FYI 12-5-21

Parish breakfast to be held

St, Ambrose Catholic Church will hold a breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Parish Center. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy.

Breakfast with Santa planned

St. Augustine School will host Breakfast with Santa and a special guest from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The menu includes sausage, pancakes, eggs, biscuits and gravy, all for a good-will donation. Bring your camera for photos with Santa. All proceeds will be used to help cover the cost of the school's seventh- and eighth-grade students to make the March for Life pilgrimage in January.

Cellax Duo will perform

The Cellax Duo will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.

The Cellax Duo returns to Southeast for an exciting program of music for cello and saxophone. Cellax features Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Zach Stern on saxophone and Dr. Daniel Ketter, assistant professor of cello at Missouri State University, on cello.

For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

New exhibition on display at Crisp Museum

Artist Alfonzo Branch's exhibition, "Pastels Potentia Per Formam Perfecta (Powerful Pastels by Sketched Perfect)," will be on display through Jan. 23 in the Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Alfonzo Branch spent most of his adult years forging his way into the art world creatively, using pastels as a primary media. He has found that not many people use pastels for the type of work he is requested to do because they are so difficult to master. Alfonzo is a current member of the Texas Art Coalition. Alfonzo Branch has mastered the art of pastels and continues to use his creativity to enhance his community.

Remembrance and memorial worship service planned

A Christmas remembrance and memorial worship service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

The worship service is open to the public to offer encouragement, support, and hope through this season of HOPE, the birth of our Lord and Savior. Invite a neighbor or family member who has also lost a loved one, and may need support, to join you.

For more information, go to stpauljackson.com or call (573) 243-2236.

Holiday concert planned

Southeast Missouri State University's wind symphoney will hold a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.

It's that time of year when the beautiful sound of woodwinds, brass and percussion bring together the festive sounds of the holiday season.

For more information and tickets, go to rivercampus.org.

Learn about holly and poinsettia

Diggin' Deep into holly and poinsettia will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, presented by the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.

Holiday cards, songs and movies are full of snow, pinecones, holly and wild poinsettias. We do have native winter time plants here in Missouri, including holly. Let's Dig Deep into native hollies and wild poinsettias and learn about their habitat and life cycle.

Please ensure your Missouri Department of Conservation account includes an accurate email address to receive a link to the virtual program.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Missouri owls to be discussed

The Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau will present a virtual seminar on Missouri owls from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigate the amazing lives of Missouri owls. We will explore the special features that make these feathered flyers excellent night-time hunters. Discover who's in an owl's food chain by virtually dissecting a real owl pellet. This program is designed for homeschool students ages 7 years old to 11 years old but all are welcome.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Health and wellness seminar to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold Health and Wellness: Healthy Holiday Favorites from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.

It will be a holiday-themed cooking demonstration with personal trainer Scott. You will learn some of his favorite holiday secrets.

For more information or to register online at cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.