FYI 12-18-22

Country home tour planned

The Leopold Annual Country Christmas Home Tour will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tour four homes, visit St. John's Catholic Church for organ music and then to the Leopold School for soup and cookies. Tickets can be purchased at any of the homes. The homes on tour are located at 14124 State Highway FF, Marble Hills, Missouri; 13658 Cricket Lane, Marble Hill; 13089 Mink Drive, Marble Hill; and 16554 State Highway N, Leopold. For information, call (573) 208-6445. Proceeds to help with church programs.

Christmas in Charleston to be held

The United Methodist Church in Charleston, Missouri, will hold a concert filled with Christmas joy and praise. Step back from the hustle and bustle and remember the reason for the season. It will feature the Sam C. Goodin and Jane Goodin Memorial Handbell Choir, Janie B. Young, director, Sallie Brown Goodin, pianist and Terry A. Parker, organist. The church is located at 1700 East Marshall Street.

Classy Chassy Country in concert

Making Christmas Memories with Classy Chassy Country will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Just Plain Fun, LLC, in Chaffee, Missouri. The program will be full of Christmas music and nostalgic Christmas stories. Chili will be served after the program.

Riverside Regional Library events

Christmas party will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Scott City branch. Stop in and enjoy festive treats and activities. Santa Claus may make a stop at the library too.

Adult coloring will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Benton, Missouri, branch. Take some time out of your holiday preparations to relax and let your creative side show.

Toddler time will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. It's almost Christmas and that's the focus for this toddler story time with Mrs. Melissa.

Toddler story time will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Scott City branch. Enjoy a Christmas story time.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events