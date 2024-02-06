Fuel-ing my foodie smack down at Fuel Bar + Taco

Last week I stopped into Fuel Bar + Taco, located at 634 W. Main St. in Jackson, for a quick lunch, and a bright idea popped into my head.

Tag team wrestling.

I haven't followed wrestling since childhood, but I recall I was a huge fan of the excitement. Would the wrestler extend their arm far enough to tag their partner and get some relief? Would the person tagged be able to fight the good fight and turn things around for the team? The first wrestler always seemed to take the beating while the second almost always got credit for the win. I digress ...

Instead of visiting restaurants and devouring whatever I might be craving, what if I selected restaurants based on trying someone else's favorite dish? I know, that sounds much too boring on its own, right?

To add a layer of intrigue, what if each dining companion agreed to a little no-hold-barred Q & A over dinner followed by their recommendation for my next dish? Imagine the intel I could scrounge up on our fellow citizens while innocently sharing delicious favorites from local establishments. A must have slice of pie. An elegant appetizer. A one-dish wonder.

The only caveat? Anonymity. I had so much fun with mysterious Red Tie Pizza Guy a few weeks ago this seemed like the most logical direction.

Unsuspecting player No. 1 was tagged in at Fuel that afternoon. I looked over the menu and asked, "What's your go-to item on the menu?" I expected to hear "birria tacos" or something about their amazing burgers, but I was surprised to hear, "probably the hot dog".

A hot dog? I love a hot dog fresh off the grill, but when placed on a menu alongside so many other savory options could I bring myself to order something so simple and uncomplicated?