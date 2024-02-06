Courtney Trankle says she always felt different from her family. When her father, a combat veteran, retired and moved their family from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., to the small town of Marble Hill, Mo., Trankle felt even more uncomfortable and alienated. To cope with her emotions, she started experimenting with drugs and alcohol when she was 14 years old.

“This is pretty typical of people that I know with substance abuse disorder. My friends … could drink on the weekend and then be fine. I was the one who kept on and kept on and kept on. I could not stop,” Trankle says. “I just never stopped for 25 years.”

At the age of 16 years old, Trankle started using meth. Then, she started cooking and selling it. When her peers talked about their dreams for the future, Trankle says she just wanted drugs and to keep “living that criminal lifestyle.”

“All those things that I said would never happen were happening,” Trankle says. “My bottom just kept getting lower and lower. My standards kept getting lower and lower.”

During those 25 years of addiction, Trankle had two children and a marriage that ended. In 2017, she was charged with drug trafficking, along with possession charges across multiple counties in Southeast Missouri. Trankle says she continued using and selling drugs, so her bonds got revoked, and she ended up in a high-speed chase with police. Once caught, Trankle was taken to Scott County Jail, where she snuck drugs into the pod with her.

The police brought a drug dog into jail the next morning. Instead of fighting or denying any wrongdoing like she had done before, Trankle surrendered the drugs to the police. The date was March 30, 2017 — the last time she ever touched a drug.

“Any career criminal will tell you, we don’t cave to the cops. You just deny, deny, deny. And something in my gut and in my soul, it wasn’t like an audible voice, but something told me to just quit running. Just give up. Just surrender,” Trankle says. “That obsession to use was just lifted from me. Don’t get me wrong, there was a lot of work involved after that, but that lifelong obsession to use [drugs] was gone.”

Trankle spent the next two and a half years in prison. There, she attended voluntary Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings and joined a Christian discipleship ministry called Beauty for Ashes, where participants study and read the entire Bible — sometimes for eight to 12 hours a day. Trankle says her recovery was very “spiritually fueled,” as her new faith helped ground her daily actions.

Trankle says prison can be a “cesspool” of negativity, and it’s not much different from street life; there is still fighting, manipulation and drug use.

“Here I am sitting in prison [and] wanting to do something different. And you’re watching these holidays come and go,” Trankle says. “In the midst of that, I just had this real feeling of peace, which is the craziest thing, ‘cause I’d never had that in life.”