FYI 12-4-22

Sausage breakfast to be held

A whole-hot sausage breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Sponsored by the St. Ambrose Men's Club.

'Sounds of the season' planned

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will present "Sounds of the Season," an annual Christmas spectacular featuring outstanding musical and vocal talent at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Cape First Church. The benefit, now in its 27th year, supports cancer patients in need through the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund. Serving has this year's honorary chairperson is Martha Ellen House, a cancer survivor and resident of Cape Girardeau. Performers include Brothers Walker, Dr. Andrew Moore, Clayton Hahs, The Charleston Christmas Ensemble Choir, Jackson East Elementary Kids Choir, Don and Lucas Presson and Casie Mills. Tickets are available at the door or at sehfoundation.org.

Brain injury and stroke support group to meet

The Brain Injury & Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. There will not be a speaker. The group will discuss the Christmas party that will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Zion Lutheran Church. Members are to bring a wrapped gift ($10 maximum) to exchange. If you have any questions, call Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 275-7552.

Christmas memorial service to be held

A Christmas remembrance and memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. A worship service will be open to the community offer encouragement, support and hope through this season of Hope, the birth of our Lord and Savior. Invite a neighbors or family member who has also lost a loved one, and may need support, to join you. Sponsored by the St. Paul Grief Ministries and the Board of Evangelism.

Mobile food pantry planned

A mobile food pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Marble Hill Food Pantry. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. Available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Anthem.

Women's Bible study to be held

A free women's Bible student will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Burfordville Baptist Church fellowship hall. The theme will be "Discovering Psalms." The group meets twice a month.

Youth mental health first aid seminar planned

A Youth Mental Health First Aid seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Oscar Hirsch Room at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This seminar teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental heal and substance use challenges among adolescents from 12 years old to 18 years old. You'll build skills and confidence you need to reach out and provide initial support to young people who are struggling. You'll also learn how to help connect them to appropriate support. For more information, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYwTi0BTt_5FqjiglAgRw6cZTGVc74kKa_5y7c55Wm7CiFKw/viewform or call (573) 979-2468.

Books on tap to meet

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold Books on Tap: A social book club from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in downtown Cape Girardeau. This month's theme for discussion is Indigenous authors. The theme for reading during December and discussing in January is reading makes me hungry (books centered around food.)

Cape Girardeau Public Library

Let's talk picture books: Great books for gifting will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6. Need a last-minute gift for a little reader? Join Ms. Renee vis Facebook for some books they'll want to open again and again.

Crafty ornaments for kids will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.7. Kids will make special memories at the library as they create gift-worthy holiday crafts. Registration is required at capelibrary.org/event/crafty-ornaments-for-kids

Construction club will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. An hour of free play will give kids the opportunity to get creative and build anything they choose with lots of LEGOs. Work on your own creation or build as a team. The library will provide the LEGOs.

Sensory craft time will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. All are welcome to join, however, this session has been structured for adults with mental, behavioral or physical disabilities. This month, you'll make no-sew sock snowmen. Register at capelibrary.org/event/sensory-craft-time-8/all

Healthy cookie swap to be held

A health and wellness seminar: Healthy "cookie" swap will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Osage Centre. Attendees will make different healthy cookies together and then leave with a wide variety of cookies to take home with you. A supplies will be provided, just be sure to bring a to-go containers for all of your tasty treats. Please pre-register by Dec. 5 at cjaegers@cityofcape.org or cityofcape.org/wellnessevents