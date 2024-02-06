All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresOctober 23, 2021
FYi 10-24-21
PC Medical Centers is collecting carbon monoxide detectors for Fire Prevention Month. For donating, your name will go in a drawing for cool prizes. Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City is having a to-go/pickup-only chili and chicken noodle dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24. For more information, go to lutheranchurchscottcity.org or call (573) 264-2762...

Donate carbon monoxide detectors

PC Medical Centers is collecting carbon monoxide detectors for Fire Prevention Month. For donating, your name will go in a drawing for cool prizes.

Carry out dinner to be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City is having a to-go/pickup-only chili and chicken noodle dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24. For more information, go to lutheranchurchscottcity.org or call (573) 264-2762.

Wheelhouse Rousters to perform

The Wheelhouse Rousters will perform at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Shuck Music Recital Hall in the Seminary Building on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The Wheelhouse Rousters are a string band from western Kentucky who draw not only their moniker and musical style from the river and its industry, but also their ebb and flow of energy. With a combination of original songwriting and long-forgotten songs gathered by Mary Wheeler of Paducah, Kentucky, the Rousters give a new twist to old tones.

For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Men's group to hold fish supper

Marble Hill United Methodist Church Men's group will hold a fish supper from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. Menu includes fish, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, slaw, desserts and drinks. Dine in or with drive-through service at east end of the church.

Online health classes to be held

PC Medical Center will hold Does it hurt to walk? from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. It is an online class on what can be done if you are in pain when you walk. Sign up and learn the three most common reasons why you hurt, simple at-home solutions and treatment options.

To register, call (5730 335-9188.

Learn about the turkey vulture

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will present a virtual class on the turkey vulture from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Although they may seem spooky to some and are associated with death, the Turkey Vulture is an important part of nature. Find out more about this high-flying raptor as we investigate its life and unusual diet. This program is geared towards ages 8 and up but all ages are welcome to enroll.

Please ensure you register online in order to receive the program invite. Go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

For more information, call (573) 290-5218.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wind symphony to be held

Southeast Missouri State University will hold the Fall Symphony Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Red Cross to hold virtual volunteer fair

Join the Red Cross for a 20-minute via Teams online or by phone from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. This is a great opportunity to learn: How families continue to depend on our volunteers every day for emergency support, including disaster response, support for our military and veterans and supplying life-saving blood to people in need; How you can be part of the largest humanitarian agency in the world; How you can help people -- even from the comfort and safety of your home; and the answers to any questions you may have.

Register to attend at redcross.org/ARCVolunteerFair. You will then receive an email with the online link and/or call-in information to join.

Sensory-friendly trunk or treat to be held

The SEMO chapter of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association is partnering with Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Speech and Hearing to host the third annual Sensory-Friendly Halloween event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Center for Speech and Hearing on Southeast Missori State University campus. This event is designed to be inclusive for children of all ages and abilities. Themes are family friendly, and the students working the stations have experience with communication disorders and developmental disabilities. Enjoy candy, games, prizes and community as we come together to celebrate Halloween!

For more information, go to unitedwayofsemo.org/event/sensory-friendly-halloween-trunk-or-treat/ or call (573) 651-2050.

Jackson Senior Center to hold fundraiser

The Jackson Senior Center will hold a fundraiser with music and dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Elvis Presley impersonator, Don Hester, and friends Classy Chassy Country will be providing music for the dance

Fall conference planned

Author and speaker Dr. Tedd Tripp will be the special guest for Cape Bible Chapel's Fall Conference to be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Shepherding a Child's Heart aims to connect the hearts of God's people to the power and grace of the gospel. Multiple sessions will offer skills and strategies to reach to the heart of children of all ages.

Childcare is available at no cost for children of registered attendees. Registration is requested by Oct. 24.

For more information and registration at capebiblechapel.org/events

Chili and stew supper to be held

St. John's United Church of Christ west of Fruitland will hold its annual chili and stew supper from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. The meal includes chili, stew, crackers, hot dog and pice. There will be a country store. This is a carry-out and drive through only.

Halloween at the museum planned

Crisp Museum will host Halloween at the Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Bring your own pumpkin to carve, make a monster rag doll or puppet and enjoy the annual scavenger hunt challenge.

Halloween blast planned

Cape Martial Arts will hold Cape's Best Annual Halloween Blast 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be free candy, a costume contest, coloring contest (visit the Facebook event for coloring page access) and a haunted ninja obstacle course.

The event is free but registration is required to control traffic flow. To register, go to capemartiarts.com/events/ or call (573) 381-0111.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy