringing their "Songs and Stories" tour to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The group has been together for 13 years and has released five albums. They have had six songs reach the top five on the Billboard Christian singles charts. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at sidewalkprophets.com.
The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold Lenten fish fries from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3 through March 31 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Scott City. The menu includes fish, chicken, shrimp, homemade slaw, baked beans, fries, macaroni and cheese and hush puppies. Dine in or carry out.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold Play Cape Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 at the Osage Centre. This event gives families a chance to sign up for Parks and Rec classes, leagues and events, along with other camps and activities offered by local community groups. There will be free games, activities and door prizes available for the kids. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.
The SEMO Iris Society will meet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Bob Skaggs, grower and hybridizer, will be the guest speaker and will share a presentation on successful iris growing called"Iris Culture 101." This is an excellent opportunity for beginners to learn about the popular and hardy iris. Visitors are welcome to attend.