During the fall, Fridays kickoff the weekend with an event everyone knows about -- high school football.

Programs from Class 1 to Class 5 generate a weekly atmosphere of community and competition, bringing locals together in the fall for one night a week to cheer on their home team.

Like any community, the bleachers house a variety of citizens -- each of which have their own appreciation of the game.

There's the lifelong fans found at every game each year, who seem to live at the football stadium and become family with the players. Many younger fans can be found in the bleachers, staring with wide-eyes as the Friday night lights shine on a stage they dream to one day occupy. For alumni, the stadium houses memories of gridiron glory -- memories they rarely believe teams of the present can outdo.

Although they tend to occupy a distant side of the bleachers, a school's spirit section is a staple of excitement in a football stadium. Many of these groups have gained such notoriety over the years to the point that they become their own organization.

Cape Central students distribute baby powder (which they would later toss in the air) before the Cape Central Tigers' first home football game. TYLER GRAEF

At Cape Central High School, visiting teams must face The Jungle.