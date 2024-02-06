FYI 11-10-19

Saint Francis Healthcare System is hosting a free pre-diabetes seminar at 6 p.m. Nov. 19.
The seminar will cover general information regarding diagnosis, treatment and care for pre-diabetes. It will be held in the Saint John of God Conference Room at Saint Francis Medical Center. Anyone interested in learning about the diagnosis, treatment and care for pre-diabetes is welcome to attend. The seminar also includes a free screening and door prizes.
Registration is requested but not required. Email Jennifer Williams at jwills@sfmc.net, call (573) 331-5897 or visit sfmc.net/event/prediabetes-seminar/ to register.
Award-winning poet Sara Henning will perform a public reading 7 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Redhawks Room, University Center, Southeast Missouri State University. The event is free and open to the public and is funded by the Dorothy and Wedel Nilsen Visiting Writers Series and Southeast Missouri State University Press. A book signing will follow the reading, and books will be available for purchase at the event.
Henning is the author of View from True North (Southern Illinois University Press, 2018), co-winner of the 2017 Crab Orchard Series in Poetry Open Competition Award. It has been short listed by Jacar Press for the 2018 Julie Suk Award and received the 2019 High Plains Book Award. She was awarded the 2015 Crazyhorse Lynda Hull Memorial Poetry Prize, the 2019 Poetry Society of America's George Bogin Memorial Award, and a Tennessee Williams Scholarship in poetry to the 2019 Sewanee Writers' Conference. Henning teaches writing at Stephen F. Austin State University, where she also serves as poetry editor for Stephen F. Austin State University Press.
Southeast Diabetes Center hosts siabetes self-management support group to be held 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This free support group is facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome.
This month's topic is: A Virtual Grocery Store Tour. Navigating the grocery aisles is more challenging every day with so many food choices. Come take a virtual tour of the grocery store with Southeast Dietitian and Diabetes Educator Mary Etta Dunaway, RD, CDE, and learn how to maximize nutrition with every dollar spent.
Register online or call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this free program.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar: gut health. It will be held 5:30 tp 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Osage Centre. Dr. Carmen Keith will be speaker.
A healthy gut is often more important than we think! The bacteria in the gut even effects our brain health along with digestive health. Studies have shown endless links between illnesses and gut bacteria. Come learn more about why and how to focus on gut health! Pre-registration is required.
To register, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.
Dr. Greg Pursley will give The Ultimate Health Talk and the Canvas Event Center. You will learn the secrets of health. Lose weight, get off medications, stop diabetes and meet your health goals. There are three dates to choose from, join the conversation and take control of your health! The cost of The Ultimate Health Talk is $10 and includes dinner and door prizes.
It will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10 and Jan. 7.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to eventbrite.com.
Research Eva Dunn will speak about the Trail of Tears routes in Bollinger County at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Join in the discussion and view documents, maps, witness strutures and digital resources that show a new view of how the detachments traveled from the Mississippi river through Bollinger County.
The public will have an opportunity to view the exhibit before the discussion. Regular museum admission will apply.
The museum is located at 209 Mayfield Driver in Marble Hill. For more information call (573) 238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net.
