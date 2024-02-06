FYI 12-8-19

St. Ambrose Men's Club will hold a whole-hog sausage breakfast 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. Whole-hog sausage breakfast
St. Augustine School in Kelso, Missouri, will host a Breakfast with Santa 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the school gym.
Menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy. All for a goodwill donation. Bring your camera and take your own photo with Santa.
Immaculate Conception Church in Jackson will present its annual Christmas Concert at the church 2 p.m. Sunday. Joining the adult choir, Bells of Joy Ringers and choristers, will be the Heartland Pops Orchestra and Chorus, The Love Handbell Choir of New McKendree Church and Southern Harmony. Guest narrator for the Christmas Story will be radio personality Mike Renick of River Radio in Cape Girardeau. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. There is no admission cost but a free-will offering will be taken.
A German Christmas service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the old historic church at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. The service will be led by the Rev. Steven Theiss, who speaks fluent German. After the service, the old school next door will be open for viewing historic items and memorabilia. Refreshments will be served across the street in the current church. Feel free to bring a favorite German snack or dessert! This free event is open to the community.
The 24th Annual Sounds of the Season, a benefit concert for Southeast Foundation, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cape First Church.
Performers include Jerry Ford Orchestra with Tina Trickey, Dr. Andrew Moore, Steve Schaffner and Crystal Britt, Clay Hahs and Casey Janet Mills, Alma Schrader 4th grade choir, the SEMO Brass Quintet and more.
A country Christmas live nativity will be held 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Caney Fork Baptist Church. Hot chocolate and refreshments will be served.
Ron Sutton will the a special guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bella Italia banquet room. He is the author of "Sacred Fire." The event is sponsored by Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship of Cape Girardeau.
R.A.D. Studios will present "Day Six" by Ed Monk Friday and Saturday at Centenary United Methodist Church. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
It's the last day of Creation, and time is running out. To help smooth things along, God has created committees to design all the animals in the world. The Committee to Design Humans is having its last meeting, and things are not going so well.
Both performances will be held in the church gym.
Enjoy breakfast and visit with Santa as he makes a special stop in Cape Girardeau Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m. at the Osage Centre sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation. He will listen to the holiday wishes of every boy and girl. For ages 12 and younger. Parents are invited to bring their camera to capture this special moment. Purchase tickets online at cityofcape.org/breakfastwithsanta, or at the Arena Building or Osage Centre (all attendees must purchase a ticket).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.