FYI 11-21-21

The Scott City Knights Of Columbus will host its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Nov. 21.
Come out and enjoy breakfast and help support the youth groups from St. Augustine Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church. They are also taking orders for pork sausage. Call Gary at (573) 576-6451 to order. Available in link or bulk.
Trinity Assembly of God Church in Olive Branch, Illinois, will celebrate it's 100th year in Olive Branch with a special gospel singing, potluck dinner, fellowship and the sharing of the church's history at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Ronny Hinson will be the special guest. The Rev. Stephen Clardy is pastor of the church.
The Cape Parks and Recreation Department will hold a fall family festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Shawnee Park Center.
This family event includes hayrides, a bonfire, weenie roast, hot drinks, s'mores and more. No pre-registration is required for this fun fall event.
For more information, visit cityofcape.org/fallfamilyfestival or call (573) 339-6340.
The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. The featured speaker will be Jerry Ford, former state representative and lobbyist, teacher, business owner, musician and story teller. Ford, a native of Cape Girardeau, will speak about his writing journey and his latest collaboration with Dr. Frank Nickell, titled: "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee." Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.
HealthPoint Fitness will hold "Healthy cooking: Holidaybakikng with flour alternatives" at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Learn how to create some baked items that don't use traditional wheat flours. There are many alternatives that produce healthy, mouth-watering holiday treats. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank Truck to Table will hold a Mobile Food Pantry for Bollinger County residents at 5 p.m. Monday at Patton Outreach Church in Patton, Missouri.
Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold "going nutty" virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.
A surprising number of trees in Missouri produce edible seeds and nuts. Join us for an overview of how to identify some of the plants that produce these treasures. There will also be a recipe or two fit for the winter season! This program is open to all ages, though it is most appropriate for ages 12 and up. Please ensure your Missouri Department of Conservation account includes an accurate email address so that you can receive the link to the virtual program.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
PC Medical Ceters will give a presentation via Zoom from 7 to 8 pm. Tuesday. Learn four facts about arthritis. Watch the Zoom presentation and your name will go into a drawing for a free turkey. Registration is required. Call (573) 335-9188.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Nature's storytime: The forest celebrates Autumn from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Let's cozy up with some story books and learn about the four seasons in the forest. First Fletcher the fox learns why the leaves are falling off the trees and how winter is all part of nature's life cycle. Then Jenny watches wild turkey in the woods behind her house for a whole year, learning about them. Jenny keeps a nature journal to record her amazing observations about these colorful birds. After the story you can ask questions to Fletcher and Jenny about the seasons and how to start your own nature journal.
For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold archery basics from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided and disinfected between participants. Adult supervision is required for ages 9 years old to 17 years old. This program will take place entirely outdoors so please dress for the weather. In the event of rain, this program will be cancelled.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Join myTeam Triumph for this annual Thanksgiving tradition at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre. Start with a certified 5K or a 1 mile course, and top it off with a personal pan pumpkin pie. All ages welcome. Finisher medal to all participants.
Register online at raceentry.com. All proceeds support the work of myTeam Triumph to allow people of all abilities to reach the finish line.
For more information, go to raceentry.com/gobble-wobble/race-information.
The annual free Thanksgiving meal will be held with two seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day in the basement of the Jackson Elks Lodge.
Reservations are required. Call Curly's Kitchen at (573) 204-3475. Do not call the Elks Lodge.
The meal is free but donations are accepted.
Stuffed with holiday food, weary of noisy guests, and then expected to go shopping at dawn and fight for holiday deals; if this sounds like a real headache to you why not #Optout(side) with the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The trails at the nature center hold the secret to peace and serenity, if you just take the time to explore their beautiful hills. This 1 1/2 mile hike is open to all ages, but the trails are hilly. Your guide will keep a slow pace as they stop to show you just how special a Missouri forest can be. So, opt-out and join us for a gift you can really be thankful for.
While the rest of the world will be clamoring for deals, the woodpeckers of Missouri will be busy fliting about looking for food and shelter. If you'd rather keep pace with a woodpecker than stand in line for hours, why not #optout(side) with us and enjoy some of nature's most beautiful birds from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Winter is one of the best times to see woodpeckers. The program will begin in the auditorium to learn the basics of identifying these birds by coloration, size, habits, and sound. Participants will then go outside to meet them in their habitat over easy, accessible trails (about half a mile). If you'd prefer to stay indoors, you can test your ID skills at our bird viewing station. You are welcome to do only the auditorium portion if you prefer.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold a hike frpom noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 27 at Tywappity Lake near Chaffee, Missouri.
Walk off that Thanksgiving meal while enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. Enjoy excellent wildlife viewing opportunities and lake-side scenery as we hike the 2.5 mile loop trail at Tywappity Community Lake. This trail is ranked moderate with some steep inclines and uneven terrain. Please wear sturdy hiking shoes and dress for the weather.
Visit mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents to register today. You may choose to meet at the nature center and ride with with nature center personnel or meet at Tywappity Lake.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.