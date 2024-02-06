All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesDecember 17, 2022

FYI 12-18-22

The Leopold Annual Country Christmas Home Tour will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tour four homes, visit St. John's Catholic Church for organ music and then to the Leopold School for soup and cookies. Tickets can be purchased at any of the homes. ...

Country home tour planned

The Leopold Annual Country Christmas Home Tour will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tour four homes, visit St. John's Catholic Church for organ music and then to the Leopold School for soup and cookies. Tickets can be purchased at any of the homes. The homes on tour are located at 14124 State Highway FF, Marble Hills, Missouri; 13658 Cricket Lane, Marble Hill; 13089 Mink Drive, Marble Hill; and 16554 State Highway N, Leopold. For information, call (573) 208-6445. Proceeds to help with church programs.

Christmas in Charleston to be held

The United Methodist Church in Charleston, Missouri, will hold a concert filled with Christmas joy and praise. Step back from the hustle and bustle and remember the reason for the season. It will feature the Sam C. Goodin and Jane Goodin Memorial Handbell Choir, Janie B. Young, director, Sallie Brown Goodin, pianist and Terry A. Parker, organist. The church is located at 1700 East Marshall Street.

Classy Chassy Country in concert

Making Christmas Memories with Classy Chassy Country will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Just Plain Fun, LLC, in Chaffee, Missouri. The program will be full of Christmas music and nostalgic Christmas stories. Chili will be served after the program.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Christmas party will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Scott City branch. Stop in and enjoy festive treats and activities. Santa Claus may make a stop at the library too.
  • Adult coloring will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Benton, Missouri, branch. Take some time out of your holiday preparations to relax and let your creative side show.
  • Toddler time will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. It's almost Christmas and that's the focus for this toddler story time with Mrs. Melissa.
  • Toddler story time will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Scott City branch. Enjoy a Christmas story time.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • A wrap party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. Bring your own wrapping paper or use some of the library's to wrap your gifts for friends and family. There will be holiday music playing, warm drinks available and a fun atmosphere. Registration is preferred but not required at capelibrary.org/event/wrap-party
  • Let's talk teen books: Journeys Home will be held on Facebook live from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. Join Eric as she shares great teen books with fantastic journeys.
  • Virtual bedtime stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. This online storytime, set at night, is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Join library personnel via Facebook Live.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Feeding the birds will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 and in person from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's the first day of winter and time to start feeding the birds. Birds are on the hunt for seeds and berries to eat so let's help them out. Tune in to learn the bird feeder basics and a few of the familiar faces that may be visiting your backyard feeder this winter. At the in person event, you can build your own bird feeder out of a glass soda bottle. For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents
  • Feed frenzy will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday,Dec. 22. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Bring your family and watch and nature center personnel introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.

Grief support group to meet

Grief support group: Grief rituals will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The SoutheastHEALTH grief support group will discuss grief rituals. For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.

Weight management seminar to be held

Weight management first steps will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This an information seminar that discusses strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Register online at SEhealth.org/events or call (573) 986-4440.

Movie night planned

Scott City's Supporting Community Involvement Partnership Program and the Scott City School District are teaming together to have a community movie night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the FEMA Building, The movie that will be shown is "Elf." Popcorn and drinks will be provided. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Candlelight Christmas program to be held

A Candlelight Christmas will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23 at Cottage of Grace Church in Marble Hill, Missouri. Celebrate the "reason for the season." It will be an evening filled with Christmas music, a Christ-centered message from the pastor concluding with a candlelight ceremony. There will be a time of fellowship immediately following with cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and cider. For more information, contact Randy Shrum at (573) 579-6789 or visit the church's Facebook page. The church is located on Highway 51 north of Marble Hill.

Christmas services planned

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will be held from 5 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. There will be a candlelight service, carols and communion services. A special

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy