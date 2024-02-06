FYI 1-20-19

Tickets are on sale for the 13th annual Penguin Party, to be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Drury Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. The event, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, will feature entertainment by Awkward Timing and the Mic Larry Band. Reserve your table now by calling (573) 651-0555. For more information about the foundation or the party, go to foundation.capetigers.com.
The Salvation Army's Meals with Friends are served from noon to 1 p.m. at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.
Monday: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY
Tuesday: Fried catfish fillets, hush puppies, coleslaw, bread, fruit
Wednesday: cheese potato soup, green beans, roll
Thursday: salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, roll
Friday: leftovers
