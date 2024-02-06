Explore an abandoned Chinese village now engulfed by nature

HOUTOUWAN, China -- Blanketed with greenery, the ghost town is perched atop cliffs looking west into sea mists obscuring the horizon. Abandoned homes ravaged by weather and creeping vines stand silent but for the surf, the whine of mosquitos, and birdsong.

This is Houtouwan -- "Back Bay" in Mandarin -- an abandoned fishing village engulfed by nature on the far eastern island of Shengshan, 90 kilometers off the coast of Shanghai.

Small groups of tourists on a recent weekend braved muddy footpaths through overgrown lawns to chase foggy photographs and answers to the question: What happened to the village?

The story of the Wang family may provide one answer. Wang Yi left the village at the age of 5 when his family moved to the island's main town to access its better services.

When he returns to Houtouwan, the 27-year-old college graduate gathers honeysuckles for a fragrant tea that reminds him of his birthplace.

In this May 19, 2018, photo, Zhu Mandi, 50, right, and her son, Wang Yi, 27, carefully walk through the former fishing village of Houtouwan to find the home their family abandoned in 1995. Only 5 of the 3,000 residents remain in what some call a ghost village that draws visitors down perilous footpaths winding past structures worn down by roots, rain, vines and wind on the remote island of Shengshan, 90 kilometers off the coast of Shanghai. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

Memories of village festivals draw infectious laughter from his mother Zhu Mandi, who still dreams about her childhood among the mist-shrouded mountains next to the sea.

"I dream of playing here, and it looked like it did when we played here when I was young," Zhu said, pointing at her former family home. Vines have since wound through the three-story house and ivy has crept through the now broken wooden front door.

The island draws tourists from the mainland intrigued by the village's unique devastation. Ivy cloaks some buildings completely but on many Houtouwan houses, beautiful roof tiles still gleam and broken verandas offer majestic views of the stormy sea.

Visitors must take a boat to Shengshan then a taxi up a hill to a cemetery overlooking the village, and then descend down perilous footpaths into the mist and ivy.

Huang Dan, a 22-year-old student, was among the visitors on a recent weekend who said she wanted to photograph the beauty of human structures subsumed by roots, rain, vines and wind.