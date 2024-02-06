FYI 12-23-18

In observance of the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, Jackson's trash routes will instead run Wednesday.
Wednesday's trash routes remain unaffected.
The Recycling Center will be closed Tuesday.
The city will again be accepting and recycling live Christmas trees as a special location at the Recycling Center. All lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations should be removed before dropping off the trees.
Trees will be accepted through the end of January 2019.
Every year, the recycled Christmas trees are used to build up the banks along Hubble Creek in City Park.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, jacksonmo.org or facebook.com/JacksonMO.
In February 2019, a second session of Cape Girardeau's Citizen Academy will begin, and enrollment is now open.
The city began the intiative to help citizens better understand the city's government and its operations, toward a more informed public, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian.
More information is at cityofcape.org/academy.
