Foodie Panel weighs in on BBQ

Matt Glenn

This one is heartbreaking. Being a Kansas City transplant, we take our 'cue seriously.

Fun fact: If you live within a 20-mile radius from Kansas City you are legally obligated to be able to:

A) smoke a brisket on demand

B) create a barbecue sauce or rub using any three random ingredients given

C) produce at least three different versions of coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad.

So while on the other side of the state, I walk the earth for barbecue that comforts me, because I can throw down barbecue in my own home all day. And finding that one place when I don't want to cook wasn't easy, you find your fair share of "gambling and losing." You could always find yourself in a new place excited, only to find the owner eating straight out of the sandwich station as you stand in horror walking away with some burnt ends. My safest bet so far down here that brings a tear to my eye reminding me of home is Port Cape Girardeau's Tuesday barbecue buffet spread. A nice sliced brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken and all the fixin's. When I don't want to fire up a 12-hour smoker I fashioned out of the trunk of my car, Port Cape is the go-to.

Rebecca LaClair

There is an ephemeral weight about the atmosphere in a decades-old pub that a new restaurant can never quite capture. It is comfortable, lived in, welcoming, and that is exactly the feel at the Pilot House Restaurant & Catering in Cape Girardeau. They have been there for a long time, and you can smell the barbecue smoke in the walls. It is dark and the tables are crowded, and I love it. If you don't want to spring for the ribs, give the "Jumbo Combo" a try. The meat is sliced thin, tender and juicy. They sauce it lightly for you, but I always pile on more sauce at the table. I like my Combos messy; when I bite into it, I want sauce and pimento cheese dripping out of the other side. If you've never tried pimento cheese on a barbecue sandwich, I encourage you to try it. The sweet sauce and the spicy cheese combine in ways that make a palate happy.