FYi 10-24-21

PC Medical Centers is collecting carbon monoxide detectors for Fire Prevention Month. For donating, your name will go in a drawing for cool prizes.
Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City is having a to-go/pickup-only chili and chicken noodle dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24. For more information, go to lutheranchurchscottcity.org or call (573) 264-2762.
The Wheelhouse Rousters will perform at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Shuck Music Recital Hall in the Seminary Building on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
The Wheelhouse Rousters are a string band from western Kentucky who draw not only their moniker and musical style from the river and its industry, but also their ebb and flow of energy. With a combination of original songwriting and long-forgotten songs gathered by Mary Wheeler of Paducah, Kentucky, the Rousters give a new twist to old tones.
For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Marble Hill United Methodist Church Men's group will hold a fish supper from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. Menu includes fish, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, slaw, desserts and drinks. Dine in or with drive-through service at east end of the church.
PC Medical Center will hold Does it hurt to walk? from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. It is an online class on what can be done if you are in pain when you walk. Sign up and learn the three most common reasons why you hurt, simple at-home solutions and treatment options.
To register, call (5730 335-9188.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will present a virtual class on the turkey vulture from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Although they may seem spooky to some and are associated with death, the Turkey Vulture is an important part of nature. Find out more about this high-flying raptor as we investigate its life and unusual diet. This program is geared towards ages 8 and up but all ages are welcome to enroll.
Please ensure you register online in order to receive the program invite. Go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
For more information, call (573) 290-5218.
Southeast Missouri State University will hold the Fall Symphony Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Join the Red Cross for a 20-minute via Teams online or by phone from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. This is a great opportunity to learn: How families continue to depend on our volunteers every day for emergency support, including disaster response, support for our military and veterans and supplying life-saving blood to people in need; How you can be part of the largest humanitarian agency in the world; How you can help people -- even from the comfort and safety of your home; and the answers to any questions you may have.
Register to attend at redcross.org/ARCVolunteerFair. You will then receive an email with the online link and/or call-in information to join.
The SEMO chapter of the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association is partnering with Southeast Missouri State University's Center for Speech and Hearing to host the third annual Sensory-Friendly Halloween event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Center for Speech and Hearing on Southeast Missori State University campus. This event is designed to be inclusive for children of all ages and abilities. Themes are family friendly, and the students working the stations have experience with communication disorders and developmental disabilities. Enjoy candy, games, prizes and community as we come together to celebrate Halloween!
For more information, go to unitedwayofsemo.org/event/sensory-friendly-halloween-trunk-or-treat/ or call (573) 651-2050.
The Jackson Senior Center will hold a fundraiser with music and dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Elvis Presley impersonator, Don Hester, and friends Classy Chassy Country will be providing music for the dance
Author and speaker Dr. Tedd Tripp will be the special guest for Cape Bible Chapel's Fall Conference to be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Shepherding a Child's Heart aims to connect the hearts of God's people to the power and grace of the gospel. Multiple sessions will offer skills and strategies to reach to the heart of children of all ages.
Childcare is available at no cost for children of registered attendees. Registration is requested by Oct. 24.
For more information and registration at capebiblechapel.org/events
St. John's United Church of Christ west of Fruitland will hold its annual chili and stew supper from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30. The meal includes chili, stew, crackers, hot dog and pice. There will be a country store. This is a carry-out and drive through only.
Crisp Museum will host Halloween at the Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30 and from 1 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Bring your own pumpkin to carve, make a monster rag doll or puppet and enjoy the annual scavenger hunt challenge.
Cape Martial Arts will hold Cape's Best Annual Halloween Blast 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30. There will be free candy, a costume contest, coloring contest (visit the Facebook event for coloring page access) and a haunted ninja obstacle course.
The event is free but registration is required to control traffic flow. To register, go to capemartiarts.com/events/ or call (573) 381-0111.