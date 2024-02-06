All sections
FeaturesJanuary 8, 2022

FYI 1-9-22

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will host a benefit spaghetti dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 to help pay for medical expenses from heart surgery for Jayden Hennecke. Hennecke is 13 and is a member of the church. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts and a drink...

Benefit dinner to be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will host a benefit spaghetti dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 to help pay for medical expenses from heart surgery for Jayden Hennecke. Hennecke is 13 and is a member of the church. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, desserts and a drink.

Virtual book club planned

Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual book club to discuss "The Four Winds," by Kristin Hannah. To join the discussion via Zoom, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

GriefShare to be held

GriefShare -- Loss of a Love One will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through April 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

All who have lost a loved one recently or in the past few years are welcome. If you have attended the series before, you are welcome to attend again. The group is open to the community. A participants guide for the session will be provided. You are welcome to bring a friend or family member for support.

For more information, contact Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

  • A virtual program, Diggin' deep: an insect's view of the garden will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

The monthly native plant virtual program will explore the wonders of colors in plants. For January, you will look at flowers through the eyes of insects. Our eyes can see the beauty color of a flower but insect eyes detect much more detail.

  • Nature's Jewelry will be held 6 to 7 p.m Thursday. Create a unique wearable work of art while using a deer shed to make a set of dangle earrings, post earrings or a necklace pendant. Deer antlers and shed hunting will be examined while you craft your jewelry.
  • Nature journal in the round will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A journal is such a great way to interacte with nature. There are so many ways you can record your observations. The only limit is your imagination. in this program, you will combine phenology (the study of seasonal natural phenomena) and a nature journal shaped like a wheel. You will go home with a paper sample, ideas for other media and suggestions on monthly ideas. The program is for adults but you could easily turn it into a family or classroom project.
  • Operation Owl at Tywapitty will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Tywappity Community Lake. Enjoy an evening by the lake to listen about the amazing features owls have that allow them to hunt at night. You will also practice calling owls and listening for their reply. Bring a camp chair or blanket, a flashlight and bundle up.
  • Cooking duck, duck, goose will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 15. Waterfowl make a fabulous addition to the dinner table. The class will cover some waterfowl identification basics and then hit the kitchen and the grill After discussion tips on prep, you will two duck recipes and a goose recipe. Everyone will get to taste all of the dishes. This program is intended for adults.
  • 'A year in color' Kickoff will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15. Blue babbling steams, ancient pink granite, yellow sunflowers and verdant deep swamps: Southeast Missouri is a dazzlingly colorful place. This year the nature center's theme is "A year in color. Participants will enjoy crafts, games and programs all about color. Additionally, you will find this year's programs coded with a color in their description: red for wildlife programs, orange for hunting and shooting, yellow for outdoor adventure, green for plants, blue for water and violet for arts and cooking. Attending a full rainbow of six programs one in each color, will give you an entry into drawingsfor fabulous prizes.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

FGBF viritual meeting to be held

The Cape Girardeau Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship will meet virtually via Zoom every Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. The Zoom ID is 6525500407. Men and women are welcome to attend. For in-person meetings, call (573) 450-5902. For more information, go to fgmfiusa.life

Mobile food pantries to be held

Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantries will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Scott County Central High School and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at First Baptist Church of Marble Hill, Missouri. Bring a photo identification or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Music trivia night planned

St. augustine School will present music trivia at 7 p.m. Jan. 15. There is a maximum of eight players per team. You can bring your own food and drinks. Call or text Ashley at (573) 318-6002 to reserve your table.

Community
