Finding brotherhood in basketball

The SEMO Elite Basketball program does more than give local athletes a chance at national exposure to college recruiters.

It gives them exposure to a new family.

Led by coach Tommy Delph, the local not-for-profit AAU traveling team made a trip to the AAU 16U D1 National Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Composed of high-school players from Cape Girardeau Central, Sikeston, Missouri, and Forrest City, Arkansas, Delph's basketball organization is more like an extended family.

Riding shotgun in the team van was Delph's wife and SEMO Elite Basketball "team mom," Beverly Delph.

After a one-night stop in Atlanta and a team trip to the Georgia Aquarium, the team arrived in Orlando for pool play on July 19.

While the seven-man squad had one of the shortest benches of any team in the tournament, the team rarely showed signs of in-game fatigue.

After losing two of three games in pool play, SEMO Elite Basketball entered tournament play July 21.

The team defeated the Georgia Impact 63--60 in the first round of tournament play and beat the Columbia Hoyas 69--56 in the second round Friday evening.

What the team lacked in height, they made up for with persistent defense -- forcing turnovers and capitalizing on fast breaks.