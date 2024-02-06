FYI 11-17-19

Abbey Roads Christian Church in Cape Girardeau will hold the eighth annual Plowshares International Fair Trade Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7.
You will be able to pruchase beautifully handcrafted, one-of-a-kind gifts created by artisans and craftsmen in 40 developing countries. Items include pottery, jewelry, wall hangings, musical instruments, Christmas items, home decor, coffees, soups, baking mixes, candies, woven fabric baskets and many more interesting items. These products provide work and vital income to families in developing countries.
For more information, call (573) 270-4121.
St. John's Catholic Church Ladies group of Leopold, Missouri, will host its annual Country Christmas Home Tour 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Tour five homes, visit the church for organ music and then visit the school cafeteria next door for soup and cookies from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Proceeds will be shared with the church youth group. For information on tickets, call Geri Geringer, (573) 208-6445.
The Byrd House opens the door on history with the dinner theater experience, "Tale of Three Brothers: A Byrd's Eye View of the Rise of the Republic." There are two presentations each evening, 5 and 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday through Dec. 14.
You are invited to release your imaginations as a storyteller transports you back to a fascinating time in history full of wrenching conflicts and change, as bold frontiersman carve out their place in the wild wilderness, and a fledgling America struggles to survive as a sovereign nation. You will then enjoy a delightful savory dinner in Stephen Byrd's 200-year-old stone house where actors will further entertain you.
Call (573) 243-3764 for ticket information. This is an advance-ticket-sale event only.
The Byrd House is located at 261 Cornerstone Lane near Jackson.
A Christmas remembrance and memorial service will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
This special service is open to the community to offer encouragement, support and hope through this season of HOPE, the birth of our Lord and Savior. Invite a neighbor or family member to join you who also lost a loved one and may need extra support. Brought to you by the St. Paul Grief Ministries.
Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau will hold the fourth annual Feed the Hungry benefit concert 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Local musicians coming from various faith communities will perform traditional and season music.
There is no admission charge but free-will donations of money or canned/packaged food will be appreciated. These donations will be shared by FISH and the Red Door Ministries. Musicians are donating their time and talent to support the less fortunate in our community.
Performers include: Joyful Strings Mountain Dulcimers, the Gathkinsons, Hammered Grannies, and Barefoot on Sunday
Everyone is invited to the first Southern Country Church Tour 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8. The tour features seven of God's oldest churches in the Gordonville, Jackson and Tilsit area: Old Bethel Baptist Church on Lee Avenue, Jackson; St. James United Church of Christ, 245 County Road 366, Jackson; Immanuel Lutheran Church, 496 State Highway F, Jackson; Whitewater United Methodist Church, 159 Church Street, Whitewater; Zion Lutheran Church, 176 County Road 226, Gordonville; Zion United Methodist Church, 3652 State Highway Z, Gordonville; and Christ Lutheran Church, 248 Alber Lane, Gordonville. The tour is free and open to everyone. You may begin your tour at any church.
For more information, contact Marsha Birk, (573) 275-6801.
