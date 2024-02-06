FYI 2-14-21

This online storytime, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start!

Storytimes and early literacy programs at the library are supported by an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the Missouri State Library.

Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.

Let's Talk Teen Books: And the Winner Is ...

Virtual event: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Join library staff via Facebook Live as Ms. Sharon brings you the best of the best--the books that took the publishing world by storm and brought home this year's major book awards for teens: Michael L. Printz, Coretta Scott King, and the Alex Awards.

Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.

Introduction to Cartooning -- Virtual Event: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20

Want to learn to draw cartoons but don't know where to start? Learn a simple technique that will jumpstart creativity and take the fear out of cartooning. Join Ms. Sharon via Facebook Live as she kicks off a series of programs designed to teach you how to draw cartoons, create characters, and develop your own cartooning style. Then, register below to reserve your starter kit. Register here at capelibrary.org/event/introduction-to-cartooning,

Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun!

Science Rocks! Spaghetti Bridges -- Virtual Event: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Register to reserve a kit and a list of everything you'll need to gather, then join retired science teacher Becky Hicks for another great science experiment you can do at home. This month's featured experiment: spaghetti bridges to learn about bridges and strength. Register at capelibrary.org/event/science-rocks-spaghetti-bridges.

Go to facebook.com/capelibrary/live.

Grief support group will meet

The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is "The Grief Roller Coaster." For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice, (573) 335-6208.

CPR certification class to be held

Heart Saver CPR Certification Class will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson.

This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR, and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. It will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Cost of the class is $50 and includes a booklet. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

Fish and chicken fry planned

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will host a fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The event will be carry-out only.The menu includes fish, chicken, french fries, hush puppies, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw. More information call (573) 243-5464.

Scott City knights to have fish fry

Knights Of Columbus in Scott City will be holding their Lenten Fish Fry's COVID-style this year. Starting Friday, Feb 19 and every Friday up to and including March 26 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Curb-side pick up only. Meal consists of chicken and sides or catfish and sides. Sides include baked beans, fries, hushpuppies, macaroni and cheese and slaw.

Learn about Lewis and Clark's eating habits

The Red House Speaker Series, "Lewis and Clark's Vittles" will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 at Osage Centre.

Jamie Koehler will will be the guest speaker. Members of the Corps of Discovery spent over two years exploring the wilds of the west. How did they survive without a microwave or drive-through? You will discover how outdoor skills and perseverance fed them while on their adventure.

Koehler has been a Master Gardener for more than 15 years. She has a passion for native plants, their folklore, many uses and cultivation.

The Red House Speaker Series is a free, educational opportunity. Masks will be required indoors.