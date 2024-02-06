FYI 1-20-19

Cape schools foundation to host Penguin Party

Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Penguin Party, to be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Drury Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. The event, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, will feature entertainment by Awkward Timing and the Mic Larry Band. Reserve your table now by calling (573) 651-0555. For more information about the foundation or the party, go to foundation.capetigers.com.

Meals with Friends

The Salvation Army's Meals with Friends are served from noon to 1 p.m. at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.