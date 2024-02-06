Flea market finds

Arriving at a sprawling flea market on a crisp Saturday morning can be exciting. So many potential treasures might be hidden among the dusty piles of cast-off, second-hand goods.

Yet often it's overwhelming, even for experts. With acres of furniture, art, accessories and more stretching out in front of you, where do you begin?

With a list, suggests New York interior designer Jenny Dina Kirschner, who rarely goes hunting for vintage items without one.

On a recent flea market visit, "we made a list of things we still needed. Accent tables, some specific chairs," Kirschner said. You won't always find what you seek, and you may find a few treasures you'd never imagined wanting. But having the list helps "avoid that insane feeling of arriving and, 'Oh my God, what do I look for first?'" she said.

So what DO designers like to look for first at a flea market?

This undated photo provided by Jenny Dina Kirschner shows vintage plates. Interior designer Kirschner discovered one of these vintage Steinbock Enamel candy dishes at a flea market, then searched online for other pieces in the same series. Jenny Dina Kirschner ~ Associated Press

For Los Angeles interior designer Jessica McClendon, founder of the design firm Glamour Nest, that depends where she is.

"When I shop on trips, I like to focus on items that are unique to the location. I found a Bavarian deer head carved out of wood when I was in Munich that is so interesting and unique to the Black Forest that I simply had to have it," she said. "In Ireland, I zeroed in on textiles and antique bibles or prayer books."

When shopping for vintage items closer to home, McClendon is always on the lookout for chairs.

"I have a full-fledged vintage chair fetish," she said. "I find antique and vintage chairs so much more interesting and well-made than options found at retailers today. All they need is a little TLC!"

Kirschner agreed: She hunts for chairs that have an eye-catching shape but may be covered in worn or ugly fabric. "As a designer, I know I can revive that chair" by refinishing the wood and updating the upholstery, she said.