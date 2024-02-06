For privacy's sake

Consider a hedge if you're in need of a fence. When managed properly, hedges cost less, outlast wooden fences, are more attractive than most walls, and produce wildlife- and pollinator-pleasing berries and blooms.

But decide just what it is that you want from a barrier before shopping for supplies.

Standard fencing -- aside from the white picket variety -- will last a decade or more requiring little if any maintenance. No watering, weeding, fertilizing or shaping required when using treated wood or metal.

But living fences can include a great variety of attractive ornamentals (lilacs, quince, weigela), deciduous shrubs with vibrant foliage in autumn (oak leaf hydrangea, viburnum, sedum) and evergreens (arborvitae, boxwood, yews, hollies) that provide texture and color throughout the year.

All give off different looks or serve multiple functions ranging from security and privacy to establishing boundaries and directing traffic. Some provide nourishment to wildlife, offer sound abatement and visual screening, create shade or serve as windbreaks.

This Oct. 19 photo of an ivy-covered fence near Langley, Washington, underscores that there are no landscaping rules against blending different plant varieties or integrating them into commercial fencing. Vines and shrubs soften the look of traditional fences. Dean Fosdick ~ Associated Press

"If you're making a barrier, it's a bit more difficult to do it with vegetation," said Wayne Clatterbuck, with University of Tennessee Forestry Extension. "The main problem with a living fence is maintenance. It wants to grow and spread."

"Unlike standard fences, hedges don't provide instant gratification. They take time to mature -- to reach the size and shape that you want," he said.

A regular fence begins fulfilling its function the moment you put your tools away. "But it's stagnant. It also needs some maintenance and eventually it will need replacing," Clatterbuck said.