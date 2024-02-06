FYI 11-24-19

Run/walk to benefit Arthritis Foundation

The 2019 Jingle Bell Run/Walk will be held Dec. 14. The race will start at 9 a.m. and will start and end at Fitness Plus. There will be a 5K run/walk and a one-mile run/walk.

The run will raise awareness about the national most common cause of disability, while also raising runds to help find a cure for arthritis. According to the Arthritis Foundation, more than 50 million Americans have arthritis and some 300,000 are children. Registration forms are available at Fitness Plus or register online at jbr.org/cape. More information can be found at fitnessplus.sfmc.net/races-competitions/jingle-bell-run-walk-for-arthritis/.

Christmas tree exhibit

The Lutheran Heritage Center of Altenburg, Missouri, will host the 15th Annual Christmas Exhibit featuring more than 50 newly designed themed trees. Introduced this year is the Harold and Geraldine Gloystein Collection with more than 200 Nativity Scenes from their travels around the world. The 4,000 square feet of exhibit space has been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 15. The center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Christmas Country Church Tour on Dec. 12 and 13. For more information contact us at (573) 824-6070 or visit lutheranmuseum.com.

Southeast Hospice will hold memorial service

Southeast Hospice Services will hold its annual community memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

The public is invited to participate in this service and honor loved ones who have passed. For additional information or eulogy requests, call Southeast Hospice Services at (573) 335-6208.