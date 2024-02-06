All sections
FeaturesJanuary 28, 2023

FYI 1-29-23

Texas Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau will hold a dine-in-to-donate for the Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Mention the group to your wait staff and 10 percent of your purchase will be donated. It includes dine in, carry out and gift cards...

Dine in to donate to be held

Texas Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau will hold a dine-in-to-donate for the Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Mention the group to your wait staff and 10 percent of your purchase will be donated. It includes dine in, carry out and gift cards.

Gospel singing is planned

Joyful Noise will present a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. There will be refreshments and fellowship following the concert.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Bingo will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m Monday, Jan. 30 at the Oran, Missouri, branch.
  • Homewor club will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at the Oran branch. Get a head start on your homework and some help if needed.
  • Riverside virtual book club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 on Zoom. The book to be discussed is "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. To receive a Zoom invitation contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 et. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Preschool storytie will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Storytime is designed to help building reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics and songs.
  • Let's talk graphic novels: New year, new stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's a new year, so it's time for some new stories. Join Alli via Facebook for brand-new, quick-read graphic novels.

Grief seminar to be held

La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold Griefshre Seminar: Losing a spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Are you grieving the loss of your spouse or know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at the Loss of Spouse class. You will hear practical advice from others who have been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse ad why it will not always hurt this uch. For more information contact Mary at (573) 429-5181.

Listening Room concert to be held

The Listening Room Concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at Jackson Civic Center. Featured playing int he round will be Bruce Zimmerman, Don Greenwood and Chris Wehrenberg. For more information, go to jidwane.com.

Blood drive is planned

Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will host a Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. All people 17 years old and older are welcome.

SEMO gun show to be held

The SEMO Gun Show will be held Feb. 3 through 5 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Hours are fro 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. For more information, call (573) 233-6035.

Jazz concert planned

Women in Jazz - Gala Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. The concert will be presented by the Southeast Jazz Ensembles and guest artist Sharel Cassity. This concert will feature all women composers and arrangers. For more information, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department.html.

Baby-led weaning seminar to be held

Introduction to Baby-led Weaning will be held form 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Rooted Web

Passion week seminar to be held

Theologian and professor Dr. Doug Bookman will present "Behond, The Lamb of God -- A Seminar on the Passion Week of Jesus," from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 5 at Cape Bible Chapel. It is a deliberate, detailed and devotional study of the last days of Jesus' mortal life. The passon week, the pivot point on which all of human history turns, ias once the most awful and the most blessed week in all of human history. Extensive notes will be provided and the vents of that week will be carefully traced. Theological considerations central to the narrative will be discussed, with special attention to what the scriptures have to say concerning the person of Jesus Christ. Time will be made available to answer questions and practical application will be made. Lunch and childcare will be provided for registered attendees. For more information and registration, go to capebiblechapel.org/events/behold. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Learn to decorate a cupcake

Grojean's Snack Shack in Marble Hill, Missouri, will hold a cupcake decorating class for children from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Come and make memories with your child. Sign up by sending an email to grojeanssnackshack@gmail.com. Please inlcude in your email how many children will be attending and your phone number. Each child will receive one cupcake, icing and sprinkles. For more information, call (573) 318-8420.

Community
