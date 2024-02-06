FYI 11-7-21

Fall dinner to be held

St. Joseph Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, will hold it's fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Menu includes pork sausage, backbone and sauerkraut, chicken and dumplings with all the trimmings.

Carry outs are available.

Men's Club sausage supper planned

Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau will hold its annual Men's Club sausage supper from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. The menu includes whole-hog sausage, potatoes, kraut, green beans, applesauce and bread. It is a carry-out meal only.

Free senior lunch and learn will be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City and SCIPP, Scott City Interactive Parks Programs, will host a senior citizen lunch and learn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church. There will be a free lunch, bingo and program by Legacy Hospice. All senior citizens are invited.

Democratic Party Town Hall to be held

Representatives of the Missouri Democratic Party will host a town hall meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Topics to be covered include potential benefits to Missouri from the federal infrastructure bill, the state Redistricting Commission public hearing scheduled in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, COVID-19 relief and other issues confronting all Missourians. Short presentations will start the Town Hall followed by a speaker-panel discussion.

RSVP to info@missouridems.org.

Create your own leather jewelry

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a leather jewelry class from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Create a unique leather bracelet with a nature motif. Join us as we examine hide harvesting and tanning. This will be a hands-on class during which participants will make their own jewelry. Must be at least 16 years of age. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are encouraged.

Nominate a veteran

PC Medical Centers will recognize veterans on Thursday, Veterans Day. You can nominate your favorite Cape Girardeau County veteran and that name will go into a drawing for great prizes by midnight on Tuesday. Send a photo and tell a little bit about the veteran. You can nominate as many as you would like.

Learn about proven treatments

PC Medical Center will hold its fall dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau. You will find out what causes back pain and proven treatments will be discussed. Registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188 to register.

Community resource fair to be held

The Missouri Job Center will hold "fall for success," a community resource fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clinton Community Center in Sikeston, Missouri. It will be a day filled with resources, food and fun for the entire family. Resources include free phones, SNAP applications, Head Start applications, transportation, childcare, housing and energy assistance, job corp and more.