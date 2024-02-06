FYI 11-21-21

Breakfast to be held

The Scott City Knights Of Columbus will host its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nov. 21.

Come out and enjoy breakfast and help support the youth groups from St. Augustine Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church. They are also taking orders for pork sausage. Call Gary at (573) 576-6451 to order. Available in link or bulk.

Church to celebrate centennial

Trinity Assembly of God Church in Olive Branch, Illinois, will celebrate it's 100th year in Olive Branch with a special gospel singing, potluck dinner, fellowship and the sharing of the church's history at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Ronny Hinson will be the special guest. The Rev. Stephen Clardy is pastor of the church.

Fall family festival planned

The Cape Parks and Recreation Department will hold a fall family festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Shawnee Park Center.

This family event includes hayrides, a bonfire, weenie roast, hot drinks, s'mores and more. No pre-registration is required for this fun fall event.

For more information, visit cityofcape.org/fallfamilyfestival or call (573) 339-6340.

Heartland Writers Guild to meet

The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. The featured speaker will be Jerry Ford, former state representative and lobbyist, teacher, business owner, musician and story teller. Ford, a native of Cape Girardeau, will speak about his writing journey and his latest collaboration with Dr. Frank Nickell, titled: "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee." Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Healthy cooking class to be held

HealthPoint Fitness will hold "Healthy cooking: Holidaybakikng with flour alternatives" at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.

Learn how to create some baked items that don't use traditional wheat flours. There are many alternatives that produce healthy, mouth-watering holiday treats. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Mobile food pantry planned

Southeast Missouri Food Bank Truck to Table will hold a Mobile Food Pantry for Bollinger County residents at 5 p.m. Monday at Patton Outreach Church in Patton, Missouri.

Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Virtual program on nuts and seeds to be held

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold "going nutty" virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A surprising number of trees in Missouri produce edible seeds and nuts. Join us for an overview of how to identify some of the plants that produce these treasures. There will also be a recipe or two fit for the winter season! This program is open to all ages, though it is most appropriate for ages 12 and up. Please ensure your Missouri Department of Conservation account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive the link to the virtual program.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Arthritis Zoom session will be held

PC Medical Ceters will give a presentation via Zoom from 7 to 8 pm. Tuesday. Learn four facts about arthritis. Watch the Zoom presentation and your name will go into a drawing for a free turkey. Registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188.