Foil pack meals make an easy, crowd-pleasing dinner

Foil pack meals have been around forever, but have made a revival in popularity recently. Wrap a handful of ingredients in foil and toss it on the grill (or in the oven) for an easy, all-in-one dinner. As an added bonus, cleanup is a snap!

We used to call these foil packs Ho Bo dinners or campfire suppers, but regardless of what you call them, we can all agree that they are delicious.

Campfire Chicken Foil Pack

2-3 chicken pieces per serving (2 drumsticks, 1 thigh)

1 tablespoon butter

1 corn on the cob, halved

3 new potatoes

1 carrot, quartered

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon chicken seasoning

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 large square of heavy duty tin foil (per serving)

Preheat oven or grill to 425 degrees.

Place chicken pieces and vegetables in tin foil. Over medium heat, melt butter in a skillet. Brown the chicken pieces. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, add one serving of vegetables, olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Make sure each vegetable is lightly coated with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Place browned chicken in the center of tin foil. Season with chicken seasoning. Add vegetables. Wrap chicken and vegetables with the tin foil making sure it's tightly packed. Place wrapped chicken in preheated oven directly on middle rack or on grill rack. Cook for 45 minutes.

Southwest Pork Chop Foil Packs

These flavorful pork chops are paired with a seasoned black bean, corn, salsa verde mixture and topped with spicy pepper Jack cheese. Bundled in a foil pack and baked or grilled, these make dinnertime and cleanup a breeze.

1 can (15 ounce) black beans, drained, rinsed

1-1/2 cups frozen sweet corn, thawed

1/2 cup salsa verde

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

4 boneless pork chops (5 to 7 ounces each), 3/4 to 1 inch thick

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded pepper Jack cheese

Lime wedges, if desired

Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18x12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.

In small bowl, mix black beans, frozen corn, salsa verde, chili powder and cumin. Sprinkle pork chops with salt; place 1 on center of each sheet of foil. Dividing evenly, spoon about 3/4 cup bean mixture around and on top of each pork chop. Top each pork chop with 1/4 cup shredded cheese.

Bring up 2 sides foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.

Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 5 to 8 minutes longer or until pork is no longer pink and meat thermometer inserted in center reads at least 145 degrees. Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil. Garnish with lime slices.

To make in oven, place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 30 to 35 minutes or until pork is no longer pink and meat thermometer inserted in center reads at least 145 degrees. 4 servings.

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets

You will love grilling up these Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets. The Cajun flavors give the shrimp, sausage and corn so much flavor, and there is no mess.

8-12 pieces corn on the cob, 4 full cobs cut in half or in thirds

4 red potatoes, washed and cubed

40 large uncooked shrimp, peeled or not, it's up to you

1 pound smoked sausage, cut into chunks

Melted butter, or olive oil, to taste

1/2 cup chicken broth, you may not need that much

Cajun/Creole seasoning, such as Tony Chachere's brand, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

More ingredients to try in a foil packet, optional and to your taste: Italian sausage, chicken (cut in bite size pieces), bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, celery, carrots.

Heat grill to 400-degrees. You can do this in your oven at the same temperature.

Evenly distribute corn, potatoes, shrimp, and sausage between 4 heavy-duty foil sheets (approximately 12x18 inches each).

Drizzle melted butter and about 2 tablespoons chicken broth over each foil packet.

Season evenly and generously, to taste, with Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Tightly seal foil packets by folding up the sides over the contents and tightly folding up the ends over the seam.

Grill 30-40 minutes or until potatoes are tender, flipping once half-way through.

Be careful opening the packets to check for doneness, the steam inside is VERY hot!

Note: Some people have found that their potatoes don't get cooked. Some people have recommended boiling or microwaving the potatoes for a minute or two before adding to the packets. Another option would be to cut the potatoes smaller so they cook faster.

Chicken-Bacon-Ranch Foil Packs

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, each cut in half lengthwise

1 cup ranch dressing

1 bag (12 ounces) frozen broccoli florets, thawed

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (8 ounces)

6 slices bacon, cooked, crumbled

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 6 sheets of heavy-duty foil with cooking spray.

Place 1 boneless skinless chicken breast half in center of each sheet of foil. Sprinkle each with salt and pepper. Top each with 2 tablespoons ranch dressing, 1/4 cup thawed broccoli florets, 1/3 cup shredded Cheddar cheese and 1 tablespoon crumbled cooked bacon.

For each foil pack, bring 2 sides of foil up over chicken-broccoli mixture so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space on sides for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal. Place foil packets on ungreased large cookie sheet.

Bake 30 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with additional ranch dressing, if desired.

Lemon Chicken and Zucchini Foil Packs

These quick and easy lemon chicken foil packs paired with zucchini, squash and thyme are a perfect summertime dinner.

1 pound zucchini (about 3 medium)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1 teaspoon salt

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (6 to 7 ounces each)

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

8 lemon slices

1/4 cup butter

Shredded Parmesan cheese, if desired

Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18x12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray. Cut zucchini in half lengthwise and again crosswise into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

In small bowl, mix zucchini, thyme leaves, lemon peel and salt; toss to combine. Place chicken breast on center of each sheet of foil; season with lemon pepper. Dividing evenly, spoon zucchini mixture around each chicken breast. Top each chicken breast with 2 lemon slices and 1 tablespoon butter.

Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.

Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 9 to 10 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil, and garnish with shredded Parmesan cheese.

To make in oven, place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 29 to 33 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees).

Salsa Chicken Foil Packs

Make this all-in-one chicken dinner in the oven or on the grill for a quick, flavorful meal.

2 cups chicken broth (from 32-ounce carton)

2 cups uncooked minute instant white rice

1 cup frozen whole kernel sweet corn, thawed

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (6 ounces each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup chunky hot salsa

1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese blend (4 ounces)

Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18x12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.

In medium bowl, mix chicken broth and instant rice; stir and let stand about 20 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed. Stir in corn, bell pepper, melted butter and oregano.

Divide rice mixture evenly among foil pieces (about 1 1/4 cups on each piece). Place chicken breast on rice. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over chicken. Top each chicken breast with 1/4 cup salsa.

Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.

Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 10 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 9 to 11 minutes longer or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees). Remove packs from grill. Carefully fold back foil. Sprinkle each with 1/4 cup cheese; let stand about 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

To make in oven: Place packs on cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 35 to 40 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165 degrees).

BBQ Chicken Foil Packs

This flavorful barbecue chicken and veggie dinner is made simple by cooking the whole thing in a foil pack.