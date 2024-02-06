Five of Clubbs: Forty-one years young

"Face it girls, I'm older and I have more insurance."

-- Evelyn Couch, "Fried Green Tomatoes"

I don't think I would ever go so far as to repeatedly rear end the car of someone who took my parking spot (even if its occupants told me they were younger and faster) like Evelyn did in this movie. But, as I complete the first year of my 40s, I'm reflecting on the ease and confidence this new decade of life gives me. There's just a certain freedom that comes with knowing it's not your first rodeo, that, well, you don't have when it IS your first rodeo.

I mean, I'm still a bundle of neuroses, anxieties, insecurities and doubts, but here, in no particular order, are a few of the things that have happened in the past year that give me hope that, despite new creases around my eyes and grays in my hair, maybe getting older can be awesome: I got a tattoo.

I explained why I don't try to hide my true self to someone by saying, "I'm 40. I don't have TIIIIIME to mess around."

I went out for a beer with my boss after work. AND, during our second round, started talking freely about funny things my kids do instead of just work.

I traveled to Costa Rica on an educational tour with my oldest daughter and tried out my fledgling Spanish, even though I made mistakes and sometimes didn't understand the answers to my questions.