FYI 1-9-22

Benefit dinner to be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will host a benefit spaghetti dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 to help pay for medical expenses from heart surgery for Jayden Hennecke. Hennecke is 13 and is a member of the church. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts and a drink.

Virtual book club planned

Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual book club to discuss "The Four Winds," by Kristin Hannah. To join the discussion via Zoom, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

GriefShare to be held

GriefShare -- Loss of a Love One will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through April 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

All who have lost a loved one recently or in the past few years are welcome. If you have attended the series before, you are welcome to attend again. The group is open to the community. A participants guide for the session will be provided. You are welcome to bring a friend or family member for support.

For more information, contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.