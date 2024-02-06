FYI 12-22-19

A Winter Solstice Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at The Labyrinth at Abbey Road. The Winter Solstice is considered the seasonal "dark night of the soul." Spiritually, it is a time to honor the light, and the darkness, that reside within each of us. It is a time to release and let go of our inner darkness -- that which no longer serves us, allowing for transformation and rebirth into light. As a result, it is a time to hold gratitude in our hearts.
You are invited to celebrate this time of repose -- of withdrawal, release, then renewal -- with reverence as we contemplate and walk The Labyrinth at Abbey Road. (On the grounds of Abbey Road Christian Church, 2411 Abbey Road, Cape Girardeau.)
A book signing for "Bootlegger and Other Stories" will be held noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at Barnes and Noble.
Author Brian Alvis tells the narrated account of an elderly man recalling Prohibition-era Southern Illinois. He's the last living member of moonshiners known as the Little Ross Gang. Alvis uses mysteries surrounding the criminal gang wars of Charlie Birger and the Shelton Brothers to propel his story but remains true to historical accounts of their feud and the lawless era serving as his bac ground. The book is lavishly illustrated with photography by Robbie Edwards. She captured characters and scenes in the form of actors modeling period clothing and with vintage props to illustrate the book.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson will hold "Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
It will feature St. Paul's Kantorei and Joyful Sounds Ringers. Take a break from the busyness of the Christmas Season: busyness that often clouds our vision of the real joy of Christmas, Jesus' birth. Take respite in the beauty of St. Paul's candlelit sanctuary. Hear and sing the Christmas music that shares the story of Christ's birth.
myTEAM Triumph is holding its annual Resolution Challenge at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the 4-H Building in Arena Park. The 5K, 10K and 1 mile run/walk is for all ages and paces. Start the New Year right, getting your first miles in and supporting the opportunity for all to reach the finish line by supporting myTEAM Triumph. Register online at raceentry.com, or pick up a registration form at local fitness facilities.
