FYI 2-14-21

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold "Healthy Cooking: Delightfully Light" at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Participants will learn about the different types of chocolate and their health benefits and how to prepare tasty treats in lower calorie versions. Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond, MS, RD, LD. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold its annual chili and chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. It will be carry-out only. If you would like a later pick up, tickets can be purchased in advance to set a pick up time between 3 and 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call (573) 264-2762.
This online story time, designed to help build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills, features longer books which are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics and songs. Join us on Facebook for this virtual event.
Storytimes and early literacy programs at the library are supported by an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the Missouri State Library.
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.
Virtual event: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It's book award season. Join us via Facebook Live as Ms. Sharon shares the gold-medal-winning books and audiobooks that took home this year's major awards: Newbery, Coretta Scott King, Pura Belpre, Odyssey, Schneider Family Book Award, the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Award, and more.
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.
BabyBook is an online program that introduces a love for books and reading through music & movement, rhythm and rhyme, and cuddles & play. Join us live via Facebook for this virtual event!
Storytimes and early literacy programs at the library are supported by an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the Missouri State Library.
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.
Join the library staff as they read books we love and share them with you!.Tune in via Facebook Live to say hello, ask questions, and let us know what books you are reading! This is a virtual event.
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live,
This interactive online story time introduces toddlers to books, reading, and language through stories, songs, and activities. Learn fun ways to build the early literacy skills children need to learn to read during this virtual event via Facebook. Storytimes and early literacy programs at the library are supported by an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the Missouri State Library. This is a virtual event.
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.
This online storytime, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start!
Storytimes and early literacy programs at the library are supported by an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the Missouri State Library.
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.
Virtual event: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Join library staff via Facebook Live as Ms. Sharon brings you the best of the best--the books that took the publishing world by storm and brought home this year's major book awards for teens: Michael L. Printz, Coretta Scott King, and the Alex Awards.
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.
Want to learn to draw cartoons but don't know where to start? Learn a simple technique that will jumpstart creativity and take the fear out of cartooning. Join Ms. Sharon via Facebook Live as she kicks off a series of programs designed to teach you how to draw cartoons, create characters, and develop your own cartooning style. Then, register below to reserve your starter kit. Register here at capelibrary.org/event/introduction-to-cartooning,
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun!
Register to reserve a kit and a list of everything you'll need to gather, then join retired science teacher Becky Hicks for another great science experiment you can do at home. This month's featured experiment: spaghetti bridges to learn about bridges and strength. Register at capelibrary.org/event/science-rocks-spaghetti-bridges.
Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "The Grief Roller Coaster." For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice, (573) 335-6208.
Heart Saver CPR Certification Class will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson.
This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. It will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Cost of the class is $50 and includes a booklet. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host a fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The event will be carry-out only.The menu includes fish, chicken, french fries, hush puppies, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw. More information call (573) 243-5464.
Knights Of Columbus in Scott City will be holding their Lenten Fish Fry's COVID-style this year. Starting Friday, Feb 19 and every Friday up to and including March 26 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Curb-side pick up only. Meal consists of chicken and sides or catfish and sides. Sides include baked beans, fries, hushpuppies, macaroni and cheese and slaw.
The Red House Speaker Series, "Lewis and Clark's Vittles" will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 at Osage Centre.
Jamie Koehler will will be the guest speaker. Members of the Corps of Discovery spent over two years exploring the wilds of the west. How did they survive without a microwave or drive-through? You will discover how outdoor skills and perseverance fed them while on their adventure.
Koehler has been a Master Gardener for more than 15 years. She has a passion for native plants, their folklore, many uses and cultivation.
The Red House Speaker Series is a free, educational opportunity. Masks will be required indoors.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.