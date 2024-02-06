FYI 1-9-22

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will host a benefit spaghetti dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 to help pay for medical expenses from heart surgery for Jayden Hennecke. Hennecke is 13 and is a member of the church. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts and a drink.
Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual book club to discuss "The Four Winds," by Kristin Hannah. To join the discussion via Zoom, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.
GriefShare -- Loss of a Love One will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through April 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
All who have lost a loved one recently or in the past few years are welcome. If you have attended the series before, you are welcome to attend again. The group is open to the community. A participants guide for the session will be provided. You are welcome to bring a friend or family member for support.
For more information, contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.
The monthly native plant virtual program will explore the wonders of colors in plants. For January, you will look at flowers through the eyes of insects. Our eyes can see the beauty color of a flower but insect eyes detect much more detail.
For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
The Cape Girardeau Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship will meet virtually via Zoom every Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. The Zoom ID is 6525500407. Men and women are welcome to attend. For in-person meetings, call (573) 450-5902. For more information, go to fgmfiusa.life
Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantries will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Scott County Central High School and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at First Baptist Church of Marble Hill, Missouri. Bring a photo identification or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
St. augustine School will present music trivia at 7 p.m. Jan. 15. There is a maximum of eight players per team. You can bring your own food and drinks. Call or text Ashley at (573) 318-6002 to reserve your table.
