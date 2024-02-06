Essential apple recipes for fall

The area orchards are at peak season for apples, and they are delicious. If you haven't been eating apples at every meal, you may need to start today to enjoy the season's bounty while they last. Fresh apples from the orchard surely are a treat you will not want to miss out on.
I have pulled together a wide variety of apple recipes for you. There is something here for everyone, so dive right in and start cooking with apples today.
Place a large baking pan in oven. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Toss carrots, Brussels sprouts, and onion with oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange vegetable mixture and sausage on the preheated pan in a single layer. Bake in the preheated oven until just tender, about 20 minutes.
Preheat broiler to high. Add apple to pan; broil until apple is tender and vegetables are slightly caramelized, five to six minutes. Remove pan from oven. Squeeze lemon over pan and sprinkle with parsley.
Filling:
Glaze:
Add apples, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt to a medium sauce pan set to medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until apples are tender but not mushy. Turn off heat and let cool.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
Using a sharp knife, slice each biscuit in half, horizontally. Spoon about a tablespoon of apple filling onto each half. Stack four biscuit halves on top of each other.
Place stacks in loaf pan, on their sides, making sure that each end has biscuits without filling touching end of pan. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake for approximately five to eight minutes until top of bread is golden brown. Cool for five minutes then remove from pan.
Whisk together confectioners sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over bread.
Whisk together pudding mix and milk in a large bowl. Fold in whipped topping. Fold in apples, chopped Snickers, and marshmallows.
Drizzle caramel sauce on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Spread the pie filling in the bottom of the prepared dish then sprinkle the dry cake mix evenly over. Drizzle the melted butter over the top. Use a butter knife to make a few large swirls to mix some of the ingredients together, but don't over-do it. Sprinkle the pecans over the top then bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until golden brown and set.
When visiting the apple orchards, be sure to buy extra cider to use in this sensational slow-cooked stew.
Mix first four ingredients. In a 5-quart slow cooker, layer vegetables; sprinkle with half the salt mixture.
Toss chicken with oil and remaining salt mixture. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown chicken in batches. Add to slow cooker. Top with bay leaf and apple. Add vinegar and cider.
Cook, covered, on high until chicken is no longer pink and vegetables are tender, three to three-and-a-half hours. Discard bay leaf. Stir before serving. Sprinkle with parsley.
The classic flavors of herbes de Provence, apples and dried plums make this easy slow-cooked pork taste like a hearty meal at a French country cafe. For a traditional pairing, serve the pork with braised lentils.
Mix flour, herbes de Provence, salt and pepper; rub over pork. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown roast on all sides. Place roast in a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Add onions, apple cider, beef stock and bay leaves.
Cook, covered, on low three hours. Add apples and dried plums. Cook, covered, on low one to one-and-a-half hours longer or until apples and pork are tender. Remove roast, onions, apples and plums to a serving platter, discarding bay leaves; tent with foil. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing.
Bright, colorful and crisp, this apple coleslaw with buttermilk dressing is the light side of fall food. A perfect side for sandwiches and bbq on game day.
For the Homemade Buttermilk Dressing:
Toss the cabbage with one teaspoon salt and a half teaspoon sugar in a colander and set over a bowl. Let stand for 30 minutes. After sitting for 30 minutes, discard any liquid that collects in the bowl.
Combine the garlic and apple cider vinegar in a large measuring cup. Let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the buttermilk, mayonnaise, mustard, remaining 1/4 teaspoon sugar and Parmesan cheese. Set aside.
Gently pat any excess moisture from the cabbage with a paper towel. Place cabbage, apples, carrots and green onions in a large bowl. Pour dressing over slaw and gently toss.
Generously add black pepper. Toss again. Serve.
This recipe has many flavorful components and it smells like fall while cooking.
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Brown chicken thighs on both sides; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Transfer to a 3-quart slow cooker; top with apples.
Add onion to same skillet; cook and stir over medium heat two to three minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in barbecue sauce, apple cider and honey; increase heat to medium-high. Cook one minute, stirring to loosen browned bits from pan. Pour over chicken and apples. Cook, covered, on low three-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours or until chicken is tender.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled chicken mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a covered saucepan, stirring occasionally.
An easy recipe, similar to Monkey Bread creates a pull apart muffin that bakes in it's own caramel sauce and is filled with apple pie filling, cream cheese and pecans. What's not to love about that combinaton?
For the cream cheese filling:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line jumbo muffin tin with tulip muffin cups or parchment paper.
Pulse pie filling in food processor to chop apple slices into "salsa-sized" pieces. Set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, mix together cream cheese, sugar, egg yolk and vanilla until creamed. Set aside.
Open refrigerated dough. Slice dough and cut slices into quarters or thirds. Add cinnamon, sugar and pecans into plastic zip top bag. Shake to mix. Working with just a few pieces at a time, toss dough pieces in melted butter. Gently shake away any excess butter. Add buttered dough to plastic bag. Shake bag to coat dough well. Fill bottom of each muffin cup with 4-5 pieces of cinnamon sugar coated dough. Sprinkle several pecans in each cup.
Spoon 1 tablespoon apple pie and 1 tablespoon cream cheese filling on top of dough pieces. Use the back of the spoon to gently work fillings into all the cracks and nooks. There will be cream cheese and apple pie filling left over.
Top with additional three to four pieces of dusted dough and pecans. Add a small amount of apples in the cracks.
Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the dough pieces are baked through.
Note: Place a foil lined pan on the rack underneath the muffin tin to catch any caramel that might spill over while baking.
Streusel Topping:
Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch pan and place French bread cubes in it. Sprinkle the bread cubes with the cinnamon.
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, brown sugar, milk, and vanilla. Pour mixture over bread cubes. Use the back of a spoon to press bread cubes into liquid. Spoon apple pie filling evenly on top. Cover and refrigerate one hour or overnight.
Remove from refrigerator and heat oven to 350 degrees.
While oven heats make the streusel. Mix together all ingredients and sprinkle over the casserole.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Drizzle with caramel sauce and serve.
Coat a 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
Stir together milk, water, applesauce, brown sugar, butter, apple pie spice, salt, and steel cut oats in the slow cooker. Spoon apple pie filling on top.
Cover and cook on low for five to six hours. Serve with granola.
Notes: If possible, stir once or twice during cooking time to help prevent sticking and burning around the edges.
Piping hot apple cider with its smooth caramel, bright oranges, warm spices and dollop of whipped cream is the perfect fall companion.
In 4- to 6- quart crock pot, add cider and caramel, stirring until well blended. Slowly stir in cream until all liquids come together. Add rest of ingredients.
Turn crock pot on medium to high. Let cook for one hour. Stirring occasionally. Serve when hot and cream is blended with cider.
Garnish with whipped topping and ground cinnamon before serving or let guests garnish their own.
Note: Cloves, cinnamon sticks or oranges can be removed before serving. I leave mine in and just serve around them for a more rustic, cozy service.
Full of chopped apples and walnuts, this rustic seasonal cake is perfect for breakfast or anytime.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl combine the first four ingredients. Stir by hand until smooth.
Sift together the soda, salt, and flour. Add the sifted mixture to the wet ingredients. Beat by hand 200 strokes. Fold in the nuts and apples.
Cut strips of wax paper and line the bottom of the tube pan. Turn the cake batter into the tube pan. Bake for one hour.
Note: Remember to take the wax paper off of the bottom of the cake when you take it from the pan.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Peel, core and slice each apple into five rings.
Squeeze the lemon into a bowl, add water and submerge the apples to prevent them from turning brown.
Separate each biscuit into two layers
In a medium saucepan, bring three-fourths cup sugar, one cup water, butter, and vanilla to a boil. Keep warm.
Wrap a biscuit around each slice of apple, stretching it so that it will overlap on the opposite side. Press edges to seal.
Place seam side down in a 9-by-13-inch pan making five rows with three in each row. (You will have one biscuit piece leftover.)
Pour butter mixture on top, there will be a lot of liquid.
Combine remaining one-fourth cup sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top.
Bake 35 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.
If you need a yummy side dish to serve to folks who don't like coleslaw, well this is it.
Using a box grater, shred carrots and apples.
Place grated apples in a fine mesh strainer or paper towels and press to drain off juice.
In a large bowl, add carrots, apples, currants and parsley. Add remaining ingredients to a small bowl and whisk together until blended.
Pour dressing over carrots and apples. Mix gently.
Can be served immediately or chilled until ready to serve.
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk together sugar, eggs, oil, and vanilla extract until completely combined.
In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda and salt. Add dry ingredients to wet and stir to combine. Fold in apples and pecans. Pour batter into prepared pan.
Bake 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let cool.
Make frosting. Place cream cheese and butter in a large bowl. Beat with electric mixer until smooth. Add vanilla extract, half-and-half, and confectioners' sugar and beat until smooth. Spread on top of cake. Store leftovers in refrigerator.
Fresh broccoli, apples, cheese and a light, bright dressing made into one awesome salad. There's a reason why this broccoli salad is a favorite at covered dish suppers any time of the year and holiday celebrations.
Dressing:
Place broccoli, apple slices, onion, cheese and almonds in a large bowl. Set aside.
In a small mixing bowl or mason jar with lid, add mayonnaise, lemon juice, sugar, salt and pepper. Mix together (or shake) until well blended.
Pour dressing over salad ingredients and toss, making sure to coat well.
Can be served immediately or stored in refrigerator for up to three days.
For the Caramel Drizzle:
For the Cream Cheese Icing:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray with flour.
In a large bowl, beat together the white sugar, one cup light brown sugar, and melted butter with an electric mixer at medium speed. Add eggs one at a time, scraping down sides of bowl between additions. Beat in the vanilla extract.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, apple pie spice, and salt. Gradually add to sugar/egg mixture, beating until combined.
In a medium bowl, toss together apples, remaining brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Spoon one-third of batter into prepared pan. (Batter will be thick and you may need to spread it with a rubber spatula or lift the pan and drop it on the counter to get the batter to spread.)
Spoon one-half apple mixture on top of batter and repeat layers, finishing off with a third layer of batter.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until firm to the touch on top. Let cool for 10 minutes in pan and then turn cake out onto a wire rack.
For the caramel drizzle: Mix brown sugar, half-and-half, butter, and salt in a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat, whisking continuously, until mixture starts to thicken nicely, about five to eight minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla extract.
For cream cheese icing: Use an electric mixer to beat together the cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Beat in milk and one-fourth cup of the caramel drizzle.
Spoon Cream Cheese Icing on cake so that it drips down the sides. Spoon Caramel Drizzle on top of Icing. Garnish with pecans.
Note: Leftovers should be stored in the refrigerator.
Place apples in a greased 3- to 4-quart slow cooker.
In a medium bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, oats, pudding mix, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Cut butter into the mixture using a pastry blender or your fingers. Sprinkle mixture over apples.
Cover and cook on low for four to five hours.
Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, salt, three tablespoons sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk the ingredients together to get any lumps out and aerate. (Or you can sift them together.)
In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and vanilla extract. Add wet ingredients to dry and stir together. Refrigerate for two hours.
Heat one to two inches of oil in a deep skillet or Dutch oven to about 365 to 375 degrees.
Fold diced apple into batter. Drop dough by spoonfuls into oil and fry until golden brown.
Stir one-half cup sugar and whiskey together in a bowl. Roll fritters in whiskey mixture immediately after removing from oil.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan.
In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and apple pie spice.
In another bowl, whisk together both sugars, sour cream, eggs, and vanilla extract until well blended.
Pour wet ingredients into dry and stir until there are no streaks of flour. Fold in apples.
Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in oven for 50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes and then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
In a small saucepan, bring butter, brown sugar, and whipping cream to a boil, stirring frequently. Boil for 1 minute. Spoon over bread and sprinkle with pecans.
Crust:
Filling:
Streusel:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper, letting excess extend over sides.
Make crust. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat butter and brown sugar until smooth and fluffy. Add flour and salt and beat until combined. Press into bottom of prepared pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Let cool completely.
In a large bowl use an electric mixer to beat cream cheese until smooth. Beat in eggs and three-fourths cup granulated sugar. Beat in vanilla extract. Spread mixture evenly on top of cooled crust.
Mix together apples, one-third cup sugar, and one teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle apple mixture over cheesecake mixture.
In a medium bowl, combine one cup flour, three-fourths cup brown sugar, oats, salt, cinnamon, and pecans. Stir in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle mixture over apples.
Bake 50 minutes. Let cool until room temperature and then refrigerate until chilled.
When serving, drizzle with caramel topping.
Cake Batter:
Topping:
Glaze:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.
Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar in a large bowl.
Stir in melted butter, sour cream, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.
Sprinkle apples on top of batter.
In a medium bowl, stir together all topping ingredients until thoroughly mixed. Sprinkle on top of apples.
Place pan in oven and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Make glaze. Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and place over medium heat until sugar and butter are melted. Drizzle over coffee cake. Serve warm or at room temperature.
There's almost nothing better than the smell of pie baking in the oven. This recipe is so easy and comes together in no time flat.
Crust:
Filling:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Roll out dough to about a 13-inch round, on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Toss apples, granulated sugar, flour, lemon juice, and cinnamon together in a bowl.
Spread apple butter over bottom of dough, leaving about a one-and-a-half-inch border.
Arrange apples over apple butter. Sprinkle top of apples with additional cinnamon and nutmeg.
Fold in edges of dough to form a crust. Brush with egg wash, and sprinkle with sugar.
Bake crostata until apples are tender and crust is golden, about one hour.
Let cool slightly. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.
This recipe is really good. Apples, brown sugar, a few spices all wrapped in flakey puffed pastry. Yes, that's pretty much it, as simple as it is, it is so good. You can always adjust the spices to suit your own taste.
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium size bowl, add apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar and salt. Toss together coating apples with dry ingredients. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Prepare a sheet pan with parchment paper.
On a floured surface, roll out each puffed pastry into a large rectangle.
Combine brown and white sugar with bread crumbs. Divide mixture in half and sprinkle down the center of each pastry.
Place half of apple mixture in the center of each pastry on top of sugar blend.
Gently fold long edge of pastry over apples then roll to close the bundle. Pinch edge and ends to seal.
Place apple bundles on lined sheet tray. Mix egg and water together then brush over pastry. With a sharp knife, cut slits in strudel to allow ventilation.
Place pan in oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes until crust and golden brown.
Remove from oven and cool on a baking rack. Dust with powdered sugar and serve.
Peel and chop apples then place in slow cooker. Cut butter into chunks and place on top of apples. Sprinkle on vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Place lid on crock pot and set to three hours on high.
At the end of cooking time, stir apples, mixing well. If smoother texture is desired, use a potato masher to break up apples.
Until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.