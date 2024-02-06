FYI 11-24-19

The 2019 Jingle Bell Run/Walk will be held Dec. 14. The race will start at 9 a.m. and will start and end at Fitness Plus. There will be a 5K run/walk and a one-mile run/walk.
The run will raise awareness about the national most common cause of disability, while also raising runds to help find a cure for arthritis. According to the Arthritis Foundation, more than 50 million Americans have arthritis and some 300,000 are children. Registration forms are available at Fitness Plus or register online at jbr.org/cape. More information can be found at fitnessplus.sfmc.net/races-competitions/jingle-bell-run-walk-for-arthritis/.
The Lutheran Heritage Center of Altenburg, Missouri, will host the 15th Annual Christmas Exhibit featuring more than 50 newly designed themed trees. Introduced this year is the Harold and Geraldine Gloystein Collection with more than 200 Nativity Scenes from their travels around the world. The 4,000 square feet of exhibit space has been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland. The exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 15. The center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Christmas Country Church Tour on Dec. 12 and 13. For more information contact us at (573) 824-6070 or visit lutheranmuseum.com.
Southeast Hospice Services will hold its annual community memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
The public is invited to participate in this service and honor loved ones who have passed. For additional information or eulogy requests, call Southeast Hospice Services at (573) 335-6208.
The annual flip-the-switch party will be held 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jackson City Park.
Horse-drawn wagon ridges, games, crafts, letters to Santa, and holiday music will take place near the pavilion beginning at 4:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the footbridge over Hubble Creek.
Around 5:45 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive, and children will get a chance to visit with them.
All the activities are free, but bring some cash for refreshments from the food trucks parked near the tennis courts. This year we are collecting items at The Giving Tree for two charities: Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary.
Bring non-perishable food items and dog/cat food to help make a difference for others. This is an outdoor event that will take place unless there are severe weather warnings, so dress appropriately. All of Parkview Street will be blocked off for the festivities so allow yourself plenty of time to park your vehicle.
Christmas nativity display featuring hundreds of nativities from around the world and our community will be on display 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 and 3 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Come celebrate the birth of the Savior and enjoy the depictions of His birth across dozens of countries and cultures. Stay for a Christmas Devotional Broadcast with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square on Sunday at 7 p.m. Free admission and open to the public.
Saint Francis Healthcare System will host a live nativity 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21. It will be held at the Saint francis Cancer Institute (entrance 6). Healthcare System colleagues, board members and volunteers will take on the roles of Mary, Joseph, the wise men, shepherds and angels. There will be live animals including cows, camels, four-horn sheep and a donkey.
