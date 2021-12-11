FYI 12-12-21

Granting Grace Outreach will hold a fundraiser with the 5th annual Sweet Sounds of Support at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. The concert will feature the Centenary United Methodist Church choir performing a Christmas cantata under he direction of Mike Dumey. Also performing will be the company dancers of Academy of Dance Arts led by Kara Finley Skelton. Light refreshments will be served. Granting Grace Outreach was founded by Grant Skelton at the age of 8 years old. Grant is now 14 years old, This outreach has raised 10s of thousands of dollars and the money is 100% distributed back into the community. Examples of the assistance given to the local community is personal care items, utility bills or medical expenses. the outreach has also partnered with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. It occasionally cover the cost of temporary lodging in a local hotel for non-violent citizens that are in need of a warm safe place to stay. Follow Granting Grace on Facebook by clicking on the Granting Grace tab on the Grace United Methodist Church website.
Christmas In Story and Song will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church in Chaffee, Missouri.
Join Classy Chassy Country, Becki and Leroy, as we reminisce Christmases Past through stories and songs. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free. Chili and snacks will be served in the church basement following the program.
For more information, call (573) 270-2347.
An Advent Mission will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri. It will be presented by Deacon Tom Schumer. Come to one or both nights to deepen your faith during this time of year. The Dec. 12 service will be followed with refreshments in the Parish Center.
Scott City Interactive Parks Program will present a senior lunch and learn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church parish hall in Scott City. The program will be on The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. Learn about the facilities and some of the myths and misconceptions of Medicaid and Medicare plans.
RSVP by calling (573) 264-2762.
Diabetes self-management support group will met from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's program will be a Christmas celebration and early festivities to ring in the new year. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a virtual seminar on foxes from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri is home to two species of fox, -- the familiar red fox and the less common gray fox. You will learn the difference between the two furbearers and learn about how they survive the changing seasons. This program is designed for ages 8 years and older but all are welcome. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address to receive a link to the virtual program.
For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Kelly High School Community Teacher Association will hold a chhili supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday before the Scott City vs. Kelly basketball game. The proceeds so to Kelly CTA to be used for scholarships. Meals to go will be available.
Riverside Regional Library will hold an adult DIY craft project to make a Christmas truck decoration from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Instruction sheets is available at all Riverside libraries. The program will be available on the library's Facebook page and YouTube channel. For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will offer a class on using your cellphone for nature photography from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 18.
Many of us walk around with a powerful camera in our pocket all day for those moments when life gives us something worth remembering, but do you know how to get the most out of your shots? Join naturalist Alex for a beginner's guide to nature photography using your cellphone. He'll cover basic the rules of how to compose interesting photos, work with natural subjects and explore the tools your phone has which allow you to put the finishing touches on your memories. Alex's own artwork will be on display October through November at the nature center, and yes, every photo was taken with his cell phone. People are always surprised how much you can get out of a simple phone camera, so join him to learn a few of his tips! Any smartphone will work for this course, please bring yours with you. Participants will have a chance to try out what they've learned as we walk around the nature center and meet a few photogenic nature center animals.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Burfordville Baptist Church will hold hold a free community Christmas dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. All are welcome.
Scott City Knights of Columbus will host its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the Scott City KofC. It will include scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, homemade pork sausage along with yogurt. Bulk sausage will also be on sale. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 5766451.
Hobbs Community Church will hold Festival of Lights and Carols from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 19.
