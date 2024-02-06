All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 29, 2018

Football fanatics: Fans of all ages gather under the Friday night lights

During the fall, Fridays kickoff the weekend with an event everyone knows about -- high school football. Programs from Class 1 to Class 5 generate a weekly atmosphere of community and competition, bringing locals together in the fall for one night a week to cheer on their home team...

Ben Matthews
Robert Gafford holds his 1-year-old son, Kingston, in the stands before the Cape Central Tigers' first home football game.
Robert Gafford holds his 1-year-old son, Kingston, in the stands before the Cape Central Tigers' first home football game.TYLER GRAEF

During the fall, Fridays kickoff the weekend with an event everyone knows about -- high school football.

Programs from Class 1 to Class 5 generate a weekly atmosphere of community and competition, bringing locals together in the fall for one night a week to cheer on their home team.

Like any community, the bleachers house a variety of citizens -- each of which have their own appreciation of the game.

There's the lifelong fans found at every game each year, who seem to live at the football stadium and become family with the players. Many younger fans can be found in the bleachers, staring with wide-eyes as the Friday night lights shine on a stage they dream to one day occupy. For alumni, the stadium houses memories of gridiron glory -- memories they rarely believe teams of the present can outdo.

Although they tend to occupy a distant side of the bleachers, a school's spirit section is a staple of excitement in a football stadium. Many of these groups have gained such notoriety over the years to the point that they become their own organization.

Cape Central students distribute baby powder (which they would later toss in the air) before the Cape Central Tigers' first home football game.
Cape Central students distribute baby powder (which they would later toss in the air) before the Cape Central Tigers' first home football game.TYLER GRAEF

At Cape Central High School, visiting teams must face The Jungle.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Jackson, you will find the J Crue.

No matter the venue, the student section has become the most head-turning, eye-catching element of any football environment.

While the chanting and cheering of these spirit sections can always be expected, their fashion selections aren't as predictable.

Some games adopt themes of color, while others take on more cartoonish looks. It's hard to say whether the wardrobe is intended to serve as a morale boost for the home team or a distraction for the visitors, however, it's certainly entertaining for other members of the audience.

Chloe Keys, 5, dances in the stands while watching the Cape Central dance team perform before the Tigers' first home football game.
Chloe Keys, 5, dances in the stands while watching the Cape Central dance team perform before the Tigers' first home football game.TYLER GRAEF

Once the spirit of silliness in the student section mixes with the spirit of competition on the field and the love from family members in the crowd, the result is an environment bigger than football. It's a place with something for everyone to enjoy and where anyone is welcome.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy