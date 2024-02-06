LILBOURN, Mo. -- James H. Russell is a self-described "military brat."

His parents met while serving in World War II. After the war, his father, who was in the Army, re-enlisted in the newly formed Air Force, eventually retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

"The military is all I know," Russell said. "I was a typical military gypsy."

Russell said his family moved every four or five years as his father was reassigned across the United States and overseas. He learned how to make friends quickly and how to leave them behind.

"It was an interesting life and I enjoyed it," he recalled. "I got to see the country and the world. I think you end up growing up with a wider perspective of the world and society."

Russell was a top athlete in high school. He participated in football, wrestling and track. He was good enough to draw the interest of several college football coaches, including at the Air Force Academy.

A realist, he knew he would never be a professional athlete. A good education needed to be his priority.

A trip to the Air Force Academy in Colorado sealed where he would spend his college years. Russell said even before he could see the football facilities, he had to sit down with a dean, who wanted to know about his academic interests.

"I think that put it over the top. I knew that I would get a good education there and it doesn't hurt to have a job for five years after you graduate because that is the minimum you have to serve after commissioning," Russell said.

In 1969 he entered the Air Force Academy, where he played football two years. He graduated in 1973.

While some of his classmates would take to the skies, Russell said his eyes weren't good enough to become a pilot. Instead, he opted to keep his feet on the ground and became an aircraft maintenance officer.

It was a job that would take him around the world, enable him to meet his wife and serve his country for the next 29 years.

"I jokingly said: 'When they quit promoting me, I would get out and get a real job and make some money' but they never quit promoting me," said Russell, who retired as a colonel. "But I have no regrets. I enjoyed the military, the people and the mission."

His missions would take him across the United States from California to Oklahoma to New Jersey and from Delaware to Florida and Texas. He served overseas in Guam and led maintenance operations in Africa.

Russell explained an aircraft maintenance officer is in charge of the enlisted and civilian workforce that maintain the aircraft. Without the maintenance, there is no flying capability.

"It tends to be very much a leadership-oriented career. When I was squadron commander I had 750 people under my command and my logistics group out of Dover had about 4,500. So you get used to leading and running large organizations," he explained.

Working on the airlift side of the Air Force, Russell would oversee the crews maintaining the Air Force's biggest planes -- C141s, C5s and C30s. These are used to haul military forces.

"They give the nation the rapid response capability to put a force anywhere in the world within 24 hours," he said. "We were always busy."

As an officer during the Cold War years, Russell said many of their missions were humanitarian, responding to natural disasters including hurricanes both in the U.S. and overseas. There were some "hot spots" as well.

He recalls the day in 1992 when he went into work and was informed of a new mission to aid Somalia.

"I called my wife to say, 'Pack my bag, I'm going' and she said it is already packed. I saw her six months later -- a typical military deployment," Russell said.

As the mission began, Russell was tasked with running logistics and maintenance for Air Mobility Command throughout the Horn of Africa. Planes would fly in and out of Cairo West then fly to Somalia, Ethiopia and Djibouti before returning to the United States.