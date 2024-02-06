FYI 11-11-18

Veterans Home donations sought

Annie Laurie's Antiques at 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is seeking donations for the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. Items accepted include sweatpants, crew socks, Dove body wash, postage stamps, Chapstick, small tissue packages, razors, Efferdent, toothpaste, shaving cream, tennis balls and AA and AAA batteries. The drive will be ongoing throughout November, and all sizes of items are welcome.

Student Santas accepting letters

People needing help this Christmas may write a letter to Student Santas and describe their circumstances. Letter writers are asked to include a phone number where they might be reached, an address, gender and age of child, as well as a wish list. Items such as Xboxes, televisions and so forth aren't feasible, but smaller item requests are welcome.

Mail letter by Dec. 7 to Student Santas, PO Box 641, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.