FYI 1-29-23

Texas Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau will hold a dine-in-to-donate for the Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Mention the group to your wait staff and 10 percent of your purchase will be donated. It includes dine in, carry out and gift cards.
Joyful Noise will present a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. There will be refreshments and fellowship following the concert.
La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold Griefshre Seminar: Losing a spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Are you grieving the loss of your spouse or know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at the Loss of Spouse class. You will hear practical advice from others who have been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse ad why it will not always hurt this uch. For more information contact Mary at (573) 429-5181.
The Listening Room Concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at Jackson Civic Center. Featured playing int he round will be Bruce Zimmerman, Don Greenwood and Chris Wehrenberg. For more information, go to jidwane.com.
Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will host a Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. All people 17 years old and older are welcome.
The SEMO Gun Show will be held Feb. 3 through 5 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Hours are fro 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. For more information, call (573) 233-6035.
Women in Jazz - Gala Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. The concert will be presented by the Southeast Jazz Ensembles and guest artist Sharel Cassity. This concert will feature all women composers and arrangers. For more information, go to semo.edu/river-campus-events/music-department.html.
Introduction to Baby-led Weaning will be held form 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Rooted Web
Theologian and professor Dr. Doug Bookman will present "Behond, The Lamb of God -- A Seminar on the Passion Week of Jesus," from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 5 at Cape Bible Chapel. It is a deliberate, detailed and devotional study of the last days of Jesus' mortal life. The passon week, the pivot point on which all of human history turns, ias once the most awful and the most blessed week in all of human history. Extensive notes will be provided and the vents of that week will be carefully traced. Theological considerations central to the narrative will be discussed, with special attention to what the scriptures have to say concerning the person of Jesus Christ. Time will be made available to answer questions and practical application will be made. Lunch and childcare will be provided for registered attendees. For more information and registration, go to capebiblechapel.org/events/behold. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Grojean's Snack Shack in Marble Hill, Missouri, will hold a cupcake decorating class for children from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Come and make memories with your child. Sign up by sending an email to grojeanssnackshack@gmail.com. Please inlcude in your email how many children will be attending and your phone number. Each child will receive one cupcake, icing and sprinkles. For more information, call (573) 318-8420.
