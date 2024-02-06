FYI 12-8-19

Whole-hog breakfast planned

St. Ambrose Men's Club will hold a whole-hog sausage breakfast 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. Whole-hog sausage breakfast

Have breakfast with Santa

St. Augustine School in Kelso, Missouri, will host a Breakfast with Santa 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the school gym.

Menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. All for a goodwill donation. Bring your camera and take your own photo with Santa.

Christmas concert to be held

Immaculate Conception Church in Jackson will present its annual Christmas Concert at the church 2 p.m. Sunday. Joining the adult choir, Bells of Joy Ringers and choristers, will be the Heartland Pops Orchestra and Chorus, The Love Handbell Choir of New McKendree Church and Southern Harmony. Guest narrator for the Christmas Story will be radio personality Mike Renick of River Radio in Cape Girardeau. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. There is no admission cost but a free-will offering will be taken.

German Christmas service to be held

A German Christmas service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the old historic church at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. The service will be led by the Rev. Steven Theiss, who speaks fluent German. After the service, the old school next door will be open for viewing historic items and memorabilia. Refreshments will be served across the street in the current church. Feel free to bring a favorite German snack or dessert! This free event is open to the community.

Sounds of the Season will be held

The 24th Annual Sounds of the Season, a benefit concert for Southeast Foundation, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cape First Church.