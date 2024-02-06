Essential apple recipes for fall

The area orchards are at peak season for apples, and they are delicious. If you haven't been eating apples at every meal, you may need to start today to enjoy the season's bounty while they last. Fresh apples from the orchard surely are a treat you will not want to miss out on.

I have pulled together a wide variety of apple recipes for you. There is something here for everyone, so dive right in and start cooking with apples today.

Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage, Apple, and Root Veggie Dinner

8 ounces baby carrots

8 ounces Brussels sprouts, halved lengthwise

1 small red onion, peeled and cut into 8 wedges

3 tablespoons olive oil

n 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 (12 ounce) package rope smoked sausage, cut in 1/2-inch bias-cut slices

1 medium Honeycrisp apple, cut into 12 wedges

1 lemon, halved

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Place a large baking pan in oven. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Toss carrots, Brussels sprouts, and onion with oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange vegetable mixture and sausage on the preheated pan in a single layer. Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, about 20 minutes.

Preheat broiler to high. Add apple to pan; broil until apple is tender and vegetables are slightly caramelized, five to six minutes. Remove pan from oven. Squeeze lemon over pan and sprinkle with parsley.

Apple Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread

1 can large "Grands" biscuits: buttermilk, butter or original

Filling:

2 medium Honeycrisp apples, finely chopped, or other varieties work well too

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch salt

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners sugar

2 tablespoons milk, or less

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Add apples, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt to a medium sauce pan set to medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until apples are tender but not mushy. Turn off heat and let cool.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

Using a sharp knife, slice each biscuit in half, horizontally. Spoon about a tablespoon of apple filling onto each half. Stack four biscuit halves on top of each other.

Place stacks in loaf pan, on their sides, making sure that each end has biscuits without filling touching end of pan. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake for approximately five to eight minutes until top of bread is golden brown. Cool for five minutes then remove from pan.

Whisk together confectioners sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over bread.

Snickers Caramel Apple Salad

6 small apples, cored and chopped (I like to use a blend of Granny Smith and Red Delicious)

6 (1.86-ounce) Snickers Bars, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 (5.1-ounce) box instant vanilla pudding mix,

1/2 cup milk

1 (12-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

1 cup marshmallows, optional

1/2 cup caramel sauce

Whisk together pudding mix and milk in a large bowl. Fold in whipped topping. Fold in apples, chopped Snickers, and marshmallows.

Drizzle caramel sauce on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Apple Crunch (Apple Dump Cake)

2 (21-ounce) cans apple pie filling

1 (15.25-ounce) box yellow or butter cake mix

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cup chopped pecans

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Spread the pie filling in the bottom of the prepared dish then sprinkle the dry cake mix evenly over. Drizzle the melted butter over the top. Use a butter knife to make a few large swirls to mix some of the ingredients together, but don't over-do it. Sprinkle the pecans over the top then bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until golden brown and set.

Apple Chicken Stew

When visiting the apple orchards, be sure to buy extra cider to use in this sensational slow-cooked stew.

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 1/2 pounds potatoes (about 4 medium), cut into 3/4-inch pieces

4 medium carrots, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 medium red onion, halved and sliced

1 celery rib, thinly sliced

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 bay leaf

1 large tart apple, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 1/4 cups apple cider or juice

Minced fresh parsley

Mix first four ingredients. In a 5-quart slow cooker, layer vegetables; sprinkle with half the salt mixture.

Toss chicken with oil and remaining salt mixture. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown chicken in batches. Add to slow cooker. Top with bay leaf and apple. Add vinegar and cider.

Cook, covered, on high until chicken is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, three to three-and-a-half hours. Discard bay leaf. Stir before serving. Sprinkle with parsley.

Country French Pork with Prunes and Apples

The classic flavors of herbes de Provence, apples and dried plums make this easy slow-cooked pork taste like a hearty meal at a French country cafe. For a traditional pairing, serve the pork with braised lentils.

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon herbes de Provence

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

1 boneless pork loin roast (3 to 4 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced

1 cup apple cider or unsweetened apple juice

1 cup beef stock

2 bay leaves

2 large tart apples, peeled, cored and chopped

1 cup pitted dried plums

Mix flour, herbes de Provence, salt and pepper; rub over pork. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown roast on all sides. Place roast in a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Add onions, apple cider, beef stock and bay leaves.

Cook, covered, on low three hours. Add apples and dried plums. Cook, covered, on low one to one-and-a-half hours longer or until apples and pork are tender. Remove roast, onions, apples and plums to a serving platter, discarding bay leaves; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.

Apple Coleslaw with Buttermilk Dressing

Bright, colorful and crisp, this apple coleslaw with buttermilk dressing is the light side of fall food. A perfect side for sandwiches and bbq on game day.

10 ounces green cabbage, shredded

6 ounces purple cabbage, shredded

3/4 cup matchstick carrots

2 Honeycrisp Apples, thinly sliced

2 Granny Smith Apples, thinly sliced

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

For the Homemade Buttermilk Dressing:

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/8 cup powdered Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons whole grain mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic

1/4 teaspoon sugar

Black pepper

Toss the cabbage with one teaspoon salt and a half teaspoon sugar in a colander and set over a bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes. After sitting for 30 minutes, discard any liquid that collects in the bowl.

Combine the garlic and apple cider vinegar in a large measuring cup. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the buttermilk, mayonnaise, mustard, remaining 1/4 teaspoon sugar and Parmesan cheese. Set aside.

Gently pat any excess moisture from the cabbage with a paper towel. Place cabbage, apples, carrots and green onions in a large bowl. Pour dressing over slaw and gently toss.

Generously add black pepper. Toss again. Serve.

Autumn Apple Chicken

This recipe has many flavorful components and it smells like fall while cooking.

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 bone-in chicken thighs (about 1-1/2 pounds), skin removed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 medium Fuji or Gala apples, coarsely chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup barbecue sauce

1/4 cup apple cider or juice

1 tablespoon honey

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown chicken thighs on both sides; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker; top with apples.

Add onion to same skillet; cook and stir over medium heat two to three minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in barbecue sauce, apple cider and honey; increase heat to medium-high. Cook one minute, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Pour over chicken and apples. Cook, covered, on low three-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours or until chicken is tender.

Freeze option: Freeze cooled chicken mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a covered saucepan, stirring occasionally.

Cobblestone Apple Muffins

An easy recipe, similar to Monkey Bread creates a pull apart muffin that bakes in it's own caramel sauce and is filled with apple pie filling, cream cheese and pecans. What's not to love about that combinaton?

2 (11 ounce) packages refrigerated French bread or dinner roll dough

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1 1/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 (20 ounce) can apple pie filling

For the cream cheese filling:

8 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line jumbo muffin tin with tulip muffin cups or parchment paper.

Pulse pie filling in food processor to chop apple slices into "salsa-sized" pieces. Set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, mix together cream cheese, sugar, egg yolk and vanilla until creamed. Set aside.

Open refrigerated dough. Slice dough and cut slices into quarters or thirds. Add cinnamon, sugar and pecans into plastic zip top bag. Shake to mix. Working with just a few pieces at a time, toss dough pieces in melted butter. Gently shake away any excess butter. Add buttered dough to plastic bag. Shake bag to coat dough well. Fill bottom of each muffin cup with 4-5 pieces of cinnamon sugar coated dough. Sprinkle several pecans in each cup.

Spoon 1 tablespoon apple pie and 1 tablespoon cream cheese filling on top of dough pieces. Use the back of the spoon to gently work fillings into all the cracks and nooks. There will be cream cheese and apple pie filling left over.

Top with additional three to four pieces of dusted dough and pecans. Add a small amount of apples in the cracks.

Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the dough pieces are baked through.

Note: Place a foil lined pan on the rack underneath the muffin tin to catch any caramel that might spill over while baking.

Apple Pie French Toast Casserole

1 (16-ounce) loaf French bread, cut into cubes

1 1/4 teaspoons cinnamon

6 large eggs

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 cups whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 (21-ounce) can apple pie filling

Streusel Topping:

3 tablespoons melted butter

1/3 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats (or old-fashioned oats)

1/3 cup caramel sauce

Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch pan and place French bread cubes in it. Sprinkle the bread cubes with the cinnamon.

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, brown sugar, milk, and vanilla. Pour mixture over bread cubes. Use the back of a spoon to press bread cubes into liquid. Spoon apple pie filling evenly on top. Cover and refrigerate one hour or overnight.

Remove from refrigerator and heat oven to 350 degrees.

While oven heats make the streusel. Mix together all ingredients and sprinkle over the casserole.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Drizzle with caramel sauce and serve.

Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal

2 cups milk

1 cup water

1 cup sweetened applesauce

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 teaspoons apple pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups steel cup oats

1 (21-ounce) can apple pie filling

Granola for serving, optional

Coat a 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

Stir together milk, water, applesauce, brown sugar, butter, apple pie spice, salt, and steel cut oats in the slow cooker. Spoon apple pie filling on top.

Cover and cook on low for five to six hours. Serve with granola.

Notes: If possible, stir once or twice during cooking time to help prevent sticking and burning around the edges.

Spiced Caramel Apple Cider in a Crock Pot

Piping hot apple cider with its smooth caramel, bright oranges, warm spices and dollop of whipped cream is the perfect fall companion.

64 ounces apple cider

12 ounces caramel topping

8 ounces half & half

3 sticks cinnamon

2 slices orange

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon whole cloves

Garnish

Whipped topping

Ground cinnamon

In 4- to 6- quart crock pot, add cider and caramel, stirring until well blended. Slowly stir in cream until all liquids come together. Add rest of ingredients.

Turn crock pot on medium to high. Let cook for one hour. Stirring occasionally. Serve when hot and cream is blended with cider.

Garnish with whipped topping and ground cinnamon before serving or let guests garnish their own.

Note: Cloves, cinnamon sticks or oranges can be removed before serving. I leave mine in and just serve around them for a more rustic, cozy service.

Fresh Apple Cake

Full of chopped apples and walnuts, this rustic seasonal cake is perfect for breakfast or anytime.

3/4 cup salad or canola oil

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

3 teaspoons vanilla

3 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

3 cups apples, coarsely chopped, fresh/unpeeled and uncooked,

Wax paper

Bundt or tube pan

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl combine the first four ingredients. Stir by hand until smooth.

Sift together the soda, salt, and flour. Add the sifted mixture to the wet ingredients. Beat by hand 200 strokes. Fold in the nuts and apples.

Cut strips of wax paper and line the bottom of the tube pan. Turn the cake batter into the tube pan. Bake for one hour.

Note: Remember to take the wax paper off of the bottom of the cake when you take it from the pan.

Easy Apple Dumplings

3 medium Granny Smith apples

1 lemon

1 cup sugar, divided

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (8-count) tube refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Peel, core and slice each apple into five rings.

Squeeze the lemon into a bowl, add water and submerge the apples to prevent them from turning brown.

Separate each biscuit into two layers

In a medium saucepan, bring three-fourths cup sugar, one cup water, butter, and vanilla to a boil. Keep warm.

Wrap a biscuit around each slice of apple, stretching it so that it will overlap on the opposite side. Press edges to seal.

Place seam side down in a 9-by-13-inch pan making five rows with three in each row. (You will have one biscuit piece leftover.)

Pour butter mixture on top, there will be a lot of liquid.

Combine remaining one-fourth cup sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top.

Bake 35 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.

Apple-Carrot Salad

If you need a yummy side dish to serve to folks who don't like coleslaw, well this is it.

3 cups peeled carrots, shredded

3 cups peeled apples, about 3, shredded and drained

1/2 cup currants or raisins

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Using a box grater, shred carrots and apples.

Place grated apples in a fine mesh strainer or paper towels and press to drain off juice.

In a large bowl, add carrots, apples, currants and parsley. Add remaining ingredients to a small bowl and whisk together until blended.

Pour dressing over carrots and apples. Mix gently.

Can be served immediately or chilled until ready to serve.