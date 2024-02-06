FYI 12-5-21

St, Ambrose Catholic Church will hold a breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Parish Center. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy.
St. Augustine School will host Breakfast with Santa and a special guest from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The menu includes sausage, pancakes, eggs, biscuits and gravy, all for a good-will donation. Bring your camera for photos with Santa. All proceeds will be used to help cover the cost of the school's seventh- and eighth-grade students to make the March for Life pilgrimage in January.
The Cellax Duo will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.
The Cellax Duo returns to Southeast for an exciting program of music for cello and saxophone. Cellax features Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Zach Stern on saxophone and Dr. Daniel Ketter, assistant professor of cello at Missouri State University, on cello.

Artist Alfonzo Branch's exhibition, "Pastels Potentia Per Formam Perfecta (Powerful Pastels by Sketched Perfect)," will be on display through Jan. 23 in the Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
Alfonzo Branch spent most of his adult years forging his way into the art world creatively, using pastels as a primary media. He has found that not many people use pastels for the type of work he is requested to do because they are so difficult to master. Alfonzo is a current member of the Texas Art Coalition. Alfonzo Branch has mastered the art of pastels and continues to use his creativity to enhance his community.
A Christmas remembrance and memorial worship service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
The worship service is open to the public to offer encouragement, support, and hope through this season of HOPE, the birth of our Lord and Savior. Invite a neighbor or family member who has also lost a loved one, and may need support, to join you.

Southeast Missouri State University's wind symphoney will hold a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.
It's that time of year when the beautiful sound of woodwinds, brass and percussion bring together the festive sounds of the holiday season.

Diggin' Deep into holly and poinsettia will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, presented by the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.
Holiday cards, songs and movies are full of snow, pinecones, holly and wild poinsettias. We do have native winter time plants here in Missouri, including holly. Let's Dig Deep into native hollies and wild poinsettias and learn about their habitat and life cycle.
Please ensure your Missouri Department of Conservation account includes an accurate email address to receive a link to the virtual program.

The Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau will present a virtual seminar on Missouri owls from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigate the amazing lives of Missouri owls. We will explore the special features that make these feathered flyers excellent night-time hunters. Discover who's in an owl's food chain by virtually dissecting a real owl pellet. This program is designed for homeschool students ages 7 years old to 11 years old but all are welcome.

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold Health and Wellness: Healthy Holiday Favorites from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
It will be a holiday-themed cooking demonstration with personal trainer Scott. You will learn some of his favorite holiday secrets.

A Christas model train display will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11, at Westley United Methodist Church near Fruitland. Open to the public. Donation will be one canned food item for the Jackson Food Bank. For more information, call (573) 243-0120.
The church is located on Highway 177 two miles east of Fruitland.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold flashlight candy cane hunt from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Park Center.
Did you hear the latest news?! A particular someone has left candy canes all over the grounds of Shawnee Park. Bring your flashlights and help us find them. When you arrive at the Shawnee Park Center you'll get to decorate a bag for collecting candy canes. After we collect candy canes, we will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Parents must accompany children. Register in advance online at cityofcape.org/candycanehunt.
Harvest Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson will hold its annual Christmas play, From the Cradle to the Cross, at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
The church is located at 611 Blanche Street.
The Conservation Nature Center will hold Owl Prowl from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Discover the special features of owls with a brief indoor presentation. You will then hit the trail in search of these night-time predators. The trail is not stroller accessible and is rated moderate to difficult with steep hills and loose gravel. Please wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather as a large portion of the program will take place outdoors.

The Southeast Dance Project will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 in the Rust Flexible Theatre.
Featuring student choreography, this program will reveal the work of emerging artists and highlight the talent of the dancers. Student dance artists step into the spotlight to delight audiences with a variety of moods and styles. The Southeast Dance Project is a Second Stage production. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Santa will be making a special stop just to have breakfast with you from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Osage Centre. Enjoy donuts, danishes, muffins, bagels, biscuits and gravy, milk and juice with Santa Claus. Parents are invited to bring their cameras for a picture with Santa. Santa will be arriving at 9 a.m. For children ages 12 years old and younger accompanied by an adult (everyone in attendance must purchase a ticket). Buy tickets online at cityofcape.org/breakfastwithsanta.
Celebrate Jesus! A Free Family Event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Families with young children are invited to attend. Bring your friends and neighbors. Come and enjoy crafts, activities, cookies and hot chocolate, and a live nativity all to celebrate the birth of Jesus. The event will be held outdoors this year. Enter under the church canopy to receive your welcome bag and instructions.
Event organized by the St. Paul Lutheran Early Childhood Task Force, Jackson.

Babes in the Woods: Winter Survival will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.
Brrrrrr! It's cold outside! How do wild animals handle this cold weather? Meet some animal puppet friends and learn the tricks to surviving the cold winter months. Then we will head outside in search of these animals and their hiding places.
Babes in the Woods programs are designed to empower parents to introduce babies and toddlers ages up to 2 years old to the sights, sounds, and textures of nature.

Southeast Missouri State University's percussion ensemble will perform their annual family holiday concert at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.
This annual tradition features the sounds of the season to usher in the holidays. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
The Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau will hold Winter Birding 101 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the nature center.
When the leaves fall and the forest appears more open, many of our winter birds are at their easiest to see. While many birds migrate south for the winter, southeast Missouri is alive with our year-round populations and visitors from the snowy north. Join us for a two-part program to learn the basics of spotting, and hearing, some of our more familiar winter birds. The program will begin with a presentation in the auditorium and then move to a roughly 1-mile hike over paved and gravel trails which are at times hilly. You are welcome to attend the auditorium portion only and then view birds from our feeder window or explore our forests on your own if you wish. This program is open to all ages, though the material is most appropriate for ages 10 years old and older. This program is just in time to prepare you for participating the in the Christmas Bird Count.

