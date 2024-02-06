FYI 1-5-20

Tech tutoring offered

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will have individualized one-on-one tech help with the library's technology assistant. From basics to more advanced questions, you'll be equipped with skills you'll need to confidently make the most of technology. Tutoring is offered 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday, Jan. 22 and 23 by appointment only. Registration is required. To set up an appointment call (573) 334-5279 x113.

Trivia night to be held

The Chamber of Commerce of Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a trivia night Jan. 11 at the Chaffee Elks Lodge. Registration starts at 5 p.m. with trivia starting at 6 p.m.

There is a maximum of eight players per table. Soup, chili, hot dogs, dessert are included. Bring your own beverage. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, best decorated table, cash prizes for winners. Proceeds will help fund college scholarship, Helping Hands Program, Christmas parade and more. Register by calling Laura at (573) 318-6217 or Linda at (573) 887-1704.

Euchre tournament planned

St. Augustine Home and School in Kelso, Missouri, will host a Euchre Tournament Jan. 11 in the school gym.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m. Chili and chicken noodle soup is included in the entrance fee. You may bring your own food and drinks.

Call Sara Ressel with questions at (573) 587-1591.