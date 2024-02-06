FYI 12-4-22

A whole-hot sausage breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Sponsored by the St. Ambrose Men's Club.
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation will present "Sounds of the Season," an annual Christmas spectacular featuring outstanding musical and vocal talent at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Cape First Church. The benefit, now in its 27th year, supports cancer patients in need through the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund. Serving has this year's honorary chairperson is Martha Ellen House, a cancer survivor and resident of Cape Girardeau. Performers include Brothers Walker, Dr. Andrew Moore, Clayton Hahs, The Charleston Christmas Ensemble Choir, Jackson East Elementary Kids Choir, Don and Lucas Presson and Casie Mills. Tickets are available at the door or at sehfoundation.org.
The Brain Injury & Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. There will not be a speaker. The group will discuss the Christmas party that will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Zion Lutheran Church. Members are to bring a wrapped gift ($10 maximum) to exchange. If you have any questions, call Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 275-7552.
A Christmas remembrance and memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. A worship service will be open to the community offer encouragement, support and hope through this season of Hope, the birth of our Lord and Savior. Invite a neighbors or family member who has also lost a loved one, and may need support, to join you. Sponsored by the St. Paul Grief Ministries and the Board of Evangelism.
A mobile food pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Marble Hill Food Pantry. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. Available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Anthem.
A free women's Bible student will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Burfordville Baptist Church fellowship hall. The theme will be "Discovering Psalms." The group meets twice a month.
A Youth Mental Health First Aid seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Oscar Hirsch Room at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This seminar teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental heal and substance use challenges among adolescents from 12 years old to 18 years old. You'll build skills and confidence you need to reach out and provide initial support to young people who are struggling. You'll also learn how to help connect them to appropriate support. For more information, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdYwTi0BTt_5FqjiglAgRw6cZTGVc74kKa_5y7c55Wm7CiFKw/viewform or call (573) 979-2468.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold Books on Tap: A social book club from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Ebb and Flow Fermentations in downtown Cape Girardeau. This month's theme for discussion is Indigenous authors. The theme for reading during December and discussing in January is reading makes me hungry (books centered around food.)
A health and wellness seminar: Healthy "cookie" swap will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Osage Centre. Attendees will make different healthy cookies together and then leave with a wide variety of cookies to take home with you. A supplies will be provided, just be sure to bring a to-go containers for all of your tasty treats. Please pre-register by Dec. 5 at cjaegers@cityofcape.org or cityofcape.org/wellnessevents
A flashlight candy cane hunt will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Shawnee Park Center. Did you hear the latest news out of the North Pole? A certain someone has left candy canes all over the grounds of Shawnee Park. Bring your flashlights and help find them. When you arrive, you will get to decorate a bag for collecting the candy canes. After you collect the candy canes, you can enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate. This event is for anyone two years old and older. Register in advance at cityofcape.org/candycanehunt
A Heart Saver CPR Certification Class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Healthpoint Fitness in Jackson. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or not medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping b the front desk at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau or Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
A model train display containing all scales of trains, old and new will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 at Wesley United Methodist Church near Fruitland. Admission is one canned good for the Jackson Food Bank. For more information, call (573) 243-0120.
St. Mary Cathedral School will hold a live nativity from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 on the school's grassy field. School children will play Mary, Joseph, the angels and shepherds. There will be live music and refreshments.
Breakfast with Santa will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Shawnee Park Center. Tell Santa what you want for Christmas and have a breakfast of donuts, muffins, biscuits and gravy and milk or juice. Everyone attending must purchase a ticket. For more information, call (573) 339-6346.
Celebrate Jesus! will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The annual early childhood "Celebrate Jesus" event is back this year. There will be hands-on opportunities to families with young children. Celebrate Jesus' birthday with a live Nativity, crafts, games, snacks, a glow room, photo opportunities and door prizes. The event is geared toward young children afters 6 months old through third grade.
A Southern Country Church tour will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. There will be eight country churches all dressed up for the holidays and ready to put you in the mood to celebrate the birth of Christ. Participating churches include Old Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau; Old Bethel Baptist in Jackson; St. John's United Church of Christ in Fruitland; Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville; Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville; Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville; Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit and St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit.
The Chaffee Chamber of Christmas parade and town events will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in downtown Chaffee, Missouri. The activities will begin at noon and will last until the parade begins at 5 p.m. followed by a Christmas tree lighting and live music. The theme will be "light up the town." There will be local business specials, craft fair vendors lining the streets, pictures with Santa, children's activities, a cookie walk, Little Mr. and Miss Contest, cooking and candy bake-off and live Christmas music. For more information, go to facebook.com/events/1483661588815137. A cookie and candy bake off will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce booth located in front of Bank of Advance at 102 East Yoakum. One winner from each division will be announced at 3 p.m. Registration is from noon to 12:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m., the cookies and candies will be available for purchase. All money collected will be divided between the two division winners. Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information, contact Laura at (573) 318-6217 or Mallory at (573) 318-6219 or visit the chamber's Christmas parade Facebook page.
A meet and greet with Santa Claus will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Cape Martial Arts. It's more and more difficult to find opportunities for children to have fun and get photo opportunities with not only Santa but also the Grinch. Cape Martial Arts is offering both. There will be other Christmas activities too. Activities are for children from 5 years old to 12 years old. Registration is required at sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=_HYG&c=&ocu=.
The Whippoorwill Hollow Band will play at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at the American Legion Hall in Jackson.
