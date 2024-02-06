FYI 12-18-22

The Leopold Annual Country Christmas Home Tour will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tour four homes, visit St. John's Catholic Church for organ music and then to the Leopold School for soup and cookies. Tickets can be purchased at any of the homes. The homes on tour are located at 14124 State Highway FF, Marble Hills, Missouri; 13658 Cricket Lane, Marble Hill; 13089 Mink Drive, Marble Hill; and 16554 State Highway N, Leopold. For information, call (573) 208-6445. Proceeds to help with church programs.
The United Methodist Church in Charleston, Missouri, will hold a concert filled with Christmas joy and praise. Step back from the hustle and bustle and remember the reason for the season. It will feature the Sam C. Goodin and Jane Goodin Memorial Handbell Choir, Janie B. Young, director, Sallie Brown Goodin, pianist and Terry A. Parker, organist. The church is located at 1700 East Marshall Street.
Making Christmas Memories with Classy Chassy Country will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Just Plain Fun, LLC, in Chaffee, Missouri. The program will be full of Christmas music and nostalgic Christmas stories. Chili will be served after the program.
Grief support group: Grief rituals will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The SoutheastHEALTH grief support group will discuss grief rituals. For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
Weight management first steps will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This an information seminar that discusses strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management. Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Register online at SEhealth.org/events or call (573) 986-4440.
Scott City's Supporting Community Involvement Partnership Program and the Scott City School District are teaming together to have a community movie night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the FEMA Building, The movie that will be shown is "Elf." Popcorn and drinks will be provided. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
A Candlelight Christmas will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23 at Cottage of Grace Church in Marble Hill, Missouri. Celebrate the "reason for the season." It will be an evening filled with Christmas music, a Christ-centered message from the pastor concluding with a candlelight ceremony. There will be a time of fellowship immediately following with cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and cider. For more information, contact Randy Shrum at (573) 579-6789 or visit the church's Facebook page. The church is located on Highway 51 north of Marble Hill.
Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will be held from 5 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. There will be a candlelight service, carols and communion services. A special
