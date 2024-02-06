FYI 2-11-18

Eagle Scouts to be honored today

Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Last year, 25 young men from Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Perry, Northern Scott, and Northern Stoddard Counties earned this prestigious rank. These Scouts, along with 50 other Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, will be honored as the Colonel Edward P. Gargas Class of Eagle Scouts at 2 p.m. today in Academic Auditorium at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Gargas, the Eagle class sponsor, is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he received four Army commendation medals and many other awards for his performance and service. He is a commissioned officer in the Missouri National Guard where he currently holds the rank of colonel. An Eagle Scout, Gargas is the director of operations and sales with Bagby Wealth Management and serves as Vice President for the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.

More than 700 Boy Scouts earned the rank of Eagle in the Greater St. Louis Area Council in 2017. Boy Scouts must earn 21 merit badges, serve in several troop leadership positions and display leadership by conducting a community service project.

Meals with Friends menu week of Feb. 12

Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, cooked carrots, fruit and dessert

Tuesday: Chicken salad sandwiches, corn, sweet rice, fruit and dessert

Wednesday: Ham sandwiches, vegetable soup with crackers, beets, fruit and dessert

Thursday: Ravioli, garlic bread, lettuce salad, fruit and dessert

Friday: Leftovers

Lincoln Day tickets on sale now

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club will present a Lincoln Day Celebration and Dinner April 6, with keynote speaker Alveda C. King, activist, author and former state representative from Georgia, niece to Martin Luther King Jr. Emcee will be Adrienne Ross, local author and entrepreneur. The event will be held at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau, and tickets are available online for purchase at squareup.com/store/cape-county-republican-women or by contacting Lori Trump at (573) 576-4554 or lori.trump@att.net.

LFCS celebrates 150 years, 45 in Cape Girardeau

Lutheran Family and Children's Services is celebrating a huge milestone in 2018, its 150th anniversary of service. LFCS, a statewide agency with headquarters in St. Louis, has five regional offices, incluing one in Cape Girardeau. LFCS also operates numerous satellite counseling sites across Missouri, according to a news release.

The agency serves families, children and individuals from all walks of life, according to the release, and provides social services in four key areas: child welfare, mental health services, child and teen development and disaster services.

LFCS plans to hold various celebratory events and activities in honor of their anniversary. More information is available at lfcsmo.org.