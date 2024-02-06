From paint to fabrics

When interior designer Jenny Dina Kirschner was designing a bedroom for her first baby, she wanted to create the healthiest possible space -- for her baby and for the environment.

She began by choosing healthier paints, natural-fiber rugs and organic fabrics.

"Babies put everything in their mouths," Kirschner says. So her goal is "try to protect them as much as possible from exposure to those things that can be avoided."

Creating an eco-friendly nursery has gained new attention lately, since news reports have said Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex plan to paint the nursery for their soon-to-be-born royal baby with all-natural, vegan paint.

That's the general approach taken by Brooke Berrios, an early childhood education teacher, when her son was born six years ago. Berrios, an instructor at the Kremen School of Education and Human Development at California State University, Fresno, was familiar with research into the impact of toxins on children's brain development. She painted her son's nursery with non-VOC paint (paint that doesn't contain volatile compounds which give off gases) and bought organic cotton towels and bedding.

This photo provided by designer Paula Queen of Lil' Pyar shows Queen's Kitab Pouf, made from canvas fabric remnants left over from other manufacturing, which might otherwise have been thrown away. For parents keeping the environment in mind when planning a baby nursery, Queen suggests researching the sustainability of materials used in products they're considering. (Paula Queen/Lil' Pyar via AP)

"I always get called hippie-dippie friend," she says. But "toxicity from the environment can have an impact."

What are the best ways to make sure your baby's nursery is healthy, and has as little negative impact on the environment as possible?

Do some research

Some furniture upholstered with 100% natural fibers may have insides that include formaldehyde, flame retardants or other unhealthy chemicals, Kirschner says, so find out what's in them.

High-quality natural fiber rugs can actually last longer than some synthetics. And they can be left undyed, or colored with vegetable dyes.

Designer Paula Queen, founder of the children's decor line Lil' Pyar, suggests asking what dyes have been used on the rugs and fabrics you choose for a baby's room.

Also, ask where the items are being made and whether they will need to be shipped. Buying locally is the greenest option.