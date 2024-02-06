FYI 12-23-18

Jackson holiday trash pickup schedule

In observance of the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, Jackson's trash routes will instead run Wednesday.

Wednesday's trash routes remain unaffected.

The Recycling Center will be closed Tuesday.

The city will again be accepting and recycling live Christmas trees as a special location at the Recycling Center. All lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations should be removed before dropping off the trees.

Trees will be accepted through the end of January 2019.