FYI 11-17-19

Plowshares trade market to be held

Abbey Roads Christian Church in Cape Girardeau will hold the eighth annual Plowshares International Fair Trade Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7.

You will be able to pruchase beautifully handcrafted, one-of-a-kind gifts created by artisans and craftsmen in 40 developing countries. Items include pottery, jewelry, wall hangings, musical instruments, Christmas items, home decor, coffees, soups, baking mixes, candies, woven fabric baskets and many more interesting items. These products provide work and vital income to families in developing countries.

For more information, call (573) 270-4121.

Country Christmas home tour

St. John's Catholic Church Ladies group of Leopold, Missouri, will host its annual Country Christmas Home Tour 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Tour five homes, visit the church for organ music and then visit the school cafeteria next door for soup and cookies from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will be shared with the church youth group. For information on tickets, call Geri Geringer, (573) 208-6445.

Dinner theater to be held

The Byrd House opens the door on history with the dinner theater experience, "Tale of Three Brothers: A Byrd's Eye View of the Rise of the Republic." There are two presentations each evening, 5 and 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through Dec. 14.

You are invited to release your imaginations as a storyteller transports you back to a fascinating time in history full of wrenching conflicts and change, as bold frontiersman carve out their place in the wild wilderness, and a fledgling America struggles to survive as a sovereign nation. You will then enjoy a delightful savory dinner in Stephen Byrd's 200-year-old stone house where actors will further entertain you.

Call (573) 243-3764 for ticket information. This is an advance-ticket-sale event only.