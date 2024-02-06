Frustrated summer gardners may have better luck in fall

Over the last few weeks I have seen sample after sample of plant issues from vegetable gardens. These range from disease infections, insect infestations and poor growth, due to excess moisture from all of the rainfall this spring. In many cases the gardeners are so disgusted they have said "enough is enough." They are looking forward to having a much better garden next year.

I would like to suggest that instead of waiting until spring 2018 to plant a garden, try planting a fall garden right now. Our growing season is long enough to still get some good yields from your garden. You may be very surprised as to what the results might be in September and October.

In order to get started, go to your local garden center or feed-and-seed store. Look for packages of seeds such as beans, corn, kale, lettuce, cabbage, etc. Look for short-day varieties. For example, most of the corn seed you find will say 100 days, 90 days, etc. This is the average number of days from planting to harvest. Early Sunglow is a 63-day variety. So If planted now, you could be eating corn on the cob in late September.

Many of the bean varieties have 60 to 80 days for maturation. I would use varieties that are bush varieties instead of climbing varieties. They seem to have shorter maturation times.

Don't forget vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, kale and other leafy species. Gardeners usually think of planting them early in the spring because they can handle cool temperatures. If you plant them late enough in the summer, they will be growing when the temperatures begin to cool down.