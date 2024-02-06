FYI 2-11-18

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Last year, 25 young men from Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Northern Scott, and Northern Stoddard Counties earned this prestigious rank. These Scouts, along with 50 other Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, will be honored as the Colonel Edward P. Gargas Class of Eagle Scouts at 2 p.m. today in Academic Auditorium at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
Gargas, the Eagle class sponsor, is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he received four Army commendation medals and many other awards for his performance and service. He is a commissioned officer in the Missouri National Guard where he currently holds the rank of colonel. An Eagle Scout, Gargas is the director of operations and sales with Bagby Wealth Management and serves as Vice President for the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.
More than 700 Boy Scouts earned the rank of Eagle in the Greater St. Louis Area Council in 2017. Boy Scouts must earn 21 merit badges, serve in several troop leadership positions and display leadership by conducting a community service project.
Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, fruit and dessert
Tuesday: Chicken salad sandwiches, corn, sweet rice, fruit and dessert
Wednesday: Ham sandwiches, vegetable soup with crackers, beets, fruit and dessert
Thursday: Ravioli, garlic bread, lettuce salad, fruit and dessert
Friday: Leftovers
The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club will present a Lincoln Day Celebration and Dinner April 6, with keynote speaker Alveda C. King, activist, author and former state representative from Georgia, niece to Martin Luther King Jr. Emcee will be Adrienne Ross, local author and entrepreneur. The event will be held at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau, and tickets are available online for purchase at squareup.com/store/cape-county-republican-women or by contacting Lori Trump at (573) 576-4554 or lori.trump@att.net.
Lutheran Family and Children's Services is celebrating a huge milestone in 2018, its 150th anniversary of service. LFCS, a statewide agency with headquarters in St. Louis, has five regional offices, incluing one in Cape Girardeau. LFCS also operates numerous satellite counseling sites across Missouri, according to a news release.
The agency serves families, children and individuals from all walks of life, according to the release, and provides social services in four key areas: child welfare, mental health services, child and teen development and disaster services.
LFCS plans to hold various celebratory events and activities in honor of their anniversary. More information is available at lfcsmo.org.
The Dalton "Rusty" B. Curtis Jr. Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, according to a university news release.
Curtis' wife, Marilyn Curtis, made a gift to create the scholarship to honor her husband upon his retirement from Southeast. Dalton Curtis is professor emeritus of history at Southeast.
The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student attending Southeast majoring in history, historic preservation or social studies education.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it is seeking applicants for the Youth Preparedness Council, which brings together teens from across the country who are interested and engaged in community preparedness. Council members are selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts in making a difference in their communities and their potential to expand their impact as national leaders for preparedness. Students in grades 8 through 11 are eligible to apply.
Youth interested in applying to the council must submit a completed application form, provide two letters of recommendation and academic records. All applications and supporting materials must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. PST March 18 in order to be eligible. New council members will be announced in May.
More information at ready.gov/youth-preparedness-council.
The group meets at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams St. in Jackson. The group is open to the community. All parents who have lost a child, regardless of the child's age at death or when they died, are welcome. For more information, contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.
The Scott City First Assembly of God will host an all you can eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 at 312 Dearborn St. in Scott City. The meal includes fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea. Ages 12 and up $9, children 6 to 11 $5, and under 5 free. Carry outs available for $9 each.
Softball league for girls ages 5 to 18 sign ups will be held at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. More information including dates and times is at leaguelineup.com/jgslmissouri or by calling (573) 803-9332.
Jackson baseball league sign-ups for ages 5-12 are being accepted until March 9. To sign up go to jacksonmo.org/baseball or pick up forms at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood in Jackson. Call (573) 204-8848 for more information.
