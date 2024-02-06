Foil pack meals make an easy, crowd-pleasing dinner

Foil pack meals have been around forever, but have made a revival in popularity recently. Wrap a handful of ingredients in foil and toss it on the grill (or in the oven) for an easy, all-in-one dinner. As an added bonus, cleanup is a snap!
We used to call these foil packs Ho Bo dinners or campfire suppers, but regardless of what you call them, we can all agree that they are delicious.
Preheat oven or grill to 425 degrees.
Place chicken pieces and vegetables in tin foil. Over medium heat, melt butter in a skillet. Brown the chicken pieces. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl, add one serving of vegetables, olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Make sure each vegetable is lightly coated with olive oil, salt and pepper.
Place browned chicken in the center of tin foil. Season with chicken seasoning. Add vegetables. Wrap chicken and vegetables with the tin foil making sure it's tightly packed. Place wrapped chicken in preheated oven directly on middle rack or on grill rack. Cook for 45 minutes.
These flavorful pork chops are paired with a seasoned black bean, corn, salsa verde mixture and topped with spicy pepper Jack cheese. Bundled in a foil pack and baked or grilled, these make dinnertime and cleanup a breeze.
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18x12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.
In small bowl, mix black beans, frozen corn, salsa verde, chili powder and cumin. Sprinkle pork chops with salt; place 1 on center of each sheet of foil. Dividing evenly, spoon about 3/4 cup bean mixture around and on top of each pork chop. Top each pork chop with 1/4 cup shredded cheese.
Bring up 2 sides foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 5 to 8 minutes longer or until pork is no longer pink and meat thermometer inserted in center reads at least 145 degrees. Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil. Garnish with lime slices.
To make in oven, place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 30 to 35 minutes or until pork is no longer pink and meat thermometer inserted in center reads at least 145 degrees. 4 servings.
You will love grilling up these Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets. The Cajun flavors give the shrimp, sausage and corn so much flavor, and there is no mess.
More ingredients to try in a foil packet, optional and to your taste: Italian sausage, chicken (cut in bite size pieces), bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, celery, carrots.
Heat grill to 400-degrees. You can do this in your oven at the same temperature.
Evenly distribute corn, potatoes, shrimp, and sausage between 4 heavy-duty foil sheets (approximately 12x18 inches each).
Drizzle melted butter and about 2 tablespoons chicken broth over each foil packet.
Season evenly and generously, to taste, with Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Tightly seal foil packets by folding up the sides over the contents and tightly folding up the ends over the seam.
Grill 30-40 minutes or until potatoes are tender, flipping once half-way through.
Be careful opening the packets to check for doneness, the steam inside is VERY hot!
Note: Some people have found that their potatoes don't get cooked. Some people have recommended boiling or microwaving the potatoes for a minute or two before adding to the packets. Another option would be to cut the potatoes smaller so they cook faster.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 6 sheets of heavy-duty foil with cooking spray.
Place 1 boneless skinless chicken breast half in center of each sheet of foil. Sprinkle each with salt and pepper. Top each with 2 tablespoons ranch dressing, 1/4 cup thawed broccoli florets, 1/3 cup shredded Cheddar cheese and 1 tablespoon crumbled cooked bacon.
For each foil pack, bring 2 sides of foil up over chicken-broccoli mixture so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space on sides for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal. Place foil packets on ungreased large cookie sheet.
Bake 30 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with additional ranch dressing, if desired.
These quick and easy lemon chicken foil packs paired with zucchini, squash and thyme are a perfect summertime dinner.
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18x12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise and again crosswise into 1 1/2-inch pieces.
In small bowl, mix zucchini, thyme leaves, lemon peel and salt; toss to combine. Place chicken breast on center of each sheet of foil; season with lemon pepper. Dividing evenly, spoon zucchini mixture around each chicken breast. Top each chicken breast with 2 lemon slices and 1 tablespoon butter.
Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 9 to 10 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil, and garnish with shredded Parmesan cheese.
To make in oven, place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 29 to 33 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees).
Make this all-in-one chicken dinner in the oven or on the grill for a quick, flavorful meal.
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18x12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.
In medium bowl, mix chicken broth and instant rice; stir and let stand about 20 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed. Stir in corn, bell pepper, melted butter and oregano.
Divide rice mixture evenly among foil pieces (about 1 1/4 cups on each piece). Place chicken breast on rice. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over chicken. Top each chicken breast with 1/4 cup salsa.
Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 9 to 11 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil. Sprinkle each with 1/4 cup cheese; let stand about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
To make in oven: Place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 35 to 40 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees).
This flavorful barbecue chicken and veggie dinner is made simple by cooking the whole thing in a foil pack.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Cut 4 large sheets of foil; arrange singly on flat surface.
In medium bowl, toss together 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut in 1-inch pieces, and 2 cups barbecue sauce until chicken is fully coated.
Divide chicken pieces evenly among sheets of foil. Divide 2 cups drained pineapple tidbits, 1 bell pepper, diced, and 1 small red onion, diced, evenly over chicken on foil sheets.
Bring up 2 sides of foil over chicken so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space on sides for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). To grill, place foil packs on preheated grill. Cook 10 minutes. Turn packs over; cook 10 to 15 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees).
Chicken and potatoes sizzle inside a grilled foil packet with bacon and creamy ranch dressing.
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut four 18x12-inch sheets of heavy duty foil; spray foil with cooking spray.
For each packet, place about 1 cup potato wedges and 3 thigh halves onto center of foil sheet. Drizzle with scant 1/3 cup dressing. Wrap each packet securely using double-fold seals, allowing room for heat expansion.
When grill is heated, place foil packets, seam side up, on gas grill over medium heat or on charcoal grill over medium coals; cover grill. Cook 45 to 50 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (180 degrees) and potatoes are tender.
Open packets carefully to allow steam to escape. Sprinkle each with bacon, onions and pepper.
Bell peppers and other sweet-and-sour ingredients add incredible flavor to chicken when steamed together on the grill inside no-fuss foil pockets.
Heat gas or charcoal grill. In small bowl, stir together pineapple preserves, brown sugar, soy sauce and crushed red pepper.
Cut 4 (24x12-inch) sheets of heavy duty foil. Divide chicken, bell peppers, pineapple chunks and pineapple preserves mixture among foil sheets. Sprinkle with salt. Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
Place packets on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 6 minutes. Using tongs, carefully turn packets over, taking care not to puncture foil. Cook 10 to 12 minutes longer or until chicken is no longer pink in center and vegetables are crisp-tender.
All your favorite Caprese flavors in these easy and delicious stuffed chicken breasts.
Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18x12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.
Using sharp knife, cut 4 crosswise slits about 3/4-inch apart in top of each chicken breast, carefully cutting almost to bottom of chicken breast, but not through. Place each chicken breast on center of each foil sheet.
Spoon slightly less than 1 teaspoon pesto into each slit in chicken breast. Place 1 mozzarella slice and 1/2 tomato slice in each slit. Sprinkle evenly with Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 9 to 10 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil; garnish with fresh basil leaf.
Heat grill to 400-degrees (you can do this in your oven, too, at the same temperature).
Season chicken with Greek seasoning and salt and pepper. Set aside. Divide potatoes, zucchini, and tomatoes into 4-5 equal portions. Evenly distribute vegetables between 4-5 12x18-inch foil squares. Drizzle a little olive oil over each portion of vegetables and season with Greek seasoning and salt and pepper.
Place chicken over the top of each vegetable pile and drizzle with a little more olive oil.
Place a thin slice of lemon or two over each piece of chicken.
Tightly seal foil packets by folding up the sides over the contents and tightly folding up the ends over the seam. Grill 40-45 minutes or until potatoes are tender and chicken is cooked through.
Be careful when opening packets. Steam will release and be very hot. Open packets and season with salt and pepper, if needed. Sprinkle a little Feta cheese over each packet and serve with extra lemon slices.
Easy to assemble sausage and veggie foil pack meals are ready in minutes and clean up is a breeze.
Cut the top off the pepper and remove the seeds. Thinly slice.
Remove husk from corn and cut into 1 inch disks. Coarsely chop the onion.
Cut the potatoes into small bite-sized pieces, about 8-10 pieces per potato depending on size. Coin the zucchini. Coin the turkey sausage.
Preheat the grill to medium heat.
In a small bowl, stir together the olive oil, oregano, parsley, garlic powder, paprika, about 1/2 teaspoon (or to taste) seasoned salt and pepper. Stir.
Add seasonings mixture to the veggies and meat and toss well.
Place 2 pieces of tin foil on top of each other.
Put a generous amount of the mixture in the center and then fold up the first piece of foil and then the next piece of foil to form a secure encasing.
Grill covered over medium heat for 16-24 minutes (depending on heat of grill) until veggies are crisp tender.
Remove and top with freshly chopped parsley if desired.
To prepare in the oven, bake at 400 degrees for around 30-35 minutes.
People will think you went to a lot of trouble when you serve these packets. Individual aluminum foil pouches hold the juices in during baking to keep the herbed chicken moist and tender. It saves time and makes cleanup a breeze.
Flatten chicken breasts to 1/2-inch thickness; place each on a piece of heavy-duty foil (about 12-inches square). Layer the mushrooms, carrots, onions and red pepper over chicken; sprinkle with pepper, thyme and salt if desired.
Fold foil around chicken and vegetables and seal tightly. Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until chicken juices run clear. If desired, serve with lemon wedges.
