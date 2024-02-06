FYI 1-5-20

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will have individualized one-on-one tech help with the library's technology assistant. From basics to more advanced questions, you'll be equipped with skills you'll need to confidently make the most of technology. Tutoring is offered 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday, Jan. 22 and 23 by appointment only. Registration is required. To set up an appointment call (573) 334-5279 x113.
The Chamber of Commerce of Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a trivia night Jan. 11 at the Chaffee Elks Lodge. Registration starts at 5 p.m. with trivia starting at 6 p.m.
There is a maximum of eight players per table. Soup, chili, hot dogs, dessert are included. Bring your own beverage. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, best decorated table, cash prizes for winners. Proceeds will help fund college scholarship, Helping Hands Program, Christmas parade and more. Register by calling Laura at (573) 318-6217 or Linda at (573) 887-1704.
St. Augustine Home and School in Kelso, Missouri, will host a Euchre Tournament Jan. 11 in the school gym.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m. Chili and chicken noodle soup is included in the entrance fee. You may bring your own food and drinks.
Call Sara Ressel with questions at (573) 587-1591.
The Men's Sodality Breakfast will be held 7 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at the St. Lawrence Parish Center in New Hamburg, Missouri.
Menu includes homemade sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and pancakes. The breakfast is sponsored by St. Joseph Sodality.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will present free health and wellness seminars: New year, New You shopping tour 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Schnucks Market. Shopping can be confusing with the endless options available throughout the store. Fitness and wellness specialist, Christine Jaegers, will show you tricks to make sure you have the best options in your cart to reach your health goals.
Pre-registration is required. Go to www.cityofcape.org/wellnessevents to register.
Secrets to permanent weight loss and lasting results revealed is Dr. Greg Pursley's ultimate gift to the community! It will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Canvas Event Center.
Having spent more than 12 years working in the Chiropractic field, he utilizes his knowledge of how the human body actually operates to inform participants about the areas of health that lead to permanent weight loss and lasting results.
You will learn what diets do and don't work and, most importantly, why; what your body needs throughout the day to function at its highest levels; what exercises lead to the outcome you are actually seeking in your health journey; and the dos and don'ts of health.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/ 75879955991.
