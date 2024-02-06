FYI - 1-8-17

Delta Senior Citizens meeting set

The Delta Senior Citizens will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St. in Delta. The program for the meeting will be presented by Linda Sanders with the AARP Speakers Bureau and is titled "Staying Sharp." Musical entertainment will be provided by Don Hester. Lunch will be served at noon. For more information, call (573) 794-2259.

Schnucks shopping tour set

The City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, along with registered dietitian Amanda Bruenderman, will host a Healthy Shopping Tour from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Attendees will go on a tour of the store and learn how to choose the best foods to keep family members healthy in 2017. The event is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend may preregister by calling (573) 339-6604 or emailing cpaige@cityofcape.org.

Youth soccer league to be offered

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is offering a spring youth soccer league sponsored by McDonalds. The league will play during the months of March and April. This league is an opportunity for children in prekindergarten (at least 4 years old) to eighth grade to learn and participate in the game of soccer. Kindergarten through eighth-grade teams will have an eight-game schedule, and those in prekindergarten will play five games. Games will be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex, 1157 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau. Individual registration is $40 ($25 for prekindergarten), and the registration deadline is Jan. 31. The late registration deadline is Feb. 3, and starting Feb. 1, a $10 late fee will be added. Registrations will be accepted at the Arena Building and the Osage Centre, or you may register online at cityofcape.org/soccer and click on the orange "Register Now" button. For further information, contact Tessa at the Shawnee Park Center at (573) 339-6736 or tbollinger@cityofcape.org.