FYI 12-12-21

Sweet Sounds of Support concert to be held

Granting Grace Outreach will hold a fundraiser with the 5th annual Sweet Sounds of Support at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. The concert will feature the Centenary United Methodist Church choir performing a Christmas cantata under he direction of Mike Dumey. Also performing will be the company dancers of Academy of Dance Arts led by Kara Finley Skelton. Light refreshments will be served. Granting Grace Outreach was founded by Grant Skelton at the age of 8 years old. Grant is now 14 years old, This outreach has raised 10s of thousands of dollars and the money is 100% distributed back into the community. Examples of the assistance given to the local community is personal care items, utility bills or medical expenses. the outreach has also partnered with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. It occasionally cover the cost of temporary lodging in a local hotel for non-violent citizens that are in need of a warm safe place to stay. Follow Granting Grace on Facebook by clicking on the Granting Grace tab on the Grace United Methodist Church website.

Christmas concert planned

Christmas In Story and Song will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church in Chaffee, Missouri.

Join Classy Chassy Country, Becki and Leroy, as we reminisce Christmases Past through stories and songs. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free. Chili and snacks will be served in the church basement following the program.

For more information, call (573) 270-2347.

Advent Mission to be held

An Advent Mission will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton, Missouri. It will be presented by Deacon Tom Schumer. Come to one or both nights to deepen your faith during this time of year. The Dec. 12 service will be followed with refreshments in the Parish Center.

Senior lunch and learn planned

Scott City Interactive Parks Program will present a senior lunch and learn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church parish hall in Scott City. The program will be on The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. Learn about the facilities and some of the myths and misconceptions of Medicaid and Medicare plans.

RSVP by calling (573) 264-2762.

Diabetes support group to meet

Diabetes self-management support group will met from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's program will be a Christmas celebration and early festivities to ring in the new year. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.