FYI 12-22-19

Winter Solstice Celebration

A Winter Solstice Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at The Labyrinth at Abbey Road. The Winter Solstice is considered the seasonal "dark night of the soul." Spiritually, it is a time to honor the light, and the darkness, that reside within each of us. It is a time to release and let go of our inner darkness -- that which no longer serves us, allowing for transformation and rebirth into light. As a result, it is a time to hold gratitude in our hearts.

You are invited to celebrate this time of repose -- of withdrawal, release, then renewal -- with reverence as we contemplate and walk The Labyrinth at Abbey Road. (On the grounds of Abbey Road Christian Church, 2411 Abbey Road, Cape Girardeau.)

'Bootlegger and Other Stories' book signing

A book signing for "Bootlegger and Other Stories" will be held noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at Barnes and Noble.