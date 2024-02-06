During the fall, Fridays kickoff the weekend with an event everyone knows about -- high school football.
Programs from Class 1 to Class 5 generate a weekly atmosphere of community and competition, bringing locals together in the fall for one night a week to cheer on their home team.
Like any community, the bleachers house a variety of citizens -- each of which have their own appreciation of the game.
There's the lifelong fans found at every game each year, who seem to live at the football stadium and become family with the players. Many younger fans can be found in the bleachers, staring with wide-eyes as the Friday night lights shine on a stage they dream to one day occupy. For alumni, the stadium houses memories of gridiron glory -- memories they rarely believe teams of the present can outdo.
Although they tend to occupy a distant side of the bleachers, a school's spirit section is a staple of excitement in a football stadium. Many of these groups have gained such notoriety over the years to the point that they become their own organization.
At Cape Central High School, visiting teams must face The Jungle.
In Jackson, you will find the J Crue.
No matter the venue, the student section has become the most head-turning, eye-catching element of any football environment.
While the chanting and cheering of these spirit sections can always be expected, their fashion selections aren't as predictable.
Some games adopt themes of color, while others take on more cartoonish looks. It's hard to say whether the wardrobe is intended to serve as a morale boost for the home team or a distraction for the visitors, however, it's certainly entertaining for other members of the audience.
Once the spirit of silliness in the student section mixes with the spirit of competition on the field and the love from family members in the crowd, the result is an environment bigger than football. It's a place with something for everyone to enjoy and where anyone is welcome.
bmatthews@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3652
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.