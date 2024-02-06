FYI 2-21-21

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship to meet

Bill Barnes will give a presentation from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Cape Bible Chapel. It will be held in the downstairs conference center.

Does the study of language give us evidence for the Biblical account? Was there one original language and others "evolved" from that? Or was there one language and others were created by God when He dispersed man at the Tower of Bable event? Does the study of language give us evidence for the Biblical account? Barnes, will present evidence for the dispersion.

Barnes has worked as a material scientist for 15 years in the defense and aerospace industries developing and producing various aluminum and magnesium alloys that are cast, rolled or extruded. Upon further examination of the believed theory of evolution, Bill was led to question all he was taught on the subject and compare it with the biblical model of creation. After six months of investigation, Bill was totally won over to the creation side of the origins debate. Bill has been in the creation ministry since 1997 and believes this subject is foundational for fighting for objective truths in our culture.

For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/690802444784048, call (316) 737-9724 or email semobsf@icloud.com.

Scavenger hunt to be held

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold the 2021 February Annual-6FT TOGETHER with art, food trucks and a scavenger hunt for prizes. This takes place throughout the day Feb. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. around the uptown historic district in Jackson. Scavenger hunt entries may be picked up at the Cape Girardeau County History Center on High Street and completed and turned back in to the History Center before the event ends at 5 p.m. The scavenger hunt is open to teams, families and individuals of all ages. Players will look for clues in uptown landmarks, buildings, businesses and gardens.

An art display exhibit began Jan. 30 in the storefront windows at 116 S. High St. Three regional artists with works in glass, sculpture and pottery are on display through March.

Throughout the day, food trucks will have food and beverages for sale.

For more information, go to UJRO.org.