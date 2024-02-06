FYI 12-10-17

Holiday crafts, cookies, hot chocolate and more will be at the flashlight candy cane hunt from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Cost is $3 ahead of time or $5 day of. More information is at www.cityofcape.org/recreation.
Hear the sounds of the season at the 2nd Annual Christmas Dream Concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 4400 E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. The music showcase will feature both familiar favorites and original music. The event is free and everyone is invited. More information at jacksoncrossroads.com/upcoming-events.
Registration deadline Dec. 16. Season starts Jan. 3. Compete in the adult indoor volleyball league this winter. Competitive, intermediate and women's divisions will be offered. Game times will be 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. There will be a manager's meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Team sign-ups only. Free agents may contact Chris Eastridge at ceastridge@cityofcape.org. More information at www.cityofcape.org/sportsplex.
The Painted Wren Art Gallery at 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau will hold its next themed photo contest, Winter Wonderland, with entry deadline Jan. 31. Printed photo size should be no smaller than 8 x 10 inches and no larger than 16 x 16 inches. No mats or frames. Photos may be entered digitally. Email entries and pay entry fee through Paypal using the following email address: barbaraon.minis@gmail.com. More information including categories and prizes at www.facebook.com/PaintedWrenArtGallery/.
The Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office announced the public has chosen a new design for the official "I Voted" sticker for Cape Girardeau County elections. The sticker will be used for all elections held in the county in 2018 and 2019.
The public voted on four finalists' artwork via online surveying platform Survey Monkey.
Lydia Riehn of Jackson High School created the winning design.
Emily Landewee and Kourtney Ruggeri, of Delta High School, were the first and second runners-up, respectively.
This is the first time a contest has been held in Cape Girardeau County to select the "I Voted" sticker.
Buchheit Logistics will haul two loads of wreaths destined for locations in Southeast Missouri from Bloomfield to St. Louis as well as locations in Springfield, Illinois, Collinsville, Illinois, and Mound City, Illinois. Marine Corps veteran Robert Fudge of Salem, Missouri, and Army veteran Don Johnson of Cape Girardeau will spearhead this year's efforts to honor our fallen veterans having been chosen to drive and represent Buchheit Logistics and their fellow veterans.
Wreaths Across America started in 1992 when Worcester Wreath Company's owner Morrill Worcester found himself with a surplus of wreaths. Remembering a boyhood experience at Arlington National Cemetery, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor our country's veterans. With the aid of Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe, arrangements were made for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington.
Wreath-laying ceremonies are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 at locations across the country. Local events will be at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri, or at Mound City National Cemetery in Mound City, Illinois.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.