FYI 11-7-21

St. Joseph Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, will hold it's fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Menu includes pork sausage, backbone and sauerkraut, chicken and dumplings with all the trimmings.
Carry outs are available.
Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau will hold its annual Men's Club sausage supper from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, applesauce and bread. It is a carry-out meal only.
Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City and SCIPP, Scott City Interactive Parks Programs, will host a senior citizen lunch and learn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church. There will be a free lunch, bingo and program by Legacy Hospice. All senior citizens are invited.
Representatives of the Missouri Democratic Party will host a town hall meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Topics to be covered include potential benefits to Missouri from the federal infrastructure bill, the state Redistricting Commission public hearing scheduled in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, COVID-19 relief and other issues confronting all Missourians. Short presentations will start the Town Hall followed by a speaker-panel discussion.
RSVP to info@missouridems.org.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a leather jewelry class from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Create a unique leather bracelet with a nature motif. Join us as we examine hide harvesting and tanning. This will be a hands-on class during which participants will make their own jewelry. Must be at least 16 years of age. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are encouraged.
PC Medical Centers will recognize veterans on Thursday, Veterans Day. You can nominate your favorite Cape Girardeau County veteran and that name will go into a drawing for great prizes by midnight on Tuesday. Send a photo and tell a little bit about the veteran. You can nominate as many as you would like.
PC Medical Center will hold its fall dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau. You will find out what causes back pain and proven treatments will be discussed. Registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188 to register.
The Missouri Job Center will hold "fall for success," a community resource fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clinton Community Center in Sikeston, Missouri. It will be a day filled with resources, food and fun for the entire family. Resources include free phones, SNAP applications, Head Start applications, transportation, childcare, housing and energy assistance, job corp and more.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold Health and wellness seminar: weightlifting debunked from 6:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre. Certified trainer Shawn will go over the most common lifting mistakes and myths. Register at cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.
An evening to honor American veterans will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Country singer-songwriter Bill Swan will perform There will also be special appearance by Jim "Jolly" Oliver, Steve Schaffner and the Jerry Ford Orchestra. Swan is a Cape Girardeau native with hit songs "Lover Please" and "I Can Help."
Tickets can be purchased at the Arena office, (573) 339-6340, Pastime Antiques at (573) 332-8882 or Amvets in Perryville, Missouri, at (573) 547-1521.
Turner Brigade volunteers will honor veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Nov. 14 at Fort D Historic Site. The old stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitation all four days.
The Uptown Jackson Christmas Open House will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov, 12 and 13. Get in the holiday spirit and check out all of the Christmas decor, gifts and more.
The Step Into the Light tour featuring Newsboys will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Show Me Center. Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee will also perform. For tickets, go to showmecenter.biz.
The Apostolic Promise Church in cape Girardeau will have a free Thanksgiving dinner from 5 to 7 pm. on Nov. 20. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, stuffing, rolls, desserts and drinks. This is a dine in or take out meal.
Call (573) 334-0745 to reserve your plate by Nov. 13.
The Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau will hold its fall garage sale from 7 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 13. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/garagesales or call (573) 339-6342,
The St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the St. Vincent de Paul Center at 1912 Ritter Drive in Cape Girardeau. More than 50 vendors will be selling handmade crafts and gift items. Freshly baked cinnamon rolls will be available in the morning and a pulled-pork lunch will be served.
For more information, call (573) 335-7667.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.