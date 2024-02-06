Fuel-ing my foodie smack down at Fuel Bar + Taco

Last week I stopped into Fuel Bar + Taco, located at 634 W. Main St. in Jackson, for a quick lunch, and a bright idea popped into my head.
Tag team wrestling.
I haven't followed wrestling since childhood, but I recall I was a huge fan of the excitement. Would the wrestler extend their arm far enough to tag their partner and get some relief? Would the person tagged be able to fight the good fight and turn things around for the team? The first wrestler always seemed to take the beating while the second almost always got credit for the win. I digress ...
Instead of visiting restaurants and devouring whatever I might be craving, what if I selected restaurants based on trying someone else's favorite dish? I know, that sounds much too boring on its own, right?
To add a layer of intrigue, what if each dining companion agreed to a little no-hold-barred Q & A over dinner followed by their recommendation for my next dish? Imagine the intel I could scrounge up on our fellow citizens while innocently sharing delicious favorites from local establishments. A must have slice of pie. An elegant appetizer. A one-dish wonder.
The only caveat? Anonymity. I had so much fun with mysterious Red Tie Pizza Guy a few weeks ago this seemed like the most logical direction.
Unsuspecting player No. 1 was tagged in at Fuel that afternoon. I looked over the menu and asked, "What's your go-to item on the menu?" I expected to hear "birria tacos" or something about their amazing burgers, but I was surprised to hear, "probably the hot dog".
A hot dog? I love a hot dog fresh off the grill, but when placed on a menu alongside so many other savory options could I bring myself to order something so simple and uncomplicated?
Rules are rules.
I ordered the Fuel Dog, selected my favorite toppings, a side of onion rings and a Coke.
While awaiting my order, I struck up a conversation with the fellow foodie and learned she had returned to the area after years of living in one of my favorite cities, San Antonio. While I enjoy the slower pace of Southeast Missouri, she longs to be where an impromptu float trip is an easily accessible possibility. The move was prompted by the need to be available for aging parents, which made me think of what a beautiful thing it is to provide care for those who once cared for us. No doubt challenging, difficult, and exhausting, but at the core, it is the ultimate act of love.
Before I could be swept away by nostalgia, my angus beef hot dog arrived on a toasted pretzel bun loaded with onions, mustard, ketchup and relish. The frank had a nice snap to the skin, the toppings were fresh, and the pretzel bun added enough pizzaz to elevate it to a restaurant worthy item. In fact, the Fuel dog is a solid choice that hits the hunger spot with no worry of a post-lunch food coma. The onion rings managed to be golden, light and airy and were served with a tangy housemade sauce.
I filled my new foodie friend in on my plan and she immediately (knowingly) let me tag her in. Her favorite local dish is ...
... a secret, until next time.
Until then, I am going to brush up on my Barbara Walter's interviewing techniques to see if we can dig a little deeper and get the tears flowing while the tastebuds are glowing next time around.
