There seems to be an abundant crop of pears this year. Many of you know I work full-time at the Cape Senior Center, and we have had many clients bring in fresh pears. I have given recipe suggestions to many of our clients, but I came across this recipe that sounds delicious. I really enjoy cranberries; so I was excited to find this recipe to use up some fresh pears while combining them with one of my favorite foods.

Also today, I have pulled together a couple of other recipes that just sound good for fall, and one chicken entrée recipe that had rave reviews online. I hope you enjoy all of these recipes today.

Cranberry Pear Sugar Cookie Crumble

Enjoy a delightful pairing of tart cranberries and juicy pears in our Cranberry Pear Sugar Cookie Crumble. The crumbly sugar cookie topping adds the perfect touch to this comforting dessert. Serve warm with a scoop of ice cream for a delightful treat that's simply irresistible.

• 5 large firm pears peeled, cored, and diced into 1/2-inch cubes (6 cups)

• 2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• 3 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 tablespoon orange zest

• 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 (17.5 ounce) bag of sugar cookie mix

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted (1 stick)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and set aside.

Combine the pears, cranberries, sugar, cornstarch, orange zest, ginger, and cinnamon in a large bowl. Mix well until the fruit is evenly coated with the other ingredients. Pour the fruit mixture into the prepared baking dish and spread it into an even layer.

In a medium bowl, combine the sugar cookie mix and melted butter and mix well.

Sprinkle the sugar cookie mix over top of the fruit and bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the fruit is bubbling and the topping is golden. Allow the crisp to rest for five minutes before serving.

Notes: The crisp is best enjoyed the day it is made; however, leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Reheat leftovers in the microwave.

Source: www.semihomemadekitchen.com

Savory Cheese Muffins with Apple Butter

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 1/2 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese

• 2 large eggs

• 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup melted salted butter

Apple butter:

• 1/2 cup very soft salted butter

• 1/3 cup apple jelly

• 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick spray, set aside. Don’t use liners.

In a large mixing bowl, add the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Whisk to combine. Add cheese, lightly combine. Make a well in the middle of the bowl and add the eggs and break up with a fork. Add yogurt and melted butter and combine wet ingredients with a whisk in the middle of the bowl. Combine the wet and dry in the bowl just until combined, don’t over mix. Evenly transfer the batter to the prepped tin.

Bake for 18 minutes. Remove and let cool for five minutes.

Make the apple butter: In a small dish, combine the soft butter, apple jelly and Saigon Cinnamon; blend until smooth. Serve with warm muffins. Store leftover apple butter in the refrigerator.

Source www.thefarmstandkitchen.com

Maple Chocolate Chip Cookies

These Maple Chocolate Chip cookies are a soft and chewy cookie, bursting with the flavors of maple syrup and brown sugar, and are loaded with chocolate chips. Add walnuts or pecans if you want for a crunch!

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick, softened)

• 3/4 cup dark brown sugar (packed)

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1 large egg

• 1/4 cup pure maple syrup

• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon pure maple extract (optional, for a stronger maple flavor)

• 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup chocolate chips

• 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Cream together the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a large bowl for a couple minutes, or until light and creamy. Add in the egg, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and maple extract and stir until combined.

Add in the flour, baking soda, and salt and stir together on low speed until you have a nice soft dough. Fold in the chocolate chips and chopped pecans, until evenly distributed into the batter.

Cover the dough and refrigerate it for one hour, up to overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a silicone liner or parchment paper.

Scoop the cookie dough into 2 tablespoon portions and roll it into a smooth ball. Place it onto a prepared cookie sheet, a couple inches apart.

Place the pan in the oven and bake for 10 to 14 minutes, or until the cookie edges are golden, and the middles look mostly set.

Remove the cookies from the oven and let them sit on the cookie sheet for five to 10 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Notes: Real Maple Syrup — I haven’t tested this recipe with pancake syrup, which doesn’t have actual maple in it. If you want the maple flavor, use pure maple syrup. If you want to use pancake syrup, be my guest — the cookies will taste less maple-y and likely be a bit flatter.

Coarse Salt — I like to add a pinch of flakey salt over the top of the cookies after removing them from the oven, but this is optional. I add this to most of my cookies that are this style.

Source: www.bestchristmasdesserts.com

Iced Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies

These Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies are the ultimate fall cookie! Soft and chewy, with a sweet cinnamon glaze, they’re sure to be your new favorite!

• 2 1/2 cups rolled oats

• 2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

• 1/3 cup pumpkin puree

• 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

• 1 tablespoon molasses

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 eggs

Cinnamon Icing: