January 19, 2019

FYI 1-20-19

Cape schools foundation to host Penguin Party

Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Penguin Party, to be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Drury Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. The event, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, will feature entertainment by Awkward Timing and the Mic Larry Band. Reserve your table now by calling (573) 651-0555. For more information about the foundation or the party, go to foundation.capetigers.com.

Meals with Friends

The Salvation Army's Meals with Friends are served from noon to 1 p.m. at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.

Monday: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

Tuesday: Fried catfish fillets, hush puppies, coleslaw, bread, fruit

Wednesday: cheese potato soup, green beans, roll

Thursday: salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, roll

Friday: leftovers

Stay away from this

