FYi 10-24-21

Donate carbon monoxide detectors

PC Medical Centers is collecting carbon monoxide detectors for Fire Prevention Month. For donating, your name will go in a drawing for cool prizes.

Carry out dinner to be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City is having a to-go/pickup-only chili and chicken noodle dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24. For more information, go to lutheranchurchscottcity.org or call (573) 264-2762.

Wheelhouse Rousters to perform

The Wheelhouse Rousters will perform at 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Shuck Music Recital Hall in the Seminary Building on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The Wheelhouse Rousters are a string band from western Kentucky who draw not only their moniker and musical style from the river and its industry, but also their ebb and flow of energy. With a combination of original songwriting and long-forgotten songs gathered by Mary Wheeler of Paducah, Kentucky, the Rousters give a new twist to old tones.

For more information and tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Men's group to hold fish supper

Marble Hill United Methodist Church Men's group will hold a fish supper from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 24. Menu includes fish, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, slaw, desserts and drinks. Dine in or with drive-through service at east end of the church.

Online health classes to be held

PC Medical Center will hold Does it hurt to walk? from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. It is an online class on what can be done if you are in pain when you walk. Sign up and learn the three most common reasons why you hurt, simple at-home solutions and treatment options.

To register, call (5730 335-9188.

Learn about the turkey vulture

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will present a virtual class on the turkey vulture from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Although they may seem spooky to some and are associated with death, the Turkey Vulture is an important part of nature. Find out more about this high-flying raptor as we investigate its life and unusual diet. This program is geared towards ages 8 and up but all ages are welcome to enroll.

Please ensure you register online in order to receive the program invite. Go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

For more information, call (573) 290-5218.