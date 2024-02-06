FYI 12-10-17

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt

Holiday crafts, cookies, hot chocolate and more will be at the flashlight candy cane hunt from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at the A.C. Brase Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Cost is $3 ahead of time or $5 day of. More information is at www.cityofcape.org/recreation.

Christmas Dream Concert

Hear the sounds of the season at the 2nd Annual Christmas Dream Concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at Crossroads Fellowship Church, 4400 E. Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. The music showcase will feature both familiar favorites and original music. The event is free and everyone is invited. More information at jacksoncrossroads.com/upcoming-events.

Sign-Ups for Adult Indoor Coed Volleyball League

Registration deadline Dec. 16. Season starts Jan. 3. Compete in the adult indoor volleyball league this winter. Competitive, intermediate and women's divisions will be offered. Game times will be 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. There will be a manager's meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. Team sign-ups only. Free agents may contact Chris Eastridge at ceastridge@cityofcape.org. More information at www.cityofcape.org/sportsplex.

'Winter Wonderland' Show Me Themed Photo Contests

The Painted Wren Art Gallery at 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau will hold its next themed photo contest, Winter Wonderland, with entry deadline Jan. 31. Printed photo size should be no smaller than 8 x 10 inches and no larger than 16 x 16 inches. No mats or frames. Photos may be entered digitally. Email entries and pay entry fee through Paypal using the following email address: barbaraon.minis@gmail.com. More information including categories and prizes at www.facebook.com/PaintedWrenArtGallery/.