Foodie Panel weighs in on BBQ

This one is heartbreaking. Being a Kansas City transplant, we take our 'cue seriously.
Fun fact: If you live within a 20-mile radius from Kansas City you are legally obligated to be able to:
A) smoke a brisket on demand
B) create a barbecue sauce or rub using any three random ingredients given
C) produce at least three different versions of coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad.
So while on the other side of the state, I walk the earth for barbecue that comforts me, because I can throw down barbecue in my own home all day. And finding that one place when I don't want to cook wasn't easy, you find your fair share of "gambling and losing." You could always find yourself in a new place excited, only to find the owner eating straight out of the sandwich station as you stand in horror walking away with some burnt ends. My safest bet so far down here that brings a tear to my eye reminding me of home is Port Cape Girardeau's Tuesday barbecue buffet spread. A nice sliced brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken and all the fixin's. When I don't want to fire up a 12-hour smoker I fashioned out of the trunk of my car, Port Cape is the go-to.
There is an ephemeral weight about the atmosphere in a decades-old pub that a new restaurant can never quite capture. It is comfortable, lived in, welcoming, and that is exactly the feel at the Pilot House Restaurant & Catering in Cape Girardeau. They have been there for a long time, and you can smell the barbecue smoke in the walls. It is dark and the tables are crowded, and I love it. If you don't want to spring for the ribs, give the "Jumbo Combo" a try. The meat is sliced thin, tender and juicy. They sauce it lightly for you, but I always pile on more sauce at the table. I like my Combos messy; when I bite into it, I want sauce and pimento cheese dripping out of the other side. If you've never tried pimento cheese on a barbecue sandwich, I encourage you to try it. The sweet sauce and the spicy cheese combine in ways that make a palate happy.
It's tough picking a barbecue place when you get so much satisfaction from grilling or smoking your own. So many seasonings and so many different sauces. So, when the family is crunched on time and there's a big gathering, our go-to ordering place is Reis Meat Processing Inc. in Pocahontas. Their pulled pork is juicy and flavorful and makes me think I can make something that good. It comes without sauce and in my opinion doesn't need any. When they have sides of ribs available, you better grab a couple, they are fall off the bone great. If you don't have three or four hours to smoke your own, I highly recommend Reis.
When planning my wedding in 2011 the two most important things to me were No. 1 that my dress was comfortable, and No. 2 that the food I served my guests was delicious. And with an elegant ivory racerback wedding gown and a plate full of barbecue pork, macaroni & cheese, and baked beans by Pilot House Restaurant & Catering of Cape Girardeau, I was a happy bride! Pilot House is like a hidden gem, known only to Cape Girardeau locals, because it is literally hidden behind the trees and hills of Perryville Road. They offer a simple menu of delicious meats, sandwiches and all the traditional barbecue sides. Their barbecue pork is unique to the area -- it's thinly sliced vs pulled. I can never venture far from the "Sweet & Special BBQ Sandwich" -- it's just SO good! Double the meat, Swiss cheese, red onion (ask them to grill 'em) covered in a sweet and tangy sauce on warm-grilled sourdough. Add a ginormous twice-baked potato with a side of baked beans, and you've almost got a meal for two (almost)! Now they're nonsmoking, making it's a great choice for any day of the week!
When I am not cooking barbecue myself, I find my way to Dexter Bar-B-Q, Smokehouse 61, and Pilot House Restaurant & Catering. Dexter is great for ribs and pulled pork plates. The ribs are well balanced in flavor and tenderness (a little pull off the bone) and the pulled pork is always juicy and tasty. When I have a hankerin' for a barbecue sammie, I head to Smokehouse 61 or The Pilot house. Both have great options for meat lovers and really good french fries. Finally, all of these places have great sauces for dipping and slathering. Happy eating!
I am a firm believer in the smaller mom and pop style places for barbecue. The big chains have all these things that make them not quite as good and for some their food just isn't that good. The place that I love to get me some barbecue ribs is Pilot House Restaurant & Catering here in Cape. Dexter Bar-B-Q does a pretty good job, but Pilot House has some of the best ribs I've ever had. I know there are a lot of food trucks/pits around -- I just haven't tried them yet but will soon!
-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig
