FYI 1-29-23

Dine in to donate to be held

Texas Roadhouse in Cape Girardeau will hold a dine-in-to-donate for the Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Mention the group to your wait staff and 10 percent of your purchase will be donated. It includes dine in, carry out and gift cards.

Gospel singing is planned

Joyful Noise will present a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. There will be refreshments and fellowship following the concert.

Riverside Regional Library events

Bingo will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m Monday, Jan. 30 at the Oran, Missouri, branch.

Homewor club will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at the Oran branch. Get a head start on your homework and some help if needed.

Riverside virtual book club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 on Zoom. The book to be discussed is "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. To receive a Zoom invitation contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 et. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

Preschool storytie will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Storytime is designed to help building reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics and songs.

Let's talk graphic novels: New year, new stories will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. It's a new year, so it's time for some new stories. Join Alli via Facebook for brand-new, quick-read graphic novels.

Grief seminar to be held

La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau will hold Griefshre Seminar: Losing a spouse from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Are you grieving the loss of your spouse or know someone who is? Your life has changed forever. The daily emotions and challenges can seem too hard to bear. Find help at the Loss of Spouse class. You will hear practical advice from others who have been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse ad why it will not always hurt this uch. For more information contact Mary at (573) 429-5181.

Listening Room concert to be held

The Listening Room Concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at Jackson Civic Center. Featured playing int he round will be Bruce Zimmerman, Don Greenwood and Chris Wehrenberg. For more information, go to jidwane.com.